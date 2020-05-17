La NASA scrive a Britney Spears per celebrare il ventennale di Oops!… I Did It Again

Oops!… I Did It Again di Britney Spears ha compiuto 20 anni e se siete troppo piccoli per conoscerlo sappiate che è stato un album storico, motivo per cui dovete assolutamente correre su Spotify ad ascoltarlo.

Oops è stato a tutti gli effetti l’album della consacrazione di Britney Spears, che è tornata nei negozi di dischi l’anno successivo il successo di Baby One More Time.

Dall’album – oltre l’omonimo singolo – sono stati estratti altri tre singoli, ovvero Lucky, Stronger e Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In occasione del ventennale dell’album la NASA ha scritto a Britney Spears citando proprio il video di Oops!… I Did It Again che vide la cantante sgambettare con un’aderente tutina rossa su Marte.

E chi meglio della NASA, quindi, per celebrare Oops?

Well hello there, @britneyspears. Yes! I’m packed and almost ready to fly in July, landing on Mars next February. I’ll collect rocks for a future mission to send back, but know I went down and got them for you. https://t.co/SQbNpx3Eln pic.twitter.com/XQCruBk8vr — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) May 16, 2020

Hey @NASA ….. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say ….. aww you shouldn’t have 😜😜😜😂😂😂 !!!!! Have fun up there @NASAPersevere !!!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 16, 2020

It might seem like a crush…🔴 https://t.co/2kUlIYERaF — NASA (@NASA) May 16, 2020

Oops!… I Did It Again compie 20 anni, il ricordo di Britney Spears