Miley Cyrus: ecco il video di Slide Away
Miley Cyrus ha pubblicato oggi il video di Slide Away, il primo singolo estratto dall’ep She Is Here (che segue She Is Coming da cui è stato estratto Mother’s Daughter).
She Is Coming, She Is Here ed il prossimo She Is Everything sono tre ep che faranno parte della raccolta She Is Miley Cyrus che uscirà alla fine di questo progetto artistico.
Amo troppo questa nuova era di Miley Cyrus.
Miley Cyrus | Slide Away | Testo
Once upon a time, it was paradise
Once upon a time, I was paralyzed
Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights
But it’s time to let it go
Once upon a time, it was made for us
Woke up one day, it had turned to dust
Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost
So it’s time to let it go
[Pre-Chorus]
I want my house in the hills
Don’t want the whiskey and pills
I don’t give up easily
But I don’t think I’m down
[Chorus]
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away
[Verse]
Once upon a time, it was paradise
Once upon a time, I was paralyzed
Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights
But it’s time to let it go
Once upon a time, it was made for us (For us)
Woke up one day, it had turned to dust
Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost
So it’s time to let it go
[Pre-Chorus]
Move on, we’re not 17
I’m not who I used to be
You say that everything changed
You’re right, we’re grown now
[Chorus]
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights
So won’t you slide away
Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you’ll slide away
[Outro]
Move on, we’re not 17
I’m not who I used to be
You say that everything changed
You’re right, we’re grown now
