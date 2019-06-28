Miley Cyrus fa la storia con un record davvero particolare

On a Roll di Ashley O ha debuttato alla posizione numero 19 della Billboard Pop Digital Songs e questo ha regalato a Miley Cyrus un record davvero particolare.

Miley è infatti la prima donna ad essere entrata nella classifiche Billboard con 3 personaggi diversi: Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus e Ashley O.

Sarà anche un pezzo creato per una serie Netflix, ma dopo qualche ascolto On a Roll diventa anche caruccia.



.@MileyCyrus makes HISTORY as the FIRST female artist ever to have charted under 3 separate names on the Billboard charts: Ashley O, Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RvXqAmMupE — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) 26 giugno 2019

“On a Roll” by @MileyCyrus’s ‘Black Mirror’ character, Ashley O, debuts at #19 on Billboard’s Pop Digital Song Sales chart. pic.twitter.com/VC6ZmAQQZ2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 27 giugno 2019

Acording to @Billboard, “On A Roll” by Ashley O debuts at #19 on Billboard Pop Digital Songs with 7,000 pure copies sold (74,000 units) and 3.5 million US streams in the first week! All the achieviements of the song is crediting on Miley’s chart history on Billboard. pic.twitter.com/zGEMuBZQ8Y — Miley Charts (@chartsmcyrus) 26 giugno 2019

On a Roll Ashley O (Miley Cyrus) – testo

Oh honey, I’ll do anything for you

Oh honey, just tell me what you want me to

Oh honey, kiss me up against the wall

Oh honey, don’t think anything, just have it all

Yeah, I can take it, so don’t you fake it

I know your love’s my destiny

Yeah, I can take it, please demonstrate it

‘Cause I’m going down in history

Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll

Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals

Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll

Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals

I’m stoked on ambition and verve

I’m gonna get what I deserve

So full of ambition and verve

I’m gonna get what I deserve

Oh honey, let’s get in through the door

Oh honey, not concerned who sees us ripping up the floor

Oh honey, we’ll go dancing wherever you choose

Oh honey, you know we just can’t lose

Yeah, I can take it, so don’t you fake it

I know your love’s my destiny

Yeah, I can take take it, please demonstrate it

‘Cause I’m going down in history

Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll

Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals

Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll

Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals

I’m stoked on ambition and verve

I’m gonna get what I deserve

So full of ambition and verve

I’m gonna get what I deserve