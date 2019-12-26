Nikki la sensitiva fa 800 previsioni per il 2020: dalle morti vip e le tragedie mondiali, al futuro delle popstar

Nikki la sensitiva delle star è tornata all’opera, dopo la sua lista per il 2019, la donna ha fatto più di 800 previsioni anche per il 2020. La veggente si è vantata di aver previsto delle proteste a Roma (capirai la difficoltà di predire una cosa del genere), un terremoto in Toscana, l’Oscar per Lady Gaga, lo scandalo del Principe Andrew e la morte di Valerie Harper, Doris Day e Robert Evans.

Anche per il prossimo anno Nikki ha previsto attentati e catastrofi in Italia e molte possibili morti celebri. Iniziamo tutti a toccare ferro.



Tutte le previsioni di Nikki.

Previsioni mondiali

The White House under attack Mar-a-Lago on fire I don’t see President Trump or Joe Biden being elected in 2020, but someone else still to come forward First Lady Melania Trump will leave Washington Health issues for President Trump Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take a different approach, which will work in his favour, but he has to be careful of danger WW3, but it will be a very short war and then more peace Another planet will be discovered, and more sightings are possible, and some sort of unidentified flying object could very well land in area 51. I see more UFOs over desert areas such as, Nevada, California and Southern United States etc. Shooting in Grand Rapids, Michigan A Grizzly Bear will maul a movie star to death A plane crashed into the Grand Canyon A heist at the fames Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City A terror attack in Tripoli Venice Beach, California under water More flooding in Venice, Italy in 2020. Some historical buildings will be submerged in water with millions of dollars worth of damage Scotland becoming independent Space junk falling from the sky more than usual A great earthquake in Gibraltar, Spain and Monaco A plane will crash after experiencing bad turbulence in Chicago and New York City The Mississippi River will overflow and flood due to stormy weather Death of a trapeze artist The landscape will change drastically in Los Angeles and San Francisco after devasting earthquakes A cargo ship will catch fire in the Caribbean A famous Politian will suffer a seizure Two championship ice skaters will collide on the ice sustaining serious injuries A heist at Buckingham Palace stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery and paintings A famous racehorse will be stolen Train derailment in Hoboken, New Jersey A space tragedy A huge earthquake Rome damaging the Colosseum and Vatican A gas explosion in Chicago, Illinois An unknown plane circling the White House A famous hamburger chain will shut it doors forever A world shortage of coffee A German castle collapsing after a fire A former James Bond actor will pass A man will attempt to cross the Atlantic in a hot air balloon Shooting at a comedy bar in L.A. A man dressed as a clown will rob many banks in New York A famous politician will resign Danger around Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and health issues A famous divorce in Washington Lions, Tigers and Leopards will escape from a zoo and terrorize a town Flooding in San Pedro, California A large earthquake in Napa Valley, California A plane going from New York to Paris will crash A plane crash in Germany A mass shooting in Columbus, Ohio Trouble around the Berlin Wall A streaker at an awards show A large earthquake in Las Vegas, Nevada – danger to many hotels Flooding in a New York City subway Many explosions in Brooklyn, New York A Crocodile will eat a movie star A plane crash in the Mohave Desert A young starlet will steal diamonds from a jewellery store Melania Trump having a breakdown Kellyanne Conway will lose her cool and hit a reporter Oprah and Michelle Obama may run for political office A giant sinkhole in London, England will devour a double decker bus and cars after a strong earthquake A late-night talk show host will be drunk on air Somebody shot at a red carpet event Over 50 people killed on a plane after severe turbulence A famous hockey player will be involved in a s*x scandal More Royal scandal Tragedy at the Berlin Wall A dam breaks in California after an earthquake Secret tapes haunt the Royal Family A one to two day shut down of airline services in the US, similar to 9/11 A highway collapses in California A giant sinkhole in Cairo, Egypt Thousands of pieces of Gold found in Kent, England A town in England will be evacuated after a bomb from WW2 is found An enormous earthquake in Vancouver, BC Earthquake in Ontario, Canada A train and a double decker buss collide A naked man running up to the gates of Buckingham Palace Cancer around one of the Royals Great cures for Cancer within the next 5 years that will be the cure to rid all Cancer An escape artist tries to copy one of Houdini’s performances and dies A swinging bridge in Costa Rica will collapse More Royal pregnancies An elevator accident in Tokyo, Japan Somebody passes away on a beach buried in sand A slab of glass and concrete crashes down in NYC, several