Miley Cyrus fa la storia con un record davvero particolare
On a Roll di Ashley O ha debuttato alla posizione numero 19 della Billboard Pop Digital Songs e questo ha regalato a Miley Cyrus un record davvero particolare.
Miley è infatti la prima donna ad essere entrata nella classifiche Billboard con 3 personaggi diversi: Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus e Ashley O.
Sarà anche un pezzo creato per una serie Netflix, ma dopo qualche ascolto On a Roll diventa anche caruccia.
.@MileyCyrus makes HISTORY as the FIRST female artist ever to have charted under 3 separate names on the Billboard charts: Ashley O, Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RvXqAmMupE
— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) 26 giugno 2019
“On a Roll” by @MileyCyrus’s ‘Black Mirror’ character, Ashley O, debuts at #19 on Billboard’s Pop Digital Song Sales chart. pic.twitter.com/VC6ZmAQQZ2
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 27 giugno 2019
Acording to @Billboard, “On A Roll” by Ashley O debuts at #19 on Billboard Pop Digital Songs with 7,000 pure copies sold (74,000 units) and 3.5 million US streams in the first week! All the achieviements of the song is crediting on Miley’s chart history on Billboard. pic.twitter.com/zGEMuBZQ8Y
— Miley Charts (@chartsmcyrus) 26 giugno 2019
On a Roll Ashley O (Miley Cyrus) – testo
Oh honey, I’ll do anything for you
Oh honey, just tell me what you want me to
Oh honey, kiss me up against the wall
Oh honey, don’t think anything, just have it all
Yeah, I can take it, so don’t you fake it
I know your love’s my destiny
Yeah, I can take it, please demonstrate it
‘Cause I’m going down in history
Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll
Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals
Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll
Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals
I’m stoked on ambition and verve
I’m gonna get what I deserve
So full of ambition and verve
I’m gonna get what I deserve
Oh honey, let’s get in through the door
Oh honey, not concerned who sees us ripping up the floor
Oh honey, we’ll go dancing wherever you choose
Oh honey, you know we just can’t lose
Yeah, I can take it, so don’t you fake it
I know your love’s my destiny
Yeah, I can take take it, please demonstrate it
‘Cause I’m going down in history
Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll
Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals
Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll
Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals
I’m stoked on ambition and verve
I’m gonna get what I deserve
So full of ambition and verve
I’m gonna get what I deserve