Nicki Minaj, Megatron è il nuovo singolo ufficiale (VIDEO)

Nicki Minaj sembrava indistruttibile, ma l’arrivo di Cardi B ha letteralmente cambiato le carte in tavola. Se fino a qualche anno fa Nicki Minaj poteva auto-incoronarsi Queen Of Rap a discapito di Iggy Azalea e di quella scappata di casa di Azealia Banks, con l’arrivo di Cardi B la Minaj ha subìto un brutto colpo.

Pink Friday, la riedizione Roman Reloaded di due anni dopo e The PinkPrint sembrano ormai un lontano ricordo, perché con Queen dell’anno scorso le cose sono letteralmente cambiate. I numeri si sono più che dimezzati ed anche il numero dei fan, dato che la cantante ha virato sul rap puro distaccandosi dalle sonorità pop che l’hanno resa famosa in tutto il mondo.

Con il nuovo singolo Megatron Nicki Minaj ha provato a strizzare un po’ l’occhio al passato ed alla musica caraibica, ma è niente a confronto di Super Bass, Starships, Pound The Alarm e Anaconda, solo per citarne alcuni.

Nicki Minaj | Megatron | Testo

They call me Megatron, just did a telethon

He got Margiela’s on, and I get my jealous on

I fuck him like I miss him, he just came out of prison

Bitches be talkin’ shit, but they ain’t got a pot to piss in

My name is Nicki M, I’m in a sticky Benz

That mean it’s candy apple red, I’m Barbie, this is Ken

That is a Fendi fact, I’m with a hunnid macs

Oh, this is custom made, Donatella sent me that

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m-

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m-

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Brra-ta-ta-ta

They call me Megatron, shorty’s a mega con

It ain’t about the race either, it’s a marathon

I put the squeeze on him, throw up the B’s on him

That ass clappin’ on the D, Hercules on him

My name is baddie, baddie, I keep it tight for zaddy

He keep it comin’, comin’, he ain’t he even drop the addy

Trunk in the front-front, I need a blunt-blunt

I own my own moscato, bitch, we gettin drunk-drunk

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m-

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m-

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Bite me, bite me, that excite me

He said it’s my pussy (Yup, it might be)

If you eatin’ it, do it precisely

‘Cause I’m a millionaire, this pussy pricey

(Yup, it might be, yup, it might be)

He said it’s my pussy (Yup, it might be)

My pussy, my pussy (Yup, it might be)

‘Cause I’m a millionaire, this pussy pricey

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m-

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m-