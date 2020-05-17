La NASA scrive a Britney Spears per celebrare il ventennale di Oops!… I Did It Again

17 Maggio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Oops!… I Did It Again di Britney Spears ha compiuto 20 anni e se siete troppo piccoli per conoscerlo sappiate che è stato un album storico, motivo per cui dovete assolutamente correre su Spotify ad ascoltarlo.

Oops è stato a tutti gli effetti l’album della consacrazione di Britney Spears, che è tornata nei negozi di dischi l’anno successivo il successo di Baby One More Time.

Dall’album – oltre l’omonimo singolo – sono stati estratti altri tre singoli, ovvero Lucky, Stronger e Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know.

In occasione del ventennale dell’album la NASA ha scritto a Britney Spears citando proprio il video di Oops!… I Did It Again che vide la cantante sgambettare con un’aderente tutina rossa su Marte.
E chi meglio della NASA, quindi, per celebrare Oops?

 

Oops!… I Did It Again compie 20 anni, il ricordo di Britney Spears

 

