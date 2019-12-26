Nikki la sensitiva fa 800 previsioni per il 2020: dalle morti vip e le tragedie mondiali, al futuro delle popstar

26 Dicembre, 2019 di Fabiano Minacci

Nikki la sensitiva delle star è tornata all’opera, dopo la sua lista per il 2019, la donna ha fatto più di 800 previsioni anche per il 2020. La veggente si è vantata di aver previsto delle proteste a Roma (capirai la difficoltà di predire una cosa del genere), un terremoto in Toscana, l’Oscar per Lady Gaga, lo scandalo del Principe Andrew e la morte di Valerie Harper, Doris Day e Robert Evans.

Anche per il prossimo anno Nikki ha previsto attentati e catastrofi in Italia e molte possibili morti celebri. Iniziamo tutti a toccare ferro.

 

Tutte le previsioni di Nikki.

Previsioni mondiali

  1. The White House under attack
  2. Mar-a-Lago on fire
  3. I don’t see President Trump or Joe Biden being elected in 2020, but someone else still to come forward
  4. First Lady Melania Trump will leave Washington
  5. Health issues for President Trump
  6. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take a different approach, which will work in his favour, but he has to be careful of danger
  7. WW3, but it will be a very short war and then more peace
  8. Another planet will be discovered, and more sightings are possible, and some sort of unidentified flying object could very well land in area 51.
  9. I see more UFOs over desert areas such as, Nevada, California and Southern United States etc.
  10. Shooting in Grand Rapids, Michigan
  11. A Grizzly Bear will maul a movie star to death
  12. A plane crashed into the Grand Canyon
  13. A heist at the fames Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
  14. A terror attack in Tripoli
  15. Venice Beach, California under water
  16. More flooding in Venice, Italy in 2020. Some historical buildings will be submerged in water with millions of dollars worth of damage
  17. Scotland becoming independent
  18. Space junk falling from the sky more than usual
  19. A great earthquake in Gibraltar, Spain and Monaco
  20. A plane will crash after experiencing bad turbulence in Chicago and New York City
  21. The Mississippi River will overflow and flood due to stormy weather
  22. Death of a trapeze artist
  23. The landscape will change drastically in Los Angeles and San Francisco after devasting earthquakes
  24. A cargo ship will catch fire in the Caribbean
  25. A famous Politian will suffer a seizure
  26. Two championship ice skaters will collide on the ice sustaining serious injuries
  27. A heist at Buckingham Palace stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery and paintings
  28. A famous racehorse will be stolen
  29. Train derailment in Hoboken, New Jersey
  30. A space tragedy
  31. A huge earthquake Rome damaging the Colosseum and Vatican
  32. A gas explosion in Chicago, Illinois
  33. An unknown plane circling the White House
  34. A famous hamburger chain will shut it doors forever
  35. A world shortage of coffee
  36. A German castle collapsing after a fire
  37. A former James Bond actor will pass
  38. A man will attempt to cross the Atlantic in a hot air balloon
  39. Shooting at a comedy bar in L.A.
  40. A man dressed as a clown will rob many banks in New York
  41. A famous politician will resign
  42. Danger around Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and health issues
  43. A famous divorce in Washington
  44. Lions, Tigers and Leopards will escape from a zoo and terrorize a town
  45. Flooding in San Pedro, California
  46. A large earthquake in Napa Valley, California
  47. A plane going from New York to Paris will crash
  48. A plane crash in Germany
  49. A mass shooting in Columbus, Ohio
  50. Trouble around the Berlin Wall
  51. A streaker at an awards show
  52. A large earthquake in Las Vegas, Nevada – danger to many hotels
  53. Flooding in a New York City subway
  54. Many explosions in Brooklyn, New York
  55. A Crocodile will eat a movie star
  56. A plane crash in the Mohave Desert
  57. A young starlet will steal diamonds from a jewellery store
  58. Melania Trump having a breakdown
  59. Kellyanne Conway will lose her cool and hit a reporter
  60. Oprah and Michelle Obama may run for political office
  61. A giant sinkhole in London, England will devour a double decker bus and cars after a strong earthquake
  62. A late-night talk show host will be drunk on air
  63. Somebody shot at a red carpet event
  64. Over 50 people killed on a plane after severe turbulence
  65. A famous hockey player will be involved in a s*x scandal
  66. More Royal scandal
  67. Tragedy at the Berlin Wall
  68. A dam breaks in California after an earthquake
  69. Secret tapes haunt the Royal Family
  70. A one to two day shut down of airline services in the US, similar to 9/11
  71. A highway collapses in California
  72. A giant sinkhole in Cairo, Egypt
  73. Thousands of pieces of Gold found in Kent, England
  74. A town in England will be evacuated after a bomb from WW2 is found
  75. An enormous earthquake in Vancouver, BC
  76. Earthquake in Ontario, Canada
  77. A train and a double decker buss collide
  78. A naked man running up to the gates of Buckingham Palace
  79. Cancer around one of the Royals
  80. Great cures for Cancer within the next 5 years that will be the cure to rid all Cancer
  81. An escape artist tries to copy one of Houdini’s performances and dies
  82. A swinging bridge in Costa Rica will collapse
  83. More Royal pregnancies
  84. An elevator accident in Tokyo, Japan
  85. Somebody passes away on a beach buried in sand
