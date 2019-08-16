Miley Cyrus: Slide Away è il nuovo singolo (dedicato a Liam Hemsworth?) – AUDIO

Miley Cyrus ha appena rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Slide Away, che sembra proprio dedicato al marito da cui si è separata pochi giorni fa, Liam Hemsworth. Insieme a Mother’s Daughter, questa Slide Away è uno dei pezzi più belli che Miley abbia pubblicato quest’anno.

Assolutamente promossa.

Con Slide Away Miley annuncia l’addio alla sua storia con Liam. — Roberta (@robbirorro) August 16, 2019

Just listened to Slide Away 😥 I don’t know why I am so attached to liam and miley pic.twitter.com/FqjzlbJsl2 — Camile Finch (@CamileFinch) August 16, 2019

Miley Cyrus: Slide Away, il testo

Once upon a time, it was paradise

Once upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights

But it’s time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost

So it’s time to let it go

[Pre-Chorus]

I want my house in the hills

Don’t want the whiskey and pills

I don’t give up easily

But I don’t think I’m down

[Chorus]

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away

[Verse]

Once upon a time, it was paradise

Once upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights

But it’s time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us (For us)

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost

So it’s time to let it go

[Pre-Chorus]

Move on, we’re not 17

I’m not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You’re right, we’re grown now

[Chorus]

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away

[Outro]

Move on, we’re not 17

I’m not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You’re right, we’re grown now