fatalities A shooting in Mount Royal, Quebec Niagara Falls overflowing A freight train derailment near Ottawa, Ontario Somebody will find nearly 100 Parrots in an apartment after a neighbour hears them talking A Dog travels from the East Coast to the West Coast to find his family without a scrape A huge fire in Dublin, Ireland Fire destroys Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee A large bank robbery in Europe nets millions for the robber A collapse of a coal mine A damaging storm hits Sydney, Nova Scotia Terror attack in Helsinki, Finland A terror attack in Dusseldorf, Germany A shortage of hazelnuts A prize fighter will die in the ring An uprising in Uganda Red Cardinals will invade a city Destruction of Spain after a large earthquake A cruise ship catches fire A mountain man will be found who is over 100 years old but looks 30 years younger – fished, hunts and eats berries to survive A sudden downpour of hail in Tokyo, Japan kills many An earthquake in West Virginia An earthquake in Oxford, England A live Dinosaur will be found near a University An earthquake destroying parts of the Pyramids in Egypt A plane skids off the runway at JFK, injuring many A pilot will be drunk on a transatlantic flight A real-life Robin Hood will rob banks to feed the poor A famous hotel will burn down in Las Vegas, Nevada A Robbery around a famous rapper The world will find a surplus of Gold A breakthrough and cure for Leukemia A famous animal activist will beat a dog and it will go viral A highway collapses in San Bernardino, California Kellyanne Conway caught cheating with another man Sean Spicer will be asked to do another reality show An earthquake in Slovenia Napoleon Bonaparte was really a woman, discovered by DNA A serious horse injury around a country music star A transport truck tries to avoid a coyote on an Arizona highway, colliding into many cars Tragedy at Big Sur California Flooding in Atlantic City, New Jersey A tornado destroys a town in Alabama An oil rig destroyed by a hurricane A white-water rafting accident Disney studios up in flames Tragedy at a country club in California Flooding in Tuscany A tragedy at a zoo A bad storm in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia Terror attack in Washington, DC A giant Lobster will be found in Nova Scotia The Moon turning a different colour More frequent Tsunami’s worldwide A runaway trolly in Lisbon, Portugal A terror attack in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia A great explosion in Nepal New York City skyline changing A hotel is swept into the Sea A great flood in Savannah and Charleston A terror attack in Atlanta, Georgia Total destruction after an earthquake in Yellowstone S*xual allegations of a late-night talk show host Many cars stolen at an auto show A lost city found under Athens, Greece A great fire in Rome, Italy A bridge in India collapses A bomb blast at the US Capital Parts of a church will collapse in Milan, Italy A plane crashes in Sherbrooke, Quebec An Arctic town melts due to extreme heat A tsunami in Hawaii The sky turns pink (not at sunrise or sunset An unidentified plane crashes in Boston, Massachusetts An oil well in Texas catches fire A blind man rides across the US on a bicycle A famous newspaper will fold Flood in San Francisco Fires in Melbourne, Australia An explosion at Carnegie Hall A terror attack in Copenhagen, Denmark A cruise ship will sink on its way to Alaska A great fire at an iconic hotel in New York City A shortage of Pearls in the world Hundreds of dead fish Tragedy at a monster truck show A fire at Windsor Castle A mini tsunami at Coney Island Somebody dies at a food eating contest A train derailment in Arizona Major terror attack in Stockholm, Sweden Fire in Athens at a grand cathedral Elephants charging into a city and killing many Animals in the world will turn against each other A Schooner boat will sink in the Caribbean More volcanic eruption worldwide A towering inferno in New York City Riots at a Shakespeare Festival Trouble at the George Washington suspension bridge in Fort Lee New Jersey Riot at a basketball game Trouble at the Cannes Film Festival A disease around Rabbits Trouble in Westminster, London An attack at a Naval base in Norfolk, Virginia An attack in Wolverhampton, England Disease around Beatles A disease around Cherry Trees Strange objects falling from the sky Boris Johnson health issues – heart problem Piers Morgan being arrested A big heist in Amsterdam A man will steal money from a plane ad bail out just like DB Cooper did on November 24th, 1971 Another volcano eruption in Hawaii Shooting at a Symphony Collapse of a suspension bridge Former President Bill Clinton health issues Hillary Clinton has to watch her health A few problems around the marriage of Barack and Michelle Obama A new species of Snail will be found An earthquake on the east side of Antarctica A huge earthquake in Mexico City Two planes collide in Florida A volcano under Los Angeles Increased violence in South Africa causing a lot of riots and protests A shortage of goats Explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia More crop circles showing up around the world Planets will collide in space