  86. A slab of glass and concrete crashes down in NYC, several fatalities
  87. A shooting in Mount Royal, Quebec
  88. Niagara Falls overflowing
  89. A freight train derailment near Ottawa, Ontario
  90. Somebody will find nearly 100 Parrots in an apartment after a neighbour hears them talking
  91. A Dog travels from the East Coast to the West Coast to find his family without a scrape
  92. A huge fire in Dublin, Ireland
  93. Fire destroys Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee
  94. A large bank robbery in Europe nets millions for the robber
  95. A collapse of a coal mine
  96. A damaging storm hits Sydney, Nova Scotia
  97. Terror attack in Helsinki, Finland
  98. A terror attack in Dusseldorf, Germany
  99. A shortage of hazelnuts
  100. A prize fighter will die in the ring
  101. An uprising in Uganda
  102. Red Cardinals will invade a city
  103. Destruction of Spain after a large earthquake
  104. A cruise ship catches fire
  105. A mountain man will be found who is over 100 years old but looks 30 years younger – fished, hunts and eats berries to survive
  106. A sudden downpour of hail in Tokyo, Japan kills many
  107. An earthquake in West Virginia
  108. An earthquake in Oxford, England
  109. A live Dinosaur will be found near a University
  110. An earthquake destroying parts of the Pyramids in Egypt
  111. A plane skids off the runway at JFK, injuring many
  112. A pilot will be drunk on a transatlantic flight
  113. A real-life Robin Hood will rob banks to feed the poor
  114. A famous hotel will burn down in Las Vegas, Nevada
  115. A Robbery around a famous rapper
  116. The world will find a surplus of Gold
  117. A breakthrough and cure for Leukemia
  118. A famous animal activist will beat a dog and it will go viral
  119. A highway collapses in San Bernardino, California
  120. Kellyanne Conway caught cheating with another man
  121. Sean Spicer will be asked to do another reality show
  122. An earthquake in Slovenia
  123. Napoleon Bonaparte was really a woman, discovered by DNA
  124. A serious horse injury around a country music star
  125. A transport truck tries to avoid a coyote on an Arizona highway, colliding into many cars
  126. Tragedy at Big Sur California
  127. Flooding in Atlantic City, New Jersey
  128. A tornado destroys a town in Alabama
  129. An oil rig destroyed by a hurricane
  130. A white-water rafting accident
  131. Disney studios up in flames
  132. Tragedy at a country club in California
  133. Flooding in Tuscany
  134. A tragedy at a zoo
  135. A bad storm in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia
  136. Terror attack in Washington, DC
  137. A giant Lobster will be found in Nova Scotia
  138. The Moon turning a different colour
  139. More frequent Tsunami’s worldwide
  140. A runaway trolly in Lisbon, Portugal
  141. A terror attack in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
  142. A great explosion in Nepal
  143. New York City skyline changing
  144. A hotel is swept into the Sea
  145. A great flood in Savannah and Charleston
  146. A terror attack in Atlanta, Georgia
  147. Total destruction after an earthquake in Yellowstone
  148. S*xual allegations of a late-night talk show host
  149. Many cars stolen at an auto show
  150. A lost city found under Athens, Greece
  151. A great fire in Rome, Italy
  152. A bridge in India collapses
  153. A bomb blast at the US Capital
  154. Parts of a church will collapse in Milan, Italy
  155. A plane crashes in Sherbrooke, Quebec
  156. An Arctic town melts due to extreme heat
  157. A tsunami in Hawaii
  158. The sky turns pink (not at sunrise or sunset
  159. An unidentified plane crashes in Boston, Massachusetts
  160. An oil well in Texas catches fire
  161. A blind man rides across the US on a bicycle
  162. A famous newspaper will fold
  163. Flood in San Francisco
  164. Fires in Melbourne, Australia
  165. An explosion at Carnegie Hall
  166. A terror attack in Copenhagen, Denmark
  167. A cruise ship will sink on its way to Alaska
  168. A great fire at an iconic hotel in New York City
  169. A shortage of Pearls in the world
  170. Hundreds of dead fish
  171. Tragedy at a monster truck show
  172. A fire at Windsor Castle
  173. A mini tsunami at Coney Island
  174. Somebody dies at a food eating contest
  175. A train derailment in Arizona
  176. Major terror attack in Stockholm, Sweden
  177. Fire in Athens at a grand cathedral
  178. Elephants charging into a city and killing many
  179. Animals in the world will turn against each other
  180. A Schooner boat will sink in the Caribbean
  181. More volcanic eruption worldwide
  182. A towering inferno in New York City
  183. Riots at a Shakespeare Festival
  184. Trouble at the George Washington suspension bridge in Fort Lee New Jersey
  185. Riot at a basketball game
  186. Trouble at the Cannes Film Festival
  187. A disease around Rabbits
  188. Trouble in Westminster, London
  189. An attack at a Naval base in Norfolk, Virginia
  190. An attack in Wolverhampton, England
  191. Disease around Beatles
  192. A disease around Cherry Trees
  193. Strange objects falling from the sky
  194. Boris Johnson health issues – heart problem
  195. Piers Morgan being arrested
  196. A big heist in Amsterdam
  197. A man will steal money from a plane ad bail out just like DB Cooper did on November 24th, 1971
  198. Another volcano eruption in Hawaii
  199. Shooting at a Symphony
  200. Collapse of a suspension bridge
  201. Former President Bill Clinton health issues
  202. Hillary Clinton has to watch her health
  203. A few problems around the marriage of Barack and Michelle Obama
  204. A new species of Snail will be found
