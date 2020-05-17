La NASA scrive a Britney Spears per celebrare il ventennale di Oops!… I Did It Again
17 Maggio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Oops!… I Did It Again di Britney Spears ha compiuto 20 anni e se siete troppo piccoli per conoscerlo sappiate che è stato un album storico, motivo per cui dovete assolutamente correre su Spotify ad ascoltarlo.
Oops è stato a tutti gli effetti l’album della consacrazione di Britney Spears, che è tornata nei negozi di dischi l’anno successivo il successo di Baby One More Time.
Dall’album – oltre l’omonimo singolo – sono stati estratti altri tre singoli, ovvero Lucky, Stronger e Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know.
In occasione del ventennale dell’album la NASA ha scritto a Britney Spears citando proprio il video di Oops!… I Did It Again che vide la cantante sgambettare con un’aderente tutina rossa su Marte.
E chi meglio della NASA, quindi, per celebrare Oops?
Well hello there, @britneyspears. Yes! I’m packed and almost ready to fly in July, landing on Mars next February. I’ll collect rocks for a future mission to send back, but know I went down and got them for you. https://t.co/SQbNpx3Eln pic.twitter.com/XQCruBk8vr
— NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) May 16, 2020
Hey @NASA ….. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say ….. aww you shouldn’t have 😜😜😜😂😂😂 !!!!! Have fun up there @NASAPersevere !!!!!
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 16, 2020
It might seem like a crush…🔴 https://t.co/2kUlIYERaF
— NASA (@NASA) May 16, 2020
Oops!… I Did It Again compie 20 anni, il ricordo di Britney Spears
Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it 😂😂😂 !!!!! 20 years since the Oops! 😳 album …. the anticipation and the butterflies 🦋🦋🦋 I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded !!!! And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl ⭐️😉. God Bless and thank you all 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl 🌀🌸🌸✨ !!!!