  2. MTV Video Music Awards 2019, top e flop del red carpet – tutte le foto (con sorpresa)

MTV Video Music Awards 2019, top e flop del red carpet – tutte le foto (con sorpresa)

MTV Video Music Awards 2019: la big night organizzata da MTV per celebrare il meglio della musica pop degli ultimi 12 mesi è tornata e quella che è andata in onda è stata la 36esima edizione!

Se nel corso dei decenni ci siamo abituati a performance strepitose e tutt’ora iconiche come quelle di Madonna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna e Katy Perry, quest’anno il mondo del pop ha accolto le nuove leve come Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Rosalìa e Lizzo.
Se non ne conoscete neanche una nessun problema, non siete i soli.

In attesa di scoprire se le sopracitate saranno delle meteore popparole oppure si imporrano nel mercato mondiale ecco il red carpet degli MTV Video Music Awards 2019 con tanto di sorpresa, dato che dopo ben 11 anni i Jonas Brothers sono tornati INSIEME sul noto tappeto rosso.

Ma ora bando alle ciance.

I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.
Category is: Red Carpet MTV Video Music Awards Eleganza Extravaganza!

Megan Thee Stallion, you’re safe
Megan Thee Stallion MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Halsey (con cagata di piccione rainbow in testa), you’re safe
Halsey MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Zara Larrson, you’re safe
zara larrson MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Taylor Swift, you’re safe
Taylor Swfti MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Lil Nas X, you’re safe
Lil Nas X MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Lizzo, you’re safe
Lizzo MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Camila Cabello, you’re safe
Camila Cabello MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Normani, you’re safe
Normani MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Heidi Klum, you’re safe
Heidi Klum MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Ava Max, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination
ava max MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Lil Kim, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination
Lil Kim MTV Video Music Awards 2019

Tana Mongeau, condragulation baby: you are the winner of this challenge
Tana Mongeau MTV Video Music Awards Britney Spears


Vi ricordo che la replica sottotitolata in italiano va in onda martedì 27 agosto alle 21:10 su MTV (Sky 130) e in streaming su NOW TV.