Plane crashing in Van Nuys, California A robot robbing a bank A Tornado in New York City A shooting at the Venice Film Festival Canadian Geese will attack people in a Canadian town A flock of wild Turkeys will attack a town in Southern New Hampshire A shooting at a New Hampshire university A monster storm hits Boston, Massachusetts A shooting and riot at Harvard University A collapse of a bridge in Panama Terror attack in Panama Large earthquake in Quito, Ecuador A large volcanic eruption in Iceland Drone attack at the White House A huge earthquake in China Big changes in the Monarchy of Britain – 2 funerals will cause havoc Greta Thunberg will win many awards, could win Nobel Peace Prize, but has to be careful of kidnapping Robots, large and small will make a big impact 2020 – we will live in a robotic world in the future Brexit will probably happen causing the stock market to crash – protests Other countries, like Scotland are likely to follow suit and separate as well Giant sinkhole in Las Vegas, Nevada New Orleans under water A Dam breaks in California, lots of damage A Spaceship landing in desert area An increase in UFO sightings worldwide A large fan shape flying object seen all over the world A lot of UFOs in India Danger around Justin Trudeau A mayor in a Canadian city will be a hero Attack or shooting at a NHL game Arrest made in the Natalie Wood case An arrest in the Madeline McCann case Giant earthquake in Naples, Italy Penguins invading cities Multiple streakers at a Baseball game Birmingham, England on fire Huge hurricanes and earthquakes in the Carolinas Mexican uprising and revolution A famous New York City jewellery store will be robbed Assassination of a young leader A famous castle will burn An earthquake in in Tokyo and Mount Fuji A tsunami is Malibu, California Terrorist attack in Central Park, New York City Celebrity couple overdosing Illness around President Trump Bush fires and wildfires in Australia Vladimir Putin choking on food Impeachment of the American Government People of North Korea will overthrow the Government Protests and Riots worldwide Meteorite will hit Moscow A sinkhole in Downtown Manhattan, swallowing cars Vladimir Putin has to be careful of choking on food Isle of Capri under water Explosion near the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy A plane crashing in Amsterdam Long Island under water, serious flooding An Elephant kills a trainer A lost world under the sea A Hollywood star involved in a mercy killing A tragedy in Wichita, Kansas Roof collapse at Carnegie Hall in New York City An explosion at Danish embassy Shootings on Wall Street Train derailment in Gary, Indiana Giant earthquake in Alaska and British Columbia Earthquake at the Grand Canyon Kellyanne Conway will divorce Widespread flooding in Romania Several explosions in Copenhagen, Denmark A gigantic earthquake in Panama Sharks surrounding a Cruise Ship Shooting at a school in Albany, New York Temperatures rising even more in the Arctic A brawl and riots in London’s Hyde Park A bomb blast at Buckingham Palace A bomb blast in a subway in Paris Danger around French President Emmanuel Macron Typhoon hits Australia Gas explosion in New York City Bomb blast at Heathrow Airport Donald Trump Jr. in grave danger Sky turning different colours all over the world Terrorist attack in Singapore An airport terminal under attack An elevator accident at the Empire State Building A race horse at a racetrack bolts into the crowd, injuring many An attack in Antwerp, Belgium causing panic The Nile River overflows, causing flooding near the Pyramids in Egypt Many shipwrecks will be found, including a Spanish Galleon ship A monster storm in Shanghai and Hong Kong A collapse of a fashion runway Large earthquake in Scotland and Norway Mass shooting in Cleveland Boston buried in 20 ft. of snow Bombing on Fifth Avenue in New York City A new Billy Graham will emerge Serbia at war again A commercial ocean liner will sink More space junk falling from the sky Another high rise fire A University under siege An attack at a carnival or midway A Bull will escape a its pen and kill people A Whisky company will go bankrupt A Typhoon hits Australia A plane will crash in the English Channel An attack at the Washington Post Two subways collide A Shark will kill a movie star Somebody will be hit by lightening at a Trump golf course An airplane crash at Helsinki Airport Air Force One will have engine trouble Multiple fatalities on the New Jersey Turnpike after a couple of crashes A member of the Trump family will be abducted Revitalization of Detroit, Michigan A boat sinks in the Detroit River Danger around a politician in Scotland Millions of dollars in Gold Bullion under a museum A bank robbery in Chicago, Illinois Mark Zuckerberg has to be careful of planes Large Vampire Bats invading a city Storms in Big Sur, California causing major landslides A famous Rembrandt painting will be stolen Two gondolas colliding in Venice, Italy Breakthrough in Glaucoma and other eye diseases A college in Houston, Texas on lockdown A giant honeycomb will be found in South America with giant Bees Somebody will fly a drone into the White House Mississippi River