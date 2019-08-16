Miley Cyrus: Slide Away è il nuovo singolo (dedicato a Liam Hemsworth?) – AUDIO
Miley Cyrus ha appena rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Slide Away, che sembra proprio dedicato al marito da cui si è separata pochi giorni fa, Liam Hemsworth. Insieme a Mother’s Daughter, questa Slide Away è uno dei pezzi più belli che Miley abbia pubblicato quest’anno.
Assolutamente promossa.
Con Slide Away Miley annuncia l’addio alla sua storia con Liam.
— Roberta (@robbirorro) August 16, 2019
Just listened to Slide Away 😥 I don’t know why I am so attached to liam and miley pic.twitter.com/FqjzlbJsl2
— Camile Finch (@CamileFinch) August 16, 2019
Miley Cyrus: Slide Away, il testo
Once upon a time, it was paradise
Once upon a time, I was paralyzed
Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights
But it’s time to let it go
Once upon a time, it was made for us
Woke up one day, it had turned to dust
Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost
So it’s time to let it go
[Pre-Chorus]
I want my house in the hills
Don’t want the whiskey and pills
I don’t give up easily
But I don’t think I’m down
[Chorus]
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away
[Verse]
Once upon a time, it was paradise
Once upon a time, I was paralyzed
Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights
But it’s time to let it go
Once upon a time, it was made for us (For us)
Woke up one day, it had turned to dust
Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost
So it’s time to let it go
[Pre-Chorus]
Move on, we’re not 17
I’m not who I used to be
You say that everything changed
You’re right, we’re grown now
[Chorus]
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away
[Outro]
Move on, we’re not 17
I’m not who I used to be
You say that everything changed
You’re right, we’re grown now