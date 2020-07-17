Naya Rivera, il commovente ricordo di Heather Morris: “Soffro perché non staremo più insieme”

Dopo i pensieri di Lea Michele, Darren Criss e gli altri attori di Glee, è arrivato anche il post di una delle più care amiche di Naya Rivera, Heather Morris. L’attrice che con Naya ha dato vita ad una delle coppie LGBT più belle della tv (Santana e Brittany), ha ricordato l’amica parlando dei loro momenti più belli ed ha chiuso il messaggio dicendosi triste perché consapevole del fatto che non potrà più passare del tempo con lei.

“Abbiamo iniziato come le amiche più care e poi, come tutte le cose nuove, abbiamo attraversato un po ‘di alti e bassi. Tuttavia, ci siamo state accanto a vicenda e abbiamo creato l’amicizia più bella costruita con amore e comprensione. L’ultima volta che ho avuto la possibilità di vederti di persona, avevo lasciato le arance fuori da casa per te. Volevo salutarti dalla finestra ma il mio telefono non ha squillato quando hai chiamato (cosa che non succede mai), quindi invece tu e Josey avete lasciato due piante grasse sulla porta di casa come ringraziamento. Ho piantato quelle piante grasse e le guardo ogni giorno e penso a te.

Ascolto ancora il tuo EP ripetutamente perché dal momento in cui l’ho sentito, mi ha colpito e ho sempre desiderato che il mondo conoscesse di più la tua voce. Mi hai inviato oltre 5 dozzine di video SnapChat. Video di quando tu e Josey vi siete svegliati la mattina e mi sono presa a calci per non averne salvato uno. Hai sempre condiviso le tue ricette e ho ammirato il tuo amore per il cibo. Ci siamo ripromesse di trascorrere ogni Pasqua insieme, anche se il Covid ci ha rubato quest’ultima.

Sei e sarai sempre l’essere umano più forte e più resistente che conosco, e ho promesso di portare questo con me mentre continuo a vivere la mia vita. Non abbiamo mai fatto foto insieme perché odiavamo reciprocamente scattare foto … la nostra relazione era più che una prova.

Ho innumerevoli foto dei nostri bambini che giocano, perché abbiamo condiviso quel tipo di orgoglio e gioia. Quindi sto mostrando al mondo una foto dei nostri piccoli per te, perché so che significava più di ogni altra cosa e mi ricordano te. Ti parlo ogni giorno perché so che sei ancora con me e se sono triste del fatto che non avremo più tempo insieme, ma adoro ogni momento che abbiamo vissuto e lo tengo vicino al mio cuore”.