overflowing A baseball team is kidnapped and held for ransom Big breakthrough in treatment of spinal injuries The worlds largest Rose will be grown in England A World War II plane will crash at an airshow A plane will be hijacked in Houston, Texas A tragedy at Lake Huron Riots and protests in Rome, Italy A fire in a shop in Halifax Harbour A space triumph Protests and riots in London, England A plane crash in Pearl Harbor Another s*x scandal in Washington DC. A giant Gorilla like King Kong found on a remote island A treasure of ancient coins, gold and silver will be found off the coast of Africa A bombing in Caracas, Venezuela, possibly at an embassy An attack in Morocco A soap opera star and a Washington politician s*x scandal A famous male politician will come out as female A vigilante in New York like the movie, Death Wish Locusts invading a city in the Middle East A fist fight between two news anchors on a live TV broadcast Wall Street panics as there are worldwide fluctuations in the Stock Market Gunshots around a Legislature A section of downtown Montreal on fire Flooding from violent storms in Niagara Falls Jimmy Carter hospitalized A tornado in Laredo, Texas Damage to the Liberty Bell A giant earthquake in Costa Rica A disease around the Redwoods in Northern California Avalanche in Switzerland A famous race car driver will perish in a crash Another city in the US with water problems like Flint, Michigan Mudslides in a Mexican city Mudslides in California Train derailment in Hoboken, New Jersey An attack in Times Square, New York City An earthquake in the Atlanta, Georgia and into the Carolina’s A tsunami in Halifax, Nova Scotia A 200 car pile up on a LA freeway Attack at the Sears building in Chicago A commercial airliner will have a hole in it, but the pilot will land it safely A politician strips naked on live TV A plane crashing from California to Hawaii A huge earthquake in Sumatra Jail for a Washington politician A great storm hits Boston, Massachusetts A disease kills Bison in the US and Canada A fire a Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in LA Kangaroos will invade a city in Australia A famous chef before a Judge, could go to jail Dust storms in Arizona, the Mohave Desert and the Middle East A meteorite will hit earth, creating a giant crater and it will be radioactive A convict will escape prison through a storm sewer Explosion at MSNBC and CNN Terror attack in St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russia A stampede of horses will injure many people An ancient city will be found under a desert A tragedy in Canoga Park, California A violent bank robbery In Omaha, Nebraska with people taken hostage Protests, riots and a bomb in Trafalgar Square in London, England Michael Cohen has to be careful in prison A stampede of Horses in Montana will injure many people A breakthrough in the cure for Osteoporosis Tsunami under the Indian Ocean Bloody violence on the Gaza Strip in the Middle East Stormy Daniels in danger Shootings in South Beach, Miami There will be a train heist like in the Old West A breakthrough in the cure of Eczema Protests in Long Beach, California Shooting at the Capital Building in Washington, DC A Giant Eagle will be found in Alaska A space tragedy A shooting on Wall Street Deep South mentality like the 1960’s A bad fire in the old section of downtown Chicago A plane hitting a signal tower in Chicago A daredevil attempts to go over the Golden Gate Bridge A famous politician will be found out that he likes bondage and is with a Dominatrix A baseball player will kill a person by hitting the ball into the stands Panic in the streets of Brooklyn, protests Breakthrough in the cure for Breast Cancer Apple and Samsung merge Lights go dark in Times Square, New York City A female tightrope walker will attempt to go over Niagara Falls Martial Law in Birmingham, Alabama and Macon, Georgia Rudy Giuliani hospital stay Giant rodents will scare people in the streets of New York City Tragedy Harrisburg, Pennsylvania An earthquake in Romania A collapse of a building in Hamburg, Germany Elon Musk has to watch his well being In the future, North and South Korea will become one An explosion at a Military Base in San Diego, California A flying car goes into a house A volcano erupts in Italy causing the lava to run into the town A heist of an upscale jewellery store in New York City worth millions of dollars A heist at an art gallery in Berlin, Germany Divers will find an ancient city under the Red Sea A rollover of a double decker bus injures many A lot of wildlife – animals and birds will perish in the Arctic The first conception of half human and half animal A satellite picks up strange sounds in space In the future people will marry robots A terrorist breaks into the White House A Mississippi riverboat will catch fire Two Motocross drivers collide Earthquake in Cape Town South Africa A cruise ship will be hijacked An airport under siege A bomb blast at Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC An avalanche in Whistler, British Columbia Three casinos robbed in Atlantic City Saudi Arabia under gun fire Russia Ukraine build up – lots of bullets flying Mega earthquake in