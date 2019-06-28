  1. Home »
  Miley Cyrus fa la storia con un record davvero particolare

Miley Cyrus fa la storia con un record davvero particolare

On a Roll di Ashley O ha debuttato alla posizione numero 19 della Billboard Pop Digital Songs e questo ha regalato a Miley Cyrus un record davvero particolare.
Miley è infatti la prima donna ad essere entrata nella classifiche Billboard con 3 personaggi diversi: Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus e Ashley O.

Sarà anche un pezzo creato per una serie Netflix, ma dopo qualche ascolto On a Roll diventa anche caruccia.

On a Roll Ashley O (Miley Cyrus) – testo

Oh honey, I’ll do anything for you
Oh honey, just tell me what you want me to
Oh honey, kiss me up against the wall
Oh honey, don’t think anything, just have it all
Yeah, I can take it, so don’t you fake it
I know your love’s my destiny
Yeah, I can take it, please demonstrate it
‘Cause I’m going down in history
Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll
Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals
Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll
Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals
I’m stoked on ambition and verve
I’m gonna get what I deserve
So full of ambition and verve
I’m gonna get what I deserve
Oh honey, let’s get in through the door
Oh honey, not concerned who sees us ripping up the floor
Oh honey, we’ll go dancing wherever you choose
Oh honey, you know we just can’t lose
Yeah, I can take it, so don’t you fake it
I know your love’s my destiny
Yeah, I can take take it, please demonstrate it
‘Cause I’m going down in history
Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll
Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals
Hey, yeah, whoa-ho, I’m on a roll
Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals
I’m stoked on ambition and verve
I’m gonna get what I deserve
So full of ambition and verve
I’m gonna get what I deserve

Miley Cyrus