  205. An earthquake on the east side of Antarctica
  206. A huge earthquake in Mexico City
  207. Two planes collide in Florida
  208. A volcano under Los Angeles
  209. Increased violence in South Africa causing a lot of riots and protests
  210. A shortage of goats
  211. Explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia
  212. More crop circles showing up around the world
  213. Planets will collide in space
  214. Plane crashing in Van Nuys, California
  215. A robot robbing a bank
  216. A Tornado in New York City
  217. A shooting at the Venice Film Festival
  218. Canadian Geese will attack people in a Canadian town
  219. A flock of wild Turkeys will attack a town in Southern New Hampshire
  220. A shooting at a New Hampshire university
  221. A monster storm hits Boston, Massachusetts
  222. A shooting and riot at Harvard University
  223. A collapse of a bridge in Panama
  224. Terror attack in Panama
  225. Large earthquake in Quito, Ecuador
  226. A large volcanic eruption in Iceland
  227. Drone attack at the White House
  228. A huge earthquake in China
  229. Big changes in the Monarchy of Britain – 2 funerals will cause havoc
  230. Greta Thunberg will win many awards, could win Nobel Peace Prize, but has to be careful of kidnapping
  231. Robots, large and small will make a big impact 2020 – we will live in a robotic world in the future
  232. Brexit will probably happen causing the stock market to crash – protests
  233. Other countries, like Scotland are likely to follow suit and separate as well
  234. Giant sinkhole in Las Vegas, Nevada
  235. New Orleans under water
  236. A Dam breaks in California, lots of damage
  237. A Spaceship landing in desert area
  238. An increase in UFO sightings worldwide
  239. A large fan shape flying object seen all over the world
  240. A lot of UFOs in India
  241. Danger around Justin Trudeau
  242. A mayor in a Canadian city will be a hero
  243. Attack or shooting at a NHL game
  244. Arrest made in the Natalie Wood case
  245. An arrest in the Madeline McCann case
  246. Giant earthquake in Naples, Italy
  247. Penguins invading cities
  248. Multiple streakers at a Baseball game
  249. Birmingham, England on fire
  250. Huge hurricanes and earthquakes in the Carolinas
  251. Mexican uprising and revolution
  252. A famous New York City jewellery store will be robbed
  253. Assassination of a young leader
  254. A famous castle will burn
  255. An earthquake in in Tokyo and Mount Fuji
  256. A tsunami is Malibu, California
  257. Terrorist attack in Central Park, New York City
  258. Celebrity couple overdosing
  259. Illness around President Trump
  260. Bush fires and wildfires in Australia
  261. Vladimir Putin choking on food
  262. Impeachment of the American Government
  263. People of North Korea will overthrow the Government
  264. Protests and Riots worldwide
  265. Meteorite will hit Moscow
  266. A sinkhole in Downtown Manhattan, swallowing cars
  267. Vladimir Putin has to be careful of choking on food
  268. Isle of Capri under water
  269. Explosion near the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy
  270. A plane crashing in Amsterdam
  271. Long Island under water, serious flooding
  272. An Elephant kills a trainer
  273. A lost world under the sea
  274. A Hollywood star involved in a mercy killing
  275. A tragedy in Wichita, Kansas
  276. Roof collapse at Carnegie Hall in New York City
  277. An explosion at Danish embassy
  278. Shootings on Wall Street
  279. Train derailment in Gary, Indiana
  280. Giant earthquake in Alaska and British Columbia
  281. Earthquake at the Grand Canyon
  282. Kellyanne Conway will divorce
  283. Widespread flooding in Romania
  284. Several explosions in Copenhagen, Denmark
  285. A gigantic earthquake in Panama
  286. Sharks surrounding a Cruise Ship
  287. Shooting at a school in Albany, New York
  288. Temperatures rising even more in the Arctic
  289. A brawl and riots in London’s Hyde Park
  290. A bomb blast at Buckingham Palace
  291. A bomb blast in a subway in Paris
  292. Danger around French President Emmanuel Macron
  293. Typhoon hits Australia
  294. Gas explosion in New York City
  295. Bomb blast at Heathrow Airport
  296. Donald Trump Jr. in grave danger
  297. Sky turning different colours all over the world
  298. Terrorist attack in Singapore
  299. An airport terminal under attack
  300. An elevator accident at the Empire State Building
  301. A race horse at a racetrack bolts into the crowd, injuring many
  302. An attack in Antwerp, Belgium causing panic
  303. The Nile River overflows, causing flooding near the Pyramids in Egypt
  304. Many shipwrecks will be found, including a Spanish Galleon ship
  305. A monster storm in Shanghai and Hong Kong
  306. A collapse of a fashion runway
  307. Large earthquake in Scotland and Norway
  308. Mass shooting in Cleveland
  309. Boston buried in 20 ft. of snow
  310. Bombing on Fifth Avenue in New York City
  311. A new Billy Graham will emerge
  312. Serbia at war again
  313. A commercial ocean liner will sink
  314. More space junk falling from the sky
  315. Another high rise fire
  316. A University under siege
  317. An attack at a carnival or midway
  318. A Bull will escape a its pen and kill people
  319. A Whisky company will go bankrupt
  320. A Typhoon hits Australia
  321. A plane will crash in the English Channel
  322. An attack at the Washington Post
  323. Two subways collide
  324. A Shark will kill a movie star
  325. Somebody will be hit by lightening at a Trump golf course
  326. An airplane crash at Helsinki Airport
  327. Air Force One will have engine trouble