California Gigantic earthquake in the South Pacific Fire coming out of the ground in some cities Mini earthquakes in the Earths core Resignation around the Vatican – including the Pope A possible resignation of Donald Trump North Korea could strike the US Violent storm in Cape Town, South Africa A cyber attack in Washington A fire and explosion at the New York Times Explosion at Penn Station in New York City Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy collapsing A meteor landing in Washington, DC Gunshots around an American politician auto The worst mass shooting in U.S. history Assassination (attempt) on Donald Trump A Presidents motorcade will be attacked Donald Trump will attack North Korea VP Mike Pence and Donald Trump have to watch health Melania Trump and son in danger Problems around Donald Trump Jr. Terrorist attack in Brussels A plane landing on a busy highway in Denver, Colorado An avalanche in Whistler, British Columbia A wheelchair around a politician Terrorist attack in Stockholm, Sweden Terrorist attack in Alaska A biological attack in London, England A terrorist attack at a fashion show A blimp will explode in the U.S. Highway overpass will collapse in Los Angeles, California A swinging bridge will collapse Terrorist attack in Oslo, Norway Scandal around Scientology Cuba becoming the 51st US State A 7.9 to 8.9 earthquake hitting Italy Rome, Italy on fire Another attack in Nice, France Attack in Vienna, Austria Libya under attack Terror attack at Tower Bridge in London, England An earthquake in Arizona and the Grand Canyon An earthquake in Monaco and France 2 planes collide at Heathrow Airport in London, England A biological attack in the UK, France and the U.S. An earthquake in Niagara Falls Mount St. Helen’s erupting An Air India flight crashes between Vancouver, British Columbia to Mumbai, India An avalanche in Switzerland An avalanche at Mt. Hood Floods in the Scottish Highlands A fire at the White House in Washington DC Shootings in Chinatown, San Francisco, California Shooting in Aspen, Colorado Ted Cruz has to be careful of airplanes House of Parliament in London, England has a great fire Explosions on Wall Street, New York – many deaths Fire at the Houston Astrodome Another Tsunami in Thailand A Tsunami in Vancouver, Canada Earthquake in Tuscany A large earthquake in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California A gigantic earthquake in San Francisco, California Tragedy around Seattle’s Space Needle A member of the royal family will be kidnapped Hillary and Bill Clinton have to watch their health Grave danger around Vladimir Putin A bomb explosion around the United Nations A Cuba revolution An enormous typhoon in Bangladesh All of North America will be in the dark with a power blackout Iran and the US will attack each other A massive earthquake will destroy parts of the Middle East A large earthquake in Moscow The Golden Gate Bridge will be partly destroyed in San Francisco, California, and many people dead or injured Trouble around the Brooklyn Bridge in New York A famous politician will end up in a coma Enormous earthquake in India The leader of an Asian country will be assassinated More terrorist attacks in Paris and other parts of France Statue of Liberty under water A hurricane hitting New York City A commuter train in Chicago will derails and overturns, killing many people Terrorist attacks in Australia Monaco on fire Bomb blast at Buckingham palace President Obama could face a health scare and is in danger Donald Trump in grave danger Huge earthquake in Italy devastating the country A great fire and explosion at the Taj Mahal in India Mumbai will have an enormous earthquake Impeachment or grave danger for Rodrigo Duterte (President of the Philippines) Terror attack in Antwerp, Belgium Terror attack in Moscow Protests and riots in Washington, DC Terror attacks in London, England Terror attack in Las Vegas Terror attack in Paris Terror attack in New York Terror attack in Rome, Italy Terror attack in Egypt Terror attack in the Caribbean A fire at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles Fire destroys most of Havana, Cuba A terror attack at Trump hotel Tragedy in Oklahoma City – bombing An impeachment of a politician in the US The Pope has to watch his health and for danger Terror attack in Saudi Arabia Terror attack at Victoria Station in London, England Two planes crash at John F Kennedy airport in New York City Terror attack in Toronto, Canada Terror attack in Vancouver, Canada Ottawa and Montreal still has to be on alert for possible attacks A bomb blast at Heathrow Airport North Korean president Kim Jong Un in danger and could vanish North Korea attacks South Korea Queen Elizabeth has to watch her health and for danger A change in the Monarchy in England Earthquakes in Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec Riots in Madrid, Spain Terror attack in Florida A ski accident around the Trump family Terror attack in Tel Aviv Terror attack in Amsterdam Terror attack in Istanbul, Turkey Drone strike at Buckingham Palace Attack at the White House in DC Stock markets are very volatile around the world A giant earthquake in Vancouver, British Columbia