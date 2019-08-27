MTV Video Music Awards 2019, top e flop del red carpet – tutte le foto (con sorpresa)

MTV Video Music Awards 2019: la big night organizzata da MTV per celebrare il meglio della musica pop degli ultimi 12 mesi è tornata e quella che è andata in onda è stata la 36esima edizione!

Se nel corso dei decenni ci siamo abituati a performance strepitose e tutt’ora iconiche come quelle di Madonna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna e Katy Perry, quest’anno il mondo del pop ha accolto le nuove leve come Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Rosalìa e Lizzo.

Se non ne conoscete neanche una nessun problema, non siete i soli.



In attesa di scoprire se le sopracitate saranno delle meteore popparole oppure si imporrano nel mercato mondiale ecco il red carpet degli MTV Video Music Awards 2019 con tanto di sorpresa, dato che dopo ben 11 anni i Jonas Brothers sono tornati INSIEME sul noto tappeto rosso.

The @jonasbrothers are taking the #VMAs stage again for the first time in 11 YEARS and I’m SO EMOTIONAL right now!! 😩💕 pic.twitter.com/sfpEscnUUt — MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019

Ma ora bando alle ciance.



I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.

Category is: Red Carpet MTV Video Music Awards Eleganza Extravaganza!

Megan Thee Stallion, you’re safe



Halsey (con cagata di piccione rainbow in testa), you’re safe



Zara Larrson, you’re safe



Taylor Swift, you’re safe



Lil Nas X, you’re safe



Lizzo, you’re safe



Camila Cabello, you’re safe



Normani, you’re safe



Heidi Klum, you’re safe



Ava Max, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination



Lil Kim, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination



Tana Mongeau, condragulation baby: you are the winner of this challenge



.@TanaMongeau channels the iconic Britney Spears #VMAs performance in bold red carpet look. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/y0hyrqRjqW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2019



Vi ricordo che la replica sottotitolata in italiano va in onda martedì 27 agosto alle 21:10 su MTV (Sky 130) e in streaming su NOW TV.

Ph. JustJared.com