  328. Multiple fatalities on the New Jersey Turnpike after a couple of crashes
  329. A member of the Trump family will be abducted
  330. Revitalization of Detroit, Michigan
  331. A boat sinks in the Detroit River
  332. Danger around a politician in Scotland
  333. Millions of dollars in Gold Bullion under a museum
  334. A bank robbery in Chicago, Illinois
  335. Mark Zuckerberg has to be careful of planes
  336. Large Vampire Bats invading a city
  337. Storms in Big Sur, California causing major landslides
  338. A famous Rembrandt painting will be stolen
  339. Two gondolas colliding in Venice, Italy
  340. Breakthrough in Glaucoma and other eye diseases
  341. A college in Houston, Texas on lockdown
  342. A giant honeycomb will be found in South America with giant Bees
  343. Somebody will fly a drone into the White House
  344. Mississippi River overflowing
  345. A baseball team is kidnapped and held for ransom
  346. Big breakthrough in treatment of spinal injuries
  347. The worlds largest Rose will be grown in England
  348. A World War II plane will crash at an airshow
  349. A plane will be hijacked in Houston, Texas
  350. A tragedy at Lake Huron
  351. Riots and protests in Rome, Italy
  352. A fire in a shop in Halifax Harbour
  353. A space triumph
  354. Protests and riots in London, England
  355. A plane crash in Pearl Harbor
  356. Another s*x scandal in Washington DC.
  357. A giant Gorilla like King Kong found on a remote island
  358. A treasure of ancient coins, gold and silver will be found off the coast of Africa
  359. A bombing in Caracas, Venezuela, possibly at an embassy
  360. An attack in Morocco
  361. A soap opera star and a Washington politician s*x scandal
  362. A famous male politician will come out as female
  363. A vigilante in New York like the movie, Death Wish
  364. Locusts invading a city in the Middle East
  365. A fist fight between two news anchors on a live TV broadcast
  366. Wall Street panics as there are worldwide fluctuations in the Stock Market
  367. Gunshots around a Legislature
  368. A section of downtown Montreal on fire
  369. Flooding from violent storms in Niagara Falls
  370. Jimmy Carter hospitalized
  371. A tornado in Laredo, Texas
  372. Damage to the Liberty Bell
  373. A giant earthquake in Costa Rica
  374. A disease around the Redwoods in Northern California
  375. Avalanche in Switzerland
  376. A famous race car driver will perish in a crash
  377. Another city in the US with water problems like Flint, Michigan
  378. Mudslides in a Mexican city
  379. Mudslides in California
  380. Train derailment in Hoboken, New Jersey
  381. An attack in Times Square, New York City
  382. An earthquake in the Atlanta, Georgia and into the Carolina’s
  383. A tsunami in Halifax, Nova Scotia
  384. A 200 car pile up on a LA freeway
  385. Attack at the Sears building in Chicago
  386. A commercial airliner will have a hole in it, but the pilot will land it safely
  387. A politician strips naked on live TV
  388. A plane crashing from California to Hawaii
  389. A huge earthquake in Sumatra
  390. Jail for a Washington politician
  391. A great storm hits Boston, Massachusetts
  392. A disease kills Bison in the US and Canada
  393. A fire a Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in LA
  394. Kangaroos will invade a city in Australia
  395. A famous chef before a Judge, could go to jail
  396. Dust storms in Arizona, the Mohave Desert and the Middle East
  397. A meteorite will hit earth, creating a giant crater and it will be radioactive
  398. A convict will escape prison through a storm sewer
  399. Explosion at MSNBC and CNN
  400. Terror attack in St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russia
  401. A stampede of horses will injure many people
  402. An ancient city will be found under a desert
  403. A tragedy in Canoga Park, California
  404. A violent bank robbery In Omaha, Nebraska with people taken hostage
  405. Protests, riots and a bomb in Trafalgar Square in London, England
  406. Michael Cohen has to be careful in prison
  407. A stampede of Horses in Montana will injure many people
  408. A breakthrough in the cure for Osteoporosis
  409. Tsunami under the Indian Ocean
  410. Bloody violence on the Gaza Strip in the Middle East
  411. Stormy Daniels in danger
  412. Shootings in South Beach, Miami
  413. There will be a train heist like in the Old West
  414. A breakthrough in the cure of Eczema
  415. Protests in Long Beach, California
  416. Shooting at the Capital Building in Washington, DC
  417. A Giant Eagle will be found in Alaska
  418. A space tragedy
  419. A shooting on Wall Street
  420. Deep South mentality like the 1960’s
  421. A bad fire in the old section of downtown Chicago
  422. A plane hitting a signal tower in Chicago
  423. A daredevil attempts to go over the Golden Gate Bridge
  424. A famous politician will be found out that he likes bondage and is with a Dominatrix
  425. A baseball player will kill a person by hitting the ball into the stands
  426. Panic in the streets of Brooklyn, protests
  427. Breakthrough in the cure for Breast Cancer
  428. Apple and Samsung merge
  429. Lights go dark in Times Square, New York City
  430. A female tightrope walker will attempt to go over Niagara Falls
  431. Martial Law in Birmingham, Alabama and Macon, Georgia
  432. Rudy Giuliani hospital stay
  433. Giant rodents will scare people in the streets of New York City
  434. Tragedy Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
  435. An earthquake in Romania
  436. A collapse of a building in Hamburg, Germany
  437. Elon Musk has to watch his well being
  438. In the future, North and South Korea will become one
