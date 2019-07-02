Miley Cyrus: ecco il (provocatorio) video di Mother’s Daughter
Mi è bastato un solo ascolto per innamorarmi di Mother’s Daughter, il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus.
Mother’s Daughter è il primo estratto dal nuovo ep She Is Coming (che contiene anche Cattitude, brano in collaborazione con RuPaul). L’ep She Is Coming fa parte di una trilogia di album (che usciranno nei prossimi mesi) e che comprenderanno anche She Is Here e She Is Everything.
Nel video fa un breve cameo anche sua mamma Tish.
Miley Cyrus | Mother’s Daughter | Testo
Hallelujah, I’m a freak
I’m a freak, hallelujah
Every day of the week I’ma do ya
Like I want to
I’m a Nile Crocodile, a Piranha
Oh my God, she got the power
Oh, look at her, she got the power
So-so, so don’t fuck with my freedom
I came back to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came back to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Hallelujah, I’m a witch
I’m a witch, hallelujah
Swish swish, I’m a three-point shooter
I blow through ya
Like a hot wind out in the bayou, ya
Oh my God, she got the power
Well, look at her, she got the power
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came back to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came back to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
My mama always told me that I’d make it
That I’d make it, so I made it
I put my back into and my heart in it
So I did it, yeah, I did it
My mamma always told me that I’d make it
That I’d make it, so I made it
I put my back into and my heart in it
So I did it, yeah, I did it
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came back to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Swish swish, motherfucker
