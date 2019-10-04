Miley Cyrus beccata mentre bacia un ragazzo famoso
Dopo il matrimonio lampo con quel manzone di Liam Hemsworth e la breve storia con Kaitlynn Carter, pare che il cuore di Miley Cyrus adesso batta per un’altra persona. Stando a quello che riporta E News, la cantante di Party in the USA sarebbe stata avvistata mentre baciava Cody Simpson in un supermarket. I due cantanti in realtà sono amici da anni, da quando lui stava con la modella Gigi Hadid e lei con Patrick Schwarzenegger.
“La nostra fonte ha detto che i due oggi pomeriggio erano in un supermarket insieme. – si legge su E News – Miley Cyrus e Cody Simpson hanno comprato del sushi e si sono scambiati dei baci. Quando hanno visto che le persone li avevano riconosciuti sono andati via in fretta. Altre fonti ci dicono che in realtà i due in questi giorni hanno passato diverso tempo insieme”.
Che dall’amicizia sia nato qualcosa di più?
Miley and Cody 😮😮😮 pic.twitter.com/DU2iFg7Irr
— TheGomezRoom_ (@TheGomezRoom) October 4, 2019
SIP TEA Miley Cyrus was spotted kissing Cody Simpson at a Los Angeles grocery store, according to @enews 👀🍵
What’s You Guys Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2MKEFw4WSC
— StanAlert (@STANALERT) October 4, 2019
Miley Cyrus was spotted kissing Cody Simpson at a Los Angeles grocery store, according to @enews. pic.twitter.com/IeHqAZ9k5D
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2019
De acuerdo con E! News, Miley Cyrus está saliendo con Cody Simpson. pic.twitter.com/4cSFxro74i
— Juan Espinoza (@EnCelebridades) October 4, 2019
MILEY AND CODY SIMPSON LMAO WHAT THE SIMULATION HAS NEVER GLITCHED MORE pic.twitter.com/yfMtcblLXm
— cass | fan account (@mmithjustin) October 3, 2019
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson were spotted making out today in California, according to @susyloo! 👀
The pair have been friends for a long time but have never speculated romance rumors. pic.twitter.com/c7Mtyt7j8s
— Pop Alerts (@PopAIertNews) October 3, 2019
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Early morning vibes up, let the light in man! Let’s stop our fussing and wake up for sunrises again!