  439. An explosion at a Military Base in San Diego, California
  440. A flying car goes into a house
  441. A volcano erupts in Italy causing the lava to run into the town
  442. A heist of an upscale jewellery store in New York City worth millions of dollars
  443. A heist at an art gallery in Berlin, Germany
  444. Divers will find an ancient city under the Red Sea
  445. A rollover of a double decker bus injures many
  446. A lot of wildlife – animals and birds will perish in the Arctic
  447. The first conception of half human and half animal
  448. A satellite picks up strange sounds in space
  449. In the future people will marry robots
  450. A terrorist breaks into the White House
  451. A Mississippi riverboat will catch fire
  452. Two Motocross drivers collide
  453. Earthquake in Cape Town South Africa
  454. A cruise ship will be hijacked
  455. An airport under siege
  456. A bomb blast at Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC
  457. An avalanche in Whistler, British Columbia
  458. Three casinos robbed in Atlantic City
  459. Saudi Arabia under gun fire
  460. Russia Ukraine build up – lots of bullets flying
  461. Mega earthquake in California
  462. Gigantic earthquake in the South Pacific
  463. Fire coming out of the ground in some cities
  464. Mini earthquakes in the Earths core
  465. Resignation around the Vatican – including the Pope
  466. A possible resignation of Donald Trump
  467. North Korea could strike the US
  468. Violent storm in Cape Town, South Africa
  469. A cyber attack in Washington
  470. A fire and explosion at the New York Times
  471. Explosion at Penn Station in New York City
  472. Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy collapsing
  473. A meteor landing in Washington, DC
  474. Gunshots around an American politician auto
  475. The worst mass shooting in U.S. history
  476. Assassination (attempt) on Donald Trump
  477. A Presidents motorcade will be attacked
  478. Donald Trump will attack North Korea
  479. VP Mike Pence and Donald Trump have to watch health
  480. Melania Trump and son in danger
  481. Problems around Donald Trump Jr.
  482. Terrorist attack in Brussels
  483. A plane landing on a busy highway in Denver, Colorado
  484. An avalanche in Whistler, British Columbia
  485. A wheelchair around a politician
  486. Terrorist attack in Stockholm, Sweden
  487. Terrorist attack in Alaska
  488. A biological attack in London, England
  489. A terrorist attack at a fashion show
  490. A blimp will explode in the U.S.
  491. Highway overpass will collapse in Los Angeles, California
  492. A swinging bridge will collapse
  493. Terrorist attack in Oslo, Norway
  494. Scandal around Scientology
  495. Cuba becoming the 51st US State
  496. A 7.9 to 8.9 earthquake hitting Italy
  497. Rome, Italy on fire
  498. Another attack in Nice, France
  499. Attack in Vienna, Austria
  500. Libya under attack
  501. Terror attack at Tower Bridge in London, England
  502. An earthquake in Arizona and the Grand Canyon
  503. An earthquake in Monaco and France
  504. 2 planes collide at Heathrow Airport in London, England
  505. A biological attack in the UK, France and the U.S.
  506. An earthquake in Niagara Falls
  507. Mount St. Helen’s erupting
  508. An Air India flight crashes between Vancouver, British Columbia to Mumbai, India
  509. An avalanche in Switzerland
  510. An avalanche at Mt. Hood
  511. Floods in the Scottish Highlands
  512. A fire at the White House in Washington DC
  513. Shootings in Chinatown, San Francisco, California
  514. Shooting in Aspen, Colorado
  515. Ted Cruz has to be careful of airplanes
  516. House of Parliament in London, England has a great fire
  517. Explosions on Wall Street, New York – many deaths
  518. Fire at the Houston Astrodome
  519. Another Tsunami in Thailand
  520. A Tsunami in Vancouver, Canada
  521. Earthquake in Tuscany
  522. A large earthquake in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California
  523. A gigantic earthquake in San Francisco, California
  524. Tragedy around Seattle’s Space Needle
  525. A member of the royal family will be kidnapped
  526. Hillary and Bill Clinton have to watch their health
  527. Grave danger around Vladimir Putin
  528. A bomb explosion around the United Nations
  529. A Cuba revolution
  530. An enormous typhoon in Bangladesh
  531. All of North America will be in the dark with a power blackout
  532. Iran and the US will attack each other
  533. A massive earthquake will destroy parts of the Middle East
  534. A large earthquake in Moscow
  535. The Golden Gate Bridge will be partly destroyed in San Francisco, California, and many people dead or injured
  536. Trouble around the Brooklyn Bridge in New York
  537. A famous politician will end up in a coma
  538. Enormous earthquake in India
  539. The leader of an Asian country will be assassinated
  540. More terrorist attacks in Paris and other parts of France
  541. Statue of Liberty under water
  542. A hurricane hitting New York City
  543. A commuter train in Chicago will derails and overturns, killing many people
  544. Terrorist attacks in Australia
  545. Monaco on fire
  546. Bomb blast at Buckingham palace
  547. President Obama could face a health scare and is in danger
  548. Donald Trump in grave danger
  549. Huge earthquake in Italy devastating the country
  550. A great fire and explosion at the Taj Mahal in India
  551. Mumbai will have an enormous earthquake
  552. Impeachment or grave danger for Rodrigo Duterte (President of the Philippines)
  553. Terror attack in Antwerp, Belgium
  554. Terror attack in Moscow
  555. Protests and riots in Washington, DC
