Nicki Minaj con Megan Thee Stallion nel nuovo video Hot Girl Summer
Megan Thee Stallion ha fatto il suo debutto insieme ai grandi della musica pop e dopo essersi esibita nel pre-show degli MTV Video Music Awards (dove ha vinto il premio Best Power Anthem), ha rilasciato il video della sua ultima hit, Hot Girl Summer. Il singolo è stato inciso in collaborazione con Nicki Minaj e Ty Dolla $ing e sta già scalando le classifiche.
Dopo Iggy Azalea e Azealia Banks il mondo rap statunitense ci riprova proponendo la giovane Megan Thee Stallion: riuscirà ad imporsi nell’industria discografica?
.@theestallion & @NICKIMINAJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pYrXFHss2N
— Megan Daily (@HottieSource) September 3, 2019
Ecco il video:
Megan Thee Stallion | Hot Girl Summer | Testo
Real hot girl shit
Real, real ass bitch, give a fuck ‘bout a nigga
Hot Barbie summer
(What Juicy say? He be like, “Shut the fuck up”)
Real, real, real ass bitch, give a fuck ‘bout a nigga
(Don’t run from me, friend, haha)
Real ass nigga, give a fuck ‘bout a bitch
It is what it is, this some five star dick
She a big ol’ freak, it’s a must that I hit
It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit
Real ass bitch, know she got it lit
Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah
Real ass bitch, know she got it lit
Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah, yeah (hey, hey, hey, look)
Thinkin’ he’s a player, he’s a member on the team
He put in all that work, he wanna be the MVP (boy, bye)
I told him ain’t no taming me, I love my niggas equally
Fuckin’ 9-to-5 niggas with that superstar D (star D)
Fucked a superstar nigga, now I got him ballin’ (ballin’)
I caught a jet to get that neck, I told him call, don’t send no text (mwah)
And don’t you tell ‘em you with me when they be askin’ where you at, ah
Should I take your love? Should I take that dick?
Got a whole lot of options ‘cause you know a bitch poppin’ (hey, hey)
I’m a hot girl, so you know ain’t shit stoppin’ (hey, hey, hey)
It is what it is, this some five star dick
She a big ol’ freak, it’s a must that I hit
It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit
Real ass bitch, know she got it lit
Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah
Real ass bitch, know she got it lit
Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah, yeah (ayy, yo)
Who poppin’ like a P when he be hoppin’ out the V? (Brr)
And who gon’ tell him that my bitch is getting her degree?
And when we say it’s Hot Girl Summer, we ain’t talkin’ ‘bout degrees
Who unfollowed me? Like who don’t follow me?
‘Cause even in your new bitch, I can see a lot of me
And honestly I’m honored ‘cause that shit be comedy
You ain’t put me in no brands but I see you proud of me
I’m just a real ass bitch, give a fuck about a trick
On some real ass shit, and we really with the shit
Put this pussy on your lip, give a fuck about the dick
I get that rrr and then I rrr, I grab my shit and then I dip, ooh
It is what it is, this some five star dick
She a big ol’ freak, it’s a must that I hit
It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit
Real ass bitch, know she got it lit
Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah
Real ass bitch, know she got it lit
Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah, yeah (hey, hey, hey)
Eat that dick up even when I’m going vegan
He be trippin’ on me and I know the reason (I know the reason)
I gotta break up with my nigga every season
Real hot girl shit, ayy, I got one or two baes (whoa, whoa)
If you seen it last night, don’t say shit the next day (hey, hey, yeah)
Let me drive the boat, ayy (yeah), kiss me in a Rolls, ayy (yeah, yeah)
It go down on that brown, now we goin’ both ways, ah
Should I take your love? Should I take that dick?
Got a whole lot of options ‘cause you know a bitch poppin’ (hey)
I’m a hot girl, so you know ain’t shit stoppin’ (hey)
It is what it is, this some five star dick
She a big ol’ freak, it’s a must that I hit
It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit
Real ass bitch, know she got it lit
Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah
Real ass bitch, know she got it lit
Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah, yeah
Hey, hey
Whole lot of options ‘cause you know a bitch poppin’
(Know we got it lit, yeah)
Hey, hey
I’m a hot girl so you know ain’t shit stoppin’ (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Hey, hey
I’m a hot girl so you know ain’t shit stoppin’
Know we got it lit, yeah (ah)