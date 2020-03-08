Morta la nonna di Chiara Ferragni: il suo dolce ricordo
8 Marzo, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Ieri, sabato 7 aprile, è morta la nonna di Chiara Ferragni da tempo malata e ricoverata in ospedale, dove pochi giorni fa ha ricevuto l’ultima visita proprio da parte di sua nipote Chiara in compagnia del figlio Leone.
Ecco il suo dolce ricordo su Instagram:
“La prima foto di questo album è la mia preferita con le nostre quattro generazioni insieme: Leo aveva appena due mesi e ricordo quanto fosse bello vederlo con te nonna, mentre non era chiaro se avresti mai potuto incontrarlo, visto che ti sei ammalata gravemente mentre ero ancora incinta. Ricordo che ti guardavo mentre lo tenevi in braccio e mi sentivo così emozionata che quasi non riuscivo a trattenere le lacrime (e mia sorella Vale non ha potuto). Ecco perché è stato il mio ultimo regalo per te l’altro giorno in ospedale, sperando che ti facesse sentire meglio pensando a tutte le persone che ti vogliono bene”.
E ancora:
“Ieri sera, dopo aver combattuto per settimane come la donna forte che sei sempre stata, hai deciso che era ora di andare. E tutti i nostri cuori sono spezzati e già ci manchi tanto, ed è anche difficile parlarne, o parlare di te. Forse in questo tempo difficile hai pensato che fosse meglio diventare il nostro angelo e proteggerci da lassù. Lo spero proprio. Quello che mi spezza davvero il cuore è pensare a mia madre che in questo momento sta perdendo la sua amata madre in un periodo in cui non sono ammessi nemmeno i funerali regolari. Vederle insieme in ospedale in queste ultime tre settimane mi ha fatto capire ancora una volta come l’amore, la famiglia e la salute siano le uniche cose che contano davvero. Mia madre è la persona più umana che conosco e so che la nonna è orgogliosa di lei ogni giorno. Tieni d’occhio tutti noi e grazie per i ricordi più belli, ti vogliamo bene per sempre”.
The first photo of this slideshow is my favorite of our four generations together: Leo was barely 2 months old and I remember how beautiful It was to see him with you grandma, while it was unclear you’d ever be able to meet him since you got so sick while I was still pregnant. I remember watching you holding him and feeling so emotional I almost couldn’t keep my tears (and my sister Vale couldn’t ❤️). That’s why It was my last present to you the other day at the hospital, hoping it would make you feel better thinking about all the people that love you. Last night, after fighting for weeks like the strong woman you’ve always been, you decided It was time to go. And all our hearts are broken and we already miss you so much and It’s even hard to talk about it, or talk about you. Maybe in this diffucult time you thought it was better becoming our angel and protecting us from up there. I really hope so. What really breaks my heart is thinking about my mum right now losing her beloved mother in a time when not even regular funerals are allowed. Seeing them together at the hospital in these past three weeks made me realize once again how love, family and health are the only things that really matter. My mum is the most human person I know and I know grandma how proud you are of her everyday. Keep an eye on all of us and thanks for the best memories, we love you forever ❤️