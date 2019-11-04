MTV EMA 2019 – la lista dei vincitori

MTV EMA 2019, ecco la lista dei vincitori. La serata è stata condotta da Becky G e si è tenuta in quel di Siviglia.

Per quanto riguarda invece la lista dei performer stenderei un velo pietoso.



MTV EMA 2019 – tutti i vincitori

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Rosalía, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift – ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – VINCITORE

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes – VINCITORE

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Billie Eilish bad guy – VINCITORE

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey – Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

Rosalía, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho – VINCITORE

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish – VINCITORE

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey – VINCITORE

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LOOK

Halsey – VINCITORE

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS – VINCITORE

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

Green Day – VINCITORE

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj – VINCITORE

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs – VINCITORE

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix – VINCITORE

The Chainsmokers

BEST PUSH

Ava Max – VINCITORE

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalía

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018 – VINCITORE

The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS – VINCITORE

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST ITALIAN ACT

Mahmood – VINCITORE

Coez

Elodie

Elettra Lamborghini

Salmo

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Taylor Swift – VINCITORE

BEST UK ACT

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix – VINCITORE