  556. Terror attacks in London, England
  557. Terror attack in Las Vegas
  558. Terror attack in Paris
  559. Terror attack in New York
  560. Terror attack in Rome, Italy
  561. Terror attack in Egypt
  562. Terror attack in the Caribbean
  563. A fire at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles
  564. Fire destroys most of Havana, Cuba
  565. A terror attack at Trump hotel
  566. Tragedy in Oklahoma City – bombing
  567. An impeachment of a politician in the US
  568. The Pope has to watch his health and for danger
  569. Terror attack in Saudi Arabia
  570. Terror attack at Victoria Station in London, England
  571. Two planes crash at John F Kennedy airport in New York City
  572. Terror attack in Toronto, Canada
  573. Terror attack in Vancouver, Canada
  574. Ottawa and Montreal still has to be on alert for possible attacks
  575. A bomb blast at Heathrow Airport
  576. North Korean president Kim Jong Un in danger and could vanish
  577. North Korea attacks South Korea
  578. Queen Elizabeth has to watch her health and for danger
  579. A change in the Monarchy in England
  580. Earthquakes in Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec
  581. Riots in Madrid, Spain
  582. Terror attack in Florida
  583. A ski accident around the Trump family
  584. Terror attack in Tel Aviv
  585. Terror attack in Amsterdam
  586. Terror attack in Istanbul, Turkey
  587. Drone strike at Buckingham Palace
  588. Attack at the White House in DC
  589. Stock markets are very volatile around the world
  590. A giant earthquake in Vancouver, British Columbia
  591. A large earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska
  592. A giant earthquake in Manila and Guam
  593. More “lone wolf” terror attacks worldwide
  594. A commercial airliner shot down by a drone attack
  595. A chemical attack in London, England
  596. Terror attack at a shopping mall in Dubai
  597. The Beverly Center on fire in LA
  598. Terror attack in Las Vegas
  599. Terror attack in Paris
  600. Terror attack in New York
  601. Terror attack in Los Angeles
  602. Terror attack in Vancouver
  603. Terror attack in Toronto
  604. Terror attack in Chicago
  605. Mount Etna erupting
  606. A great earthquake in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco
  607. Earthquake in Tokyo, Japan
  608. Tragedy at Logan International Airport in Boston
  609. Terror attack in Knightsbridge area of London, England
  610. Tragedy around the new World Trade Centre in New York City
  611. Terror attack in Scotland
  612. An arrest in the Madelaine McCann case
  613. Mount St. Helen’s erupting
  614. Israel and Iran attacking each other
  615. A missile reaching Hawaii and Alaska
  616. An attack on the Vatican and the Pope
  617. The Pope has to watch his health
  618. Two famous Canadian politicians will pass
  619. Terror attack on Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, California
  620. Terror attack in California
  621. A giant earthquake between Baja, California and Mexico
  622. Bomb blast at the British Prime Minister’s residence, 10 Downing Street, London, England
  623. Giant earthquake in Mexico City
  624. A large earthquake in Naples, Italy
  625. Mount Vesuvius erupting
  626. A huge breakthrough in the cure for Alzheimer’s Disease
  627. A plane goes into the Eiffel Tower, Paris
  628. A huge heist at the Louvre in Paris; Monet’s, Van Goghs, Etc. are stolen
  629. A casino fire in the South of France
  630. Terror attacks in Pakistan and India
  631. More terror attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan
  632. A Saudi Price will be kidnapped
  633. Saudi Arabia terror attacks, including Riyadh
  634. A subway goes out of control in New York City
  635. A U.S. heiress will be kidnapped
  636. Spaceship landing
  637. Metal detectors everywhere
  638. “Lone Wolf” attacks in Brussels, Belgium and Luxembourg
  639. Scott Peterson is in danger
  640. A casino in Las Vegas is robbed and under attack
  641. Prince Charles has to watch his health
  642. Bomb blast at Heathrow Airport, London, England
  643. Terror attack in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia
  644. Trouble with the Earth’s magnetic fields caused by solar flares
  645. A space tragedy
  646. A hurricane hitting the Louisiana coast, similar to Katrina
  647. Shootings at Rockefeller Center and Times Square in New York City
  648. Blast, explosion and shooting at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City
  649. Explosion at Edwards Airforce Base in California
  650. Earthquakes in Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec
  651. Earthquakes destroying parts of the Taj Mahal
  652. Tragedy around the CN Tower in Toronto, Ontario
  653. Parts of the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, Ontario will collapse
  654. Raging hurricanes in Florida
  655. Dam burst at Hoover Dam
  656. Riots in Madrid, Spain
  657. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in danger
  658. More UFO and Alien sightings worldwide
  659. A towering inferno in Honolulu, Hawaii
  660. A huge chunk of ice coming off the Antarctic shelf
  661. Riots in Caracas, Venezuela
  662. Plane crashing into the Andes
  663. A fiery crash and loss of life at a Grand Prix race
  664. Tragedy at a school in Tennessee
  665. A massive fire near the Docks in Toronto, Ontario
  666. S*x scandal around British Royalty
  667. An attack in San Diego, California
  668. Breakthroughs in the area of MS
  669. Attack at Marble Arch in London, England
  670. Attack in Hampstead Heath, England
  671. Terrorist attack in Boston, Massachusetts
  672. A plane hijacking
  673. A hurricane in Toronto, Canada