A large earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska A giant earthquake in Manila and Guam More “lone wolf” terror attacks worldwide A commercial airliner shot down by a drone attack A chemical attack in London, England Terror attack at a shopping mall in Dubai The Beverly Center on fire in LA Terror attack in Las Vegas Terror attack in Paris Terror attack in New York Terror attack in Los Angeles Terror attack in Vancouver Terror attack in Toronto Terror attack in Chicago Mount Etna erupting A great earthquake in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco Earthquake in Tokyo, Japan Tragedy at Logan International Airport in Boston Terror attack in Knightsbridge area of London, England Tragedy around the new World Trade Centre in New York City Terror attack in Scotland An arrest in the Madelaine McCann case Mount St. Helen’s erupting Israel and Iran attacking each other A missile reaching Hawaii and Alaska An attack on the Vatican and the Pope The Pope has to watch his health Two famous Canadian politicians will pass Terror attack on Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, California Terror attack in California A giant earthquake between Baja, California and Mexico Bomb blast at the British Prime Minister’s residence, 10 Downing Street, London, England Giant earthquake in Mexico City A large earthquake in Naples, Italy Mount Vesuvius erupting A huge breakthrough in the cure for Alzheimer’s Disease A plane goes into the Eiffel Tower, Paris A huge heist at the Louvre in Paris; Monet’s, Van Goghs, Etc. are stolen A casino fire in the South of France Terror attacks in Pakistan and India More terror attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan A Saudi Price will be kidnapped Saudi Arabia terror attacks, including Riyadh A subway goes out of control in New York City A U.S. heiress will be kidnapped Spaceship landing Metal detectors everywhere “Lone Wolf” attacks in Brussels, Belgium and Luxembourg Scott Peterson is in danger A casino in Las Vegas is robbed and under attack Prince Charles has to watch his health Bomb blast at Heathrow Airport, London, England Terror attack in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia Trouble with the Earth’s magnetic fields caused by solar flares A space tragedy A hurricane hitting the Louisiana coast, similar to Katrina Shootings at Rockefeller Center and Times Square in New York City Blast, explosion and shooting at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City Explosion at Edwards Airforce Base in California Earthquakes in Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec Earthquakes destroying parts of the Taj Mahal Tragedy around the CN Tower in Toronto, Ontario Parts of the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, Ontario will collapse Raging hurricanes in Florida Dam burst at Hoover Dam Riots in Madrid, Spain Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in danger More UFO and Alien sightings worldwide A towering inferno in Honolulu, Hawaii A huge chunk of ice coming off the Antarctic shelf Riots in Caracas, Venezuela Plane crashing into the Andes A fiery crash and loss of life at a Grand Prix race Tragedy at a school in Tennessee A massive fire near the Docks in Toronto, Ontario S*x scandal around British Royalty An attack in San Diego, California Breakthroughs in the area of MS Attack at Marble Arch in London, England Attack in Hampstead Heath, England Terrorist attack in Boston, Massachusetts A plane hijacking A hurricane in Toronto, Canada

Previsioni sulle star

Kanye West will have a meltdown Robert Herjavek from Shark Tank will create and produce a show like Dancing with the Stars A remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo A kidnapping and robbery around Kylie Jenner Naomi Judd has to watch her health Drake has to be careful of a shooter/shooters Health issues around Ringo Star Murder suicide around a Hollywood couple Lizzo becoming an actress Justin Bieber will become a father – a baby Bieber George and Amal Clooney may have more children, but their marriage is in trouble George Clooney has to be careful of motorcycles and cars Kris Jenner health issues Joaquin Phoenix will be nominated for an Oscar The Irishman will win many awards Jennifer Lopez will win awards for Hustler Renee Zellweger could win a lot of awards A pregnancy around Katy Perry A marriage for Taylor Swift Taylor Swift will go back to her roots and make a Country album Clint Eastwood health issues A famous movie star will get runover by their own car in their driveway A Country singer will suddenly sing Opera Scarlett Johansson will win awards An international s*x symbol will pass Jane Fonda in the hospital A rapper will get shot an awards show Somebody will get shot on a red carpet S*xual allegations against a gameshow host Remake of Scarface with Al Pacino possibly making a cameo Britney Spear in a car accident John Travolta in a car accident Dame Judi Dench has to watch health Jimmy Kimmel will have a starring role in a film A cooking show for Jennifer Garner Prostate problems for Anderson Cooper A comedian will win an Oscar for a dramatic role Carol Burnett health issues Stevie Wonder will