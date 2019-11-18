Michelle Visage è Madonna in Vogue a Strictly Come Dancing (VIDEO)

Strictly Come Dancing, versione originale britannica che ha dato il via a Dancing With The Stars negli Stati Uniti (format che è successivamente arrivato con il medesimo nome tradotto anche nel nostro paese), quest’anno vanta nel cast un’icona del mondo LGBTQ+: Michelle Visage.

Cantante, scrittrice, personalità televisiva ma soprattutto giudice fissa del talent show decennale RuPaul’s Drag Race (che ha visto lanciare nel firmamento stelle del calibro di Bianca Del Rio, Latrice Royal e Alaska), Michelle Visage nella puntata andata in onda ieri sera si è esibita con il suo ballerino italiano, Giovanni Pernice, sulle note di Vogue di Madonna ricreando l’iconica performance degli MTV Video Music Awards.

Purtroppo per Michelle Visage questa è stata l’ultima esibizione, dato che alla fine è stata eliminata.

#PoorMichelle.