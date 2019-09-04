Nicki Minaj con Megan Thee Stallion nel nuovo video Hot Girl Summer

Real ass nigga, give a fuck ‘bout a bitch It is what it is, this some five star dick She a big ol’ freak, it’s a must that I hit It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit Real ass bitch, know she got it lit Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah Real ass bitch, know she got it lit Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah, yeah (hey, hey, hey, look)

Handle me? (Huh) Who gon’ handle me? (Who?)

Thinkin’ he’s a player, he’s a member on the team

He put in all that work, he wanna be the MVP (boy, bye)

I told him ain’t no taming me, I love my niggas equally

Fuckin’ 9-to-5 niggas with that superstar D (star D)

Fucked a superstar nigga, now I got him ballin’ (ballin’)

I caught a jet to get that neck, I told him call, don’t send no text (mwah)

And don’t you tell ‘em you with me when they be askin’ where you at, ah

I can’t read your mind, gotta say that shit (say that shit)

Should I take your love? Should I take that dick?

Got a whole lot of options ‘cause you know a bitch poppin’ (hey, hey)

I’m a hot girl, so you know ain’t shit stoppin’ (hey, hey, hey)

Real ass nigga, give a fuck ‘bout a bitch

It is what it is, this some five star dick

She a big ol’ freak, it’s a must that I hit

It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit

Real ass bitch, know she got it lit

Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah

Real ass bitch, know she got it lit

Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah, yeah (ayy, yo)

Who a hotter B? Who got a lot of D?

Who poppin’ like a P when he be hoppin’ out the V? (Brr)

And who gon’ tell him that my bitch is getting her degree?

And when we say it’s Hot Girl Summer, we ain’t talkin’ ‘bout degrees

Who unfollowed me? Like who don’t follow me?

‘Cause even in your new bitch, I can see a lot of me

And honestly I’m honored ‘cause that shit be comedy

You ain’t put me in no brands but I see you proud of me

I’m just a real ass bitch, give a fuck about a trick

On some real ass shit, and we really with the shit

Put this pussy on your lip, give a fuck about the dick

I get that rrr and then I rrr, I grab my shit and then I dip, ooh

Real ass nigga, give a fuck ‘bout a bitch

It is what it is, this some five star dick

She a big ol’ freak, it’s a must that I hit

It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit

Real ass bitch, know she got it lit

Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah

Real ass bitch, know she got it lit

Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah, yeah (hey, hey, hey)

Look, college girl, but a freak on the weekend (on the weekend)

Eat that dick up even when I’m going vegan

He be trippin’ on me and I know the reason (I know the reason)

I gotta break up with my nigga every season

Real hot girl shit, ayy, I got one or two baes (whoa, whoa)

If you seen it last night, don’t say shit the next day (hey, hey, yeah)

Let me drive the boat, ayy (yeah), kiss me in a Rolls, ayy (yeah, yeah)

It go down on that brown, now we goin’ both ways, ah

I can’t read your mind, gotta say that shit (say that shit)

Should I take your love? Should I take that dick?

Got a whole lot of options ‘cause you know a bitch poppin’ (hey)

I’m a hot girl, so you know ain’t shit stoppin’ (hey)

Real ass nigga, give a fuck ‘bout a bitch

It is what it is, this some five star dick

She a big ol’ freak, it’s a must that I hit

It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit

Real ass bitch, know she got it lit

Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah

Real ass bitch, know she got it lit

Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah, yeah

Got a whole lot of options ‘cause you know a bitch poppin’

Hey, hey

Whole lot of options ‘cause you know a bitch poppin’

(Know we got it lit, yeah)

Hey, hey

I’m a hot girl so you know ain’t shit stoppin’ (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Hey, hey

I’m a hot girl so you know ain’t shit stoppin’

Know we got it lit, yeah (ah)