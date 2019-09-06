Miley Cyrus: ecco il video di Slide Away

Miley Cyrus ha pubblicato oggi il video di Slide Away, il primo singolo estratto dall’ep She Is Here (che segue She Is Coming da cui è stato estratto Mother’s Daughter).

She Is Coming, She Is Here ed il prossimo She Is Everything sono tre ep che faranno parte della raccolta She Is Miley Cyrus che uscirà alla fine di questo progetto artistico.

Amo troppo questa nuova era di Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus | Slide Away | Testo

Once upon a time, it was paradise

Once upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights

But it’s time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost

So it’s time to let it go

[Pre-Chorus]

I want my house in the hills

Don’t want the whiskey and pills

I don’t give up easily

But I don’t think I’m down

[Chorus]

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away

[Verse]

Once upon a time, it was paradise

Once upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights

But it’s time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us (For us)

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost

So it’s time to let it go

[Pre-Chorus]

Move on, we’re not 17

I’m not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You’re right, we’re grown now

[Chorus]

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights

So won’t you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away

[Outro]

Move on, we’re not 17

I’m not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You’re right, we’re grown now