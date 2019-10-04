  1. Home »
    2. GOSSIP »
  2. Miley Cyrus beccata mentre bacia un ragazzo famoso

GOSSIP

,

POP NEWS

,
Miley Cyrus Cody Simpson kissing

Miley Cyrus beccata mentre bacia un ragazzo famoso

Dopo il matrimonio lampo con quel manzone di Liam Hemsworth e la breve storia con Kaitlynn Carter, pare che il cuore di Miley Cyrus adesso batta per un’altra persona. Stando a quello che riporta E News, la cantante di Party in the USA sarebbe stata avvistata mentre baciava Cody Simpson in un supermarket. I due cantanti in realtà sono amici da anni, da quando lui stava con la modella Gigi Hadid e lei con Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“La nostra fonte ha detto che i due oggi pomeriggio erano in un supermarket insieme. – si legge su E News – Miley Cyrus e Cody Simpson hanno comprato del sushi e si sono scambiati dei baci. Quando hanno visto che le persone li avevano riconosciuti sono andati via in fretta. Altre fonti ci dicono che in realtà i due in questi giorni hanno passato diverso tempo insieme”.

Che dall’amicizia sia nato qualcosa di più?

 


Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Early morning vibes up, let the light in man! Let’s stop our fussing and wake up for sunrises again!

Un post condiviso da Cody Simpson (@codysimpson) in data:

Miley Cyrus
Lascia un commento

GOSSIP

Articoli più letti del mese