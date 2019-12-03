Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You torna in top 20 – i numeri e le classifiche di questa settimana
Dicembre 3, 2019 di Fabiano Minacci
Come ogni anno All I Want For Christmas Is You torna a salire in classifica già dalla metà di novembre. La hit natalizia di Mariah Carey ha scalato la Billboard HOT100 e dalla 31esima posizione si è piazzata alla 18esima, ma la prossima settimana potrebbe entrare in top 10. Su Spotify va ancora meglio visto che in USA è sesta, nel Regno Unito prima e nel mondo seconda con milioni di ascolti ogni giorno. Solo negli Stati Uniti la hit di Mariah la scorsa settimana è stata ascoltata più di 9 milioni di volte.
Inutile anche provarci per le altre puttanpop, la vera e unica regina del natale è Mariah!
