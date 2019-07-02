Miley Cyrus: ecco il (provocatorio) video di Mother’s Daughter

Mi è bastato un solo ascolto per innamorarmi di Mother’s Daughter, il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus.

Mother’s Daughter è il primo estratto dal nuovo ep She Is Coming (che contiene anche Cattitude, brano in collaborazione con RuPaul). L’ep She Is Coming fa parte di una trilogia di album (che usciranno nei prossimi mesi) e che comprenderanno anche She Is Here e She Is Everything.

Nel video fa un breve cameo anche sua mamma Tish.

Miley Cyrus | Mother’s Daughter | Testo

Hallelujah, I’m a freak

I’m a freak, hallelujah

Every day of the week I’ma do ya

Like I want to

I’m a Nile Crocodile, a Piranha

Oh my God, she got the power

Oh, look at her, she got the power

So-so, so don’t fuck with my freedom

I came back to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came back to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Hallelujah, I’m a witch

I’m a witch, hallelujah

Swish swish, I’m a three-point shooter

I blow through ya

Like a hot wind out in the bayou, ya

Oh my God, she got the power

Well, look at her, she got the power

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came back to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came back to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

My mama always told me that I’d make it

That I’d make it, so I made it

I put my back into and my heart in it

So I did it, yeah, I did it

My mamma always told me that I’d make it

That I’d make it, so I made it

I put my back into and my heart in it

So I did it, yeah, I did it

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came back to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Swish swish, motherfucker