Previsioni sulle star

  1. Kanye West will have a meltdown
  2. Robert Herjavek from Shark Tank will create and produce a show like Dancing with the Stars
  3. A remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo
  4. A kidnapping and robbery around Kylie Jenner
  5. Naomi Judd has to watch her health
  6. Drake has to be careful of a shooter/shooters
  7. Health issues around Ringo Star
  8. Murder suicide around a Hollywood couple
  9. Lizzo becoming an actress
  10. Justin Bieber will become a father – a baby Bieber
  11. George and Amal Clooney may have more children, but their marriage is in trouble
  12. George Clooney has to be careful of motorcycles and cars
  13. Kris Jenner health issues
  14. Joaquin Phoenix will be nominated for an Oscar
  15. The Irishman will win many awards
  16. Jennifer Lopez will win awards for Hustler
  17. Renee Zellweger could win a lot of awards
  18. A pregnancy around Katy Perry
  19. A marriage for Taylor Swift
  20. Taylor Swift will go back to her roots and make a Country album
  21. Clint Eastwood health issues
  22. A famous movie star will get runover by their own car in their driveway
  23. A Country singer will suddenly sing Opera
  24. Scarlett Johansson will win awards
  25. An international s*x symbol will pass
  26. Jane Fonda in the hospital
  27. A rapper will get shot an awards show
  28. Somebody will get shot on a red carpet
  29. S*xual allegations against a gameshow host
  30. Remake of Scarface with Al Pacino possibly making a cameo
  31. Britney Spear in a car accident
  32. John Travolta in a car accident
  33. Dame Judi Dench has to watch health
  34. Jimmy Kimmel will have a starring role in a film
  35. A cooking show for Jennifer Garner
  36. Prostate problems for Anderson Cooper
  37. A comedian will win an Oscar for a dramatic role
  38. Carol Burnett health issues
  39. Stevie Wonder will have health issues
  40. Bill Cosby rushed to hospital
  41. Brooke Shields divorce
  42. Jack Nicholson hospital stay
  43. Trouble around Steve Harvey
  44. One of the Kardashian’s will charge someone with aggravated assault
  45. Shania Twain has to be careful of horses
  46. Lady Gaga will play a Queen in a movie
  47. Debbie Harry medical problems
  48. A famous Opera singer will perish in a fire
  49. Regis Philbin has to watch his health
  50. Larry King has to watch his health
  51. A Soap Opera star and a Washington politician will be involved in a s*x scandal
  52. A fist fight between two news anchors on live TV
  53. Alyssa Milano will run for politics in the future
  54. Kanye West involved in a shooting
  55. Alessia Cara becoming an actress
  56. Paris Jackson arrested
  57. A Hollywood star involved in a mercy killing
  58. Celine Dion health scare
  59. Johnny Depp overdose and rehab
  60. Remake of Cliffhanger – Sylvester Stallone may produce
  61. Idris Elba could turn to directing
  62. A remake of the movie Big
  63. Idris Elba and The Rock together in a movie
  64. A member of The Rolling Stones rushed to hospital
  65. Howie Mandel has to watch his health
  66. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will have a baby
  67. A political scandal around Sacha Baron Cohen
  68. A Hollywood couple will call it quits on a talk show
  69. Sinead O’Connor in grave danger around her health
  70. A Hollywood hunk will have a breakdown and serve jail time
  71. A famous chef before a judge could go to jail
  72. A marriage for Whoopi Goldberg and hip surgery
  73. Marriage for Oprah
  74. Morgan Freeman hospital stay
  75. Elizabeth Hurley ski mishap
  76. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart will split
  77. Demi Lovato still has to watch her health and well-being
  78. Donatella Versace has to watch her health and well-being
  79. Ted Turner has to watch his health
  80. Michelle Obama will have an acting role in a movie
  81. Elon Musk has to watch his health and well-being
  82. Harvey Weinstein could serve jail time
  83. Omarosa in a car accident
  84. Michael Avenatti watch for danger
  85. Julia Roberts will divorce
  86. Kim Kardashian and Kayne West will split
  87. Angelina Jolie has to watch her health
  88. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi will split
  89. Joan Collins has to watch her health
  90. Heather Locklear has to watch her health and well-being
  91. David and Victoria Beckham will split
  92. Eva Mendez and Ryan Gosling will split
  93. Bill Cosby has to watch health and well-being
  94. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman possible split
  95. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill split
  96. Joe Pesci has to watch health
  97. Barbara Streisand and James Brolin split
  98. Annette Benning and Warren Beatty split
  99. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel split
  100. Julia Roberts will win an Emmy in the future
  101. OJ Simpson in more trouble, back in jail and has to watch health
  102. A Hollywood couple will overdose
  103. Ambulances an arrest around Harvey Weinstein. Has to watch his health and for danger
  104. John Travolta – more scandal
  105. Ben Affleck has to watch his drinking habit and well-being
  106. A hospital stay for Sylvester Stallone
  107. The Rock has to be careful of Motorcycle
  108. Harrison Ford has to watch his health and well-being; another airplane accident
  109. A wedding for Jennifer Lopez
  110. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill split
  111.  Jay-Z and Beyonce will split
  112. Sir Anthony Hopkins has to watch health

