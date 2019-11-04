MTV EMA 2019 – la lista dei vincitori
MTV EMA 2019, ecco la lista dei vincitori. La serata è stata condotta da Becky G e si è tenuta in quel di Siviglia.
Per quanto riguarda invece la lista dei performer stenderei un velo pietoso.
MTV EMA 2019 – tutti i vincitori
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Rosalía, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift – ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – VINCITORE
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes – VINCITORE
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Billie Eilish bad guy – VINCITORE
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey – Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
Rosalía, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho – VINCITORE
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish – VINCITORE
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey – VINCITORE
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LOOK
Halsey – VINCITORE
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS – VINCITORE
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
Green Day – VINCITORE
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj – VINCITORE
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs – VINCITORE
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix – VINCITORE
The Chainsmokers
BEST PUSH
Ava Max – VINCITORE
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalía
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018 – VINCITORE
The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS – VINCITORE
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST ITALIAN ACT
Mahmood – VINCITORE
Coez
Elodie
Elettra Lamborghini
Salmo
BEST US ACT
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Taylor Swift – VINCITORE
BEST UK ACT
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix – VINCITORE