have health issues Bill Cosby rushed to hospital Brooke Shields divorce Jack Nicholson hospital stay Trouble around Steve Harvey One of the Kardashian’s will charge someone with aggravated assault Shania Twain has to be careful of horses Lady Gaga will play a Queen in a movie Debbie Harry medical problems A famous Opera singer will perish in a fire Regis Philbin has to watch his health Larry King has to watch his health A Soap Opera star and a Washington politician will be involved in a s*x scandal A fist fight between two news anchors on live TV Alyssa Milano will run for politics in the future Kanye West involved in a shooting Alessia Cara becoming an actress Paris Jackson arrested A Hollywood star involved in a mercy killing Celine Dion health scare Johnny Depp overdose and rehab Remake of Cliffhanger – Sylvester Stallone may produce Idris Elba could turn to directing A remake of the movie Big Idris Elba and The Rock together in a movie A member of The Rolling Stones rushed to hospital Howie Mandel has to watch his health Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will have a baby A political scandal around Sacha Baron Cohen A Hollywood couple will call it quits on a talk show Sinead O’Connor in grave danger around her health A Hollywood hunk will have a breakdown and serve jail time A famous chef before a judge could go to jail A marriage for Whoopi Goldberg and hip surgery Marriage for Oprah Morgan Freeman hospital stay Elizabeth Hurley ski mishap Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart will split Demi Lovato still has to watch her health and well-being Donatella Versace has to watch her health and well-being Ted Turner has to watch his health Michelle Obama will have an acting role in a movie Elon Musk has to watch his health and well-being Harvey Weinstein could serve jail time Omarosa in a car accident Michael Avenatti watch for danger Julia Roberts will divorce Kim Kardashian and Kayne West will split Angelina Jolie has to watch her health Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi will split Joan Collins has to watch her health Heather Locklear has to watch her health and well-being David and Victoria Beckham will split Eva Mendez and Ryan Gosling will split Bill Cosby has to watch health and well-being Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman possible split Tim McGraw and Faith Hill split Joe Pesci has to watch health Barbara Streisand and James Brolin split Annette Benning and Warren Beatty split Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel split Julia Roberts will win an Emmy in the future OJ Simpson in more trouble, back in jail and has to watch health A Hollywood couple will overdose Ambulances an arrest around Harvey Weinstein. Has to watch his health and for danger John Travolta – more scandal Ben Affleck has to watch his drinking habit and well-being A hospital stay for Sylvester Stallone The Rock has to be careful of Motorcycle Harrison Ford has to watch his health and well-being; another airplane accident A wedding for Jennifer Lopez Tim McGraw and Faith Hill split Jay-Z and Beyonce will split Sir Anthony Hopkins has to watch health

Previsioni meteo

Large earthquake in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado Large tornado hits Wichita, Kansas Devastating destruction destroys a town in Oklahoma, after a tornado Earthquake in Oklahoma Super-large earthquake hits Kansas Earthquake in Chicago, St. Louis and Missouri Super storms across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia Earthquake for New Zealand Extreme weather worldwide, hotter and colder climates, and snow in areas that don’t normally have snow An earthquake and tsunami in Thailand and Indonesia A large earthquake in the Philippines A large earthquake in Guam Category 5 hurricane wipes out Miami An earthquake hits the British Isles Earthquake in London, England Earthquake in New York City and Memphis, Tennessee Extra-large earthquakes wiping out towns in the U.S. A gigantic earthquake in California Major floods in the U.S. and Europe An earthquake in Utah. Large earthquake and tornadoes in Québec and the Niagara Region, and Ontario Earthquakes hit Lake Tahoe, Napa Valley, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego Wildfires in Greece, Hawaii, California, British Columbia and Australia An earthquake in Seattle, Washington An earthquake in Oregon Mount St. Helens erupting Tsunami in Malibu Giant tornadoes strike Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, California, Missouri and Tennessee Russian earthquake Large earthquake in Greece and Cyprus An earthquake in Corfu and Crete Monster earthquake in Japan, along with another tsunami Tsunamis hit Alaska, Russia, Hawaii, Chile, Peru and Thailand Giant earthquake in Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Argentina Earthquakes hitting Panama, Guatemala and Nicaragua Mudslides killing people in Los Angeles Giant earthquake hitting Fukushima, Japan, causing radiation nightmare Avalanche snowstorm for Whistler, BC Earthquakes in Iran, China, Afghanistan and Tibet, including Nepal Volcano erupting and earthquake in Iceland Giant earthquake in Italy and Spain Another earthquake affecting New York City, New Jersey, Washington, Maryland and Virginia An earthquake strikes North Carolina and South Carolina An earthquake in Denmark Earthquakes hit Norway and Scotland More polar vortex An earthquake for Buffalo Earthquakes in Las Vegas, Nevada and the Grand Canyon Large earthquake in Yellowstone National Park An earthquake in Toronto Floods and typhoons for Bangladesh and India An earthquake in South Africa Huge earthquake in Afghanistan An earthquake in San Francisco A large earthquake strikes Los Angeles and San Diego Melting of ice in Iceland and Greenland and earthquakes in those regions

