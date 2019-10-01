MTV EMA 2019: tutte le nomination, da Ariana Grande a Mahmood
Il prossimo 3 novembre gli MTV EMA 2019 verranno trasmessi in diretta dal Centro Fiere e Congressi (FIBES) di Siviglia. Oggi MTV ha reso note tutte le nomination degli Awards europei. La regina di queste nomination è Ariana Grande, che ne ha avute ben 7, mentre Taylor Swift adesso si contende la corona con Beyoncé, entrambe le cantanti infatti hanno avuto 32 nomination nella loro carriera.
Nella categoria Italian Act invece ci sono: Coez, Elodie, Elettra Lamborghini, Mahmood e Salmo.
B!tches la domanda adesso è una sola: Chi vuoi che vinche?
MTV EMA 2019: ecco la lista delle nomination
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande “thank u, next”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Lil Nas X “Old Town Road (Remix)” ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA, J Balvin “Con Altura” ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift “ME!” ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande “7 rings”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Lil Nas X “Old Town Road (Remix)” ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee “Sunflower”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello “Señorita”
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey “Boy With Luv”
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
ROSALÍA, J Balvin “Con Altura” ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello “Señorita”
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha “Call You Mine”
BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST ITALIAN ACT
Coez
Elodie
Elettra Lamborghini
Mahmood
Salmo
.@ArianaGrande has received 7 #MTVEMAs nominations:
– Best Artist
– Best Live
– Best Pop
– Best US Act
– Biggest Fans
– Best Video — “thank u, next”
– Best Song — “7 rings” pic.twitter.com/c4ZoOisSxC
— 𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 👼🏻 (@AGstreaming) October 1, 2019
.@taylorswift13 now ties @Beyonce as the artist with THE MOST #MTVEMAs nominations!
They both have received 32 nominations to date. pic.twitter.com/IOAx0V33kw
— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 1, 2019