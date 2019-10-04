Miley Cyrus beccata mentre bacia un ragazzo famoso

Dopo il matrimonio lampo con quel manzone di Liam Hemsworth e la breve storia con Kaitlynn Carter, pare che il cuore di Miley Cyrus adesso batta per un’altra persona. Stando a quello che riporta E News, la cantante di Party in the USA sarebbe stata avvistata mentre baciava Cody Simpson in un supermarket. I due cantanti in realtà sono amici da anni, da quando lui stava con la modella Gigi Hadid e lei con Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“La nostra fonte ha detto che i due oggi pomeriggio erano in un supermarket insieme. – si legge su E News – Miley Cyrus e Cody Simpson hanno comprato del sushi e si sono scambiati dei baci. Quando hanno visto che le persone li avevano riconosciuti sono andati via in fretta. Altre fonti ci dicono che in realtà i due in questi giorni hanno passato diverso tempo insieme”.

Che dall’amicizia sia nato qualcosa di più?