The U.K. Royals

Kate and William have to watch their marriage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have another baby – pregnancy soon after first A royal baby and a royal divorce Sickness around the Queen A bomb blast at Buckingham Palace Prince Charles has to watch health A horse accident around a Royal More Royal pregnancies Secret tapes will haunt the Royal family More scandal around Prince Andrew Prince Andrew will leave England Prince Andrew stripped of his title after discriminating videos of him are released Prince Andrew finally confesses Prince Charles will be King but short term Prince Albert of Monaco may split with wife prince Danger around Prince William and Harry, and planes Cancer around one of the Royals An assassination attempt on the Queen The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has to watch health Bombing at British Prime Minister’s residence, 10 Downing Street A kidnapping around the Royal Family Royal Family in danger at home and especially while travelling Change in the British Monarchy Royal Funerals Princess Eugenie will have a child Kate and William will have another child Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a residence in another country

Star a rischio (salute o morte)

Elon Musk, Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Stormy Daniels, Rudy Giuliani, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Morgan Freeman, Sinead O’Connor, Dame Judi Dench, Walter Gretsky, Wayne Gretsky, Tori Spelling, Chicago Mayor, Rahm Emanuel, Giuliana Rancic, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Conrad Black, Kenny Rogers, the Pope, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Nicholson, Drake, Nik Wallenda, Kim Jong-Un, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Val Kilmer, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Dario Franchitti, Clint Eastwood, Willie Nelson, Paul Tracy, Britney Spears, La Toya Jackson, “Peewee Herman” Paul Reubens, John Walsh, Stephen Harper, David Hasselhoff, Bernard Madoff, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former Egyptian President Mubarak, Rupert Murdoch, Kelly Osbourne, Carol Channing, Loretta Lynn, Kirk Douglas, Joanne Woodward, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Pesci, Robert Blake, Larry King, Jimmy Carter, Duke of Edinburgh, Bob Barker, Keith Richards, Barry Manilow, Jackie Stallone, Ryan Seacrest, Randy Jackson, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Bynes, Charlie Sheen, Martin Sheen, Bill Clinton, Howie Mandel, Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Danny Glover, Betty White, Woody Allen, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michelle Williams, Heidi Montag, Dick Cheney, John Travolta, Regis Philbin, Natalie Portman, George Bush Jr., Taylor Swift, Tony Bennett, David Letterman, Jackie Mason, Justin Bieber, RuPaul, Selena Gomez, Tippi Hedren, Melanie Griffith, Mick Jagger, Ed Asner, Sean Combs, Karl Lagerfeld, Olivia Newton-John, Michael Douglas, Kreskin, Cloris Leachman, Queen Elizabeth, Chaz Bono, Cher, Jodie Foster, Madonna, Pink, Harry Belafonte, Sarah “Fergie” Duchess of York, Shia LaBeouf, Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson, Carol Burnett, Steven Tyler, Mark Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Gordon Lightfoot, James Randi, Avril Lavigne, Criss Angel, Ronnie Hawkins, Joni Mitchell, Alex Trebek, Jay Leno, Paul McCartney, Anderson Cooper, Barbara Streisand, Sir Richard Branson, Prince William, Prince Harry, Nicole Richie, Simon Cowell, David Copperfield, Desi Arnaz Jr., Angie Dickinson, Jimmy Fallon, Christopher Plummer, Katherine Jackson, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Jane Seymour, Richard Simmons, Olivia de Havilland, Hazel McCallion, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, Martha Stewart, David Cameron, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Scott Peterson, Jian Ghomeshi, George Zimmerman, former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, U2’s Bono, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Steven Seagal, Heather Locklear, Joan Collins, Petula Clark, Warren Beatty, Shirley Maclaine, Mel Gibson, Angie Everhart, Sharon Stone, Pamela Anderson, Liza Minnelli, Robert Wagner, Oscar Pistorius, Bill Cosby, Pierce Brosnan, Jerry Springer, Céline Dion, Howard Stern, Dick van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Christopher Walken, Don Cherry, Gerard Depardieu, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Gerard Butler, “Crocodile Dundee” Paul Hogan, Bindi Irwin, Sir Anthony Hopkins