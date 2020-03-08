Morta la nonna di Chiara Ferragni: il suo dolce ricordo

Ieri, sabato 7 aprile, è morta la nonna di Chiara Ferragni da tempo malata e ricoverata in ospedale, dove pochi giorni fa ha ricevuto l’ultima visita proprio da parte di sua nipote Chiara in compagnia del figlio Leone.

Ecco il suo dolce ricordo su Instagram:

“La prima foto di questo album è la mia preferita con le nostre quattro generazioni insieme: Leo aveva appena due mesi e ricordo quanto fosse bello vederlo con te nonna, mentre non era chiaro se avresti mai potuto incontrarlo, visto che ti sei ammalata gravemente mentre ero ancora incinta. Ricordo che ti guardavo mentre lo tenevi in braccio e mi sentivo così emozionata che quasi non riuscivo a trattenere le lacrime (e mia sorella Vale non ha potuto). Ecco perché è stato il mio ultimo regalo per te l’altro giorno in ospedale, sperando che ti facesse sentire meglio pensando a tutte le persone che ti vogliono bene”.

E ancora:

“Ieri sera, dopo aver combattuto per settimane come la donna forte che sei sempre stata, hai deciso che era ora di andare. E tutti i nostri cuori sono spezzati e già ci manchi tanto, ed è anche difficile parlarne, o parlare di te. Forse in questo tempo difficile hai pensato che fosse meglio diventare il nostro angelo e proteggerci da lassù. Lo spero proprio. Quello che mi spezza davvero il cuore è pensare a mia madre che in questo momento sta perdendo la sua amata madre in un periodo in cui non sono ammessi nemmeno i funerali regolari. Vederle insieme in ospedale in queste ultime tre settimane mi ha fatto capire ancora una volta come l’amore, la famiglia e la salute siano le uniche cose che contano davvero. Mia madre è la persona più umana che conosco e so che la nonna è orgogliosa di lei ogni giorno. Tieni d’occhio tutti noi e grazie per i ricordi più belli, ti vogliamo bene per sempre”.