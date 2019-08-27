MTV Video Music Awards 2019: la lista completa dei vincitori

La vera regina degli MTV Video Music Awards 2019 è stata Taylor Swift, che ieri sera oltre ad aver aperto lo show con due brani del suo nuovo album Lover, ha anche vinto ‘Video For Good’ e il premio più importante della serata ‘Video of The Year’, con la sua You Need To Calm Down.

Missy Elliott è stata onorata con il Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, a spuntarla nella categoria Best Artist invece è stata Billie Eilish contro Lizzo. Ariana Grande ha vinto come artista dell’anno, mentre Lady Gaga è stata scippata del premio ‘Miglior Collaborazione’, vinto da Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello con Senorita.



MTV Video Music Awards 2019, la lista dei vincitori.

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Best R&B

WINNER: Normani: “Waves” [ft. 6LACK]

Anderson .Paak: “Make It Better” [ft. Smokey Robinson]

Childish Gambino: “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R.: “Could’ve Been” [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Alicia Keys: “Raise a Man”

Ella Mai: “Trip”

Best Rock

WINNER: Panic! At the Disco: “High Hopes”

The 1975: “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy: “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons: “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz: “Low”

twenty one pilots: “My Blood”

Best New Artist

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Ava Max

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: “Shallow”

Taylor Swift: “ME!” [ft. Brendon Urie]

Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: “I Don’t Care”

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey]

Best Pop

WINNER: Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

5 Seconds of Summer: “Easier”

Cardi B / Bruno Mars: “Please Me”

Billie Eilish: “bad guy”

Khalid: “Talk”

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next”

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Song of the Year

WINNER: Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Drake: “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: “Shallow”

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Video of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

21 Savage: “a lot” [ft. J. Cole]

Billie Eilish: “bad guy”

Ariana Grande: thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Video for Good

WINNER: Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Halsey: “Nightmare”

The Killers: “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons / Skylar Grey: “Runaway Train” [ft. Gallant]

John Legend: “Preach”

Lil Dicky: “Earth”

Best Latin

WINNER: ROSALÍA / J Balvin: “Con Altura” [ft. El Guincho]

Anuel AA / Karol G: “Secreto”

Bad Bunny: “MIA” [ft. Drake]

benny blanco / Tainy / Selena Gomez / J Balvin: “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee: “Con Calma” [ft. Snow]

Maluma: “Mala Mía”

Video Vanguard

Missy Elliott

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Cardi B: “Money”

2 Chainz: “Rule the World”[ft. Ariana Grande]

21 Savage: “a lot” [ft. J. Cole]

DJ Khaled: “Higher” [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Travis Scott: “SICKO MODE” [ft. Drake]

Song of Summer

WINNER: Ariana Grande and Social House: “Boyfriend”

Billie Eilish: “Bad Guy”

DaBaby: “Suge”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: “I Don’t Care”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Khalid: “Talk”

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lil Tecca: “Ransom”

Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter”

Post Malone: “Goodbyes” [ft. Young Thug]

Rosalía and J Balvin: “Con Altura” [ft. El Guincho]

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

Taylor Swift: “You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha: “Call You Mine”

Young Thug: “The London” [ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott]

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey]

BLACKPINK: “Kill This Love”

Monsta X: “Who Do You Love” [ft. French Montana]

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127: “Regular”

EXO: “Tempo”

Best Dance

WINNER: The Chainsmokers: “Call You Mine” [ft. Bebe Rexha]

Clean Bandit: “Solo” [ft. Demi Lovato]

DJ Snake: “Taki Taki” [ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B]

David Guetta / Bebe Rexha / J Balvin: “Say My Name”

Marshmello / Bastille: “Happier”

Silk City / Dua Lipa: “Electricity”

Push Artist of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Bazzi

CNCO

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Editing

WINNER: Billie Eilish: “bad guy” (editing: Billie Eilish)

Anderson .Paak: “Tints” [ft. Kendrick Lamar] (editing: Elias Talbot)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (editing: Calmatic)

Ariana Grande: “7 rings” (editing: Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)

Solange: “Almeda” (editing: Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down” (editing: Jarrett Fijal)

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Ariana Grande: “7 rings” (art direction: John Richoux)

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey] (art direction: JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E))

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] (art direction: Itaru Dela Vegas)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita” (art direction: Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down” (art direction: Brittany Porter)

Kanye West / Lil Pump: “I Love It” [ft. Adele Givens] (art direction: Tino Schaedler)