Previsioni meteo

  1. Large earthquake in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado
  2. Large tornado hits Wichita, Kansas
  3. Devastating destruction destroys a town in Oklahoma, after a tornado
  4. Earthquake in Oklahoma
  5. Super-large earthquake hits Kansas
  6. Earthquake in Chicago, St. Louis and Missouri
  7. Super storms across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia
  8. Earthquake for New Zealand
  9. Extreme weather worldwide, hotter and colder climates, and snow in areas that don’t normally have snow
  10. An earthquake and tsunami in Thailand and Indonesia
  11. A large earthquake in the Philippines
  12. A large earthquake in Guam
  13. Category 5 hurricane wipes out Miami
  14. An earthquake hits the British Isles
  15. Earthquake in London, England
  16. Earthquake in New York City and Memphis, Tennessee
  17. Extra-large earthquakes wiping out towns in the U.S.
  18. A gigantic earthquake in California
  19. Major floods in the U.S. and Europe
  20. An earthquake in Utah.
  21. Large earthquake and tornadoes in Québec and the Niagara Region, and Ontario
  22. Earthquakes hit Lake Tahoe, Napa Valley, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego
  23. Wildfires in Greece, Hawaii, California, British Columbia and Australia
  24. An earthquake in Seattle, Washington
  25. An earthquake in Oregon
  26. Mount St. Helens erupting
  27. Tsunami in Malibu
  28. Giant tornadoes strike Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, California, Missouri and Tennessee
  29. Russian earthquake
  30. Large earthquake in Greece and Cyprus
  31. An earthquake in Corfu and Crete
  32. Monster earthquake in Japan, along with another tsunami
  33. Tsunamis hit Alaska, Russia, Hawaii, Chile, Peru and Thailand
  34. Giant earthquake in Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Argentina
  35. Earthquakes hitting Panama, Guatemala and Nicaragua
  36. Mudslides killing people in Los Angeles
  37. Giant earthquake hitting Fukushima, Japan, causing radiation nightmare
  38. Avalanche snowstorm for Whistler, BC
  39. Earthquakes in Iran, China, Afghanistan and Tibet, including Nepal
  40. Volcano erupting and earthquake in Iceland
  41. Giant earthquake in Italy and Spain
  42. Another earthquake affecting New York City, New Jersey, Washington, Maryland and Virginia
  43. An earthquake strikes North Carolina and South Carolina
  44. An earthquake in Denmark
  45. Earthquakes hit Norway and Scotland
  46. More polar vortex
  47. An earthquake for Buffalo
  48. Earthquakes in Las Vegas, Nevada and the Grand Canyon
  49. Large earthquake in Yellowstone National Park
  50. An earthquake in Toronto
  51. Floods and typhoons for Bangladesh and India
  52. An earthquake in South Africa
  53. Huge earthquake in Afghanistan
  54. An earthquake in San Francisco
  55. A large earthquake strikes Los Angeles and San Diego
  56. Melting of ice in Iceland and Greenland and earthquakes in those regions

The U.K. Royals

  1. Kate and William have to watch their marriage
  2. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have another baby – pregnancy soon after first
  3. A royal baby and a royal divorce
  4. Sickness around the Queen
  5. A bomb blast at Buckingham Palace
  6. Prince Charles has to watch health
  7. A horse accident around a Royal
  8. More Royal pregnancies
  9. Secret tapes will haunt the Royal family
  10. More scandal around Prince Andrew
  11. Prince Andrew will leave England
  12. Prince Andrew stripped of his title after discriminating videos of him are released
  13. Prince Andrew finally confesses
  14. Prince Charles will be King but short term
  15. Prince Albert of Monaco may split with wife prince
  16. Danger around Prince William and Harry, and planes
  17. Cancer around one of the Royals
  18. An assassination attempt on the Queen
  19. The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has to watch health
  20. Bombing at British Prime Minister’s residence, 10 Downing Street
  21. A kidnapping around the Royal Family
  22. Royal Family in danger at home and especially while travelling
  23. Change in the British Monarchy
  24. Royal Funerals
  25. Princess Eugenie will have a child
  26. Kate and William will have another child
  27. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a residence in another country

Star a rischio (salute o morte)

Elon Musk, Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Stormy Daniels, Rudy Giuliani, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Morgan Freeman, Sinead O’Connor, Dame Judi Dench, Walter Gretsky, Wayne Gretsky, Tori Spelling, Chicago Mayor, Rahm Emanuel, Giuliana Rancic, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Conrad Black, Kenny Rogers, the Pope, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Nicholson, Drake, Nik Wallenda, Kim Jong-Un, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Val Kilmer, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Dario Franchitti, Clint Eastwood, Willie Nelson, Paul Tracy, Britney Spears, La Toya Jackson, “Peewee Herman” Paul Reubens, John Walsh, Stephen Harper, David Hasselhoff, Bernard Madoff, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former Egyptian President Mubarak, Rupert Murdoch, Kelly Osbourne, Carol Channing, Loretta Lynn, Kirk Douglas, Joanne Woodward, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Pesci, Robert Blake, Larry King, Jimmy Carter, Duke of Edinburgh, Bob Barker, Keith Richards, Barry Manilow, Jackie Stallone, Ryan Seacrest, Randy Jackson, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Bynes, Charlie Sheen, Martin Sheen, Bill Clinton, Howie Mandel, Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Danny Glover, Betty White, Woody Allen, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michelle Williams, Heidi Montag, Dick Cheney, John Travolta, Regis Philbin, Natalie Portman, George Bush Jr., Taylor Swift, Tony Bennett, David Letterman, Jackie Mason, Justin Bieber, RuPaul, Selena Gomez, Tippi Hedren, Melanie Griffith, Mick Jagger, Ed Asner, Sean Combs, Karl Lagerfeld, Olivia Newton-John, Michael Douglas, Kreskin, Cloris Leachman, Queen Elizabeth, Chaz Bono, Cher, Jodie Foster, Madonna, Pink, Harry Belafonte, Sarah “Fergie” Duchess of York, Shia LaBeouf, Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson, Carol Burnett, Steven Tyler, Mark Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Gordon Lightfoot, James Randi, Avril Lavigne, Criss Angel, Ronnie Hawkins, Joni Mitchell, Alex Trebek, Jay Leno, Paul McCartney, Anderson Cooper, Barbara Streisand, Sir Richard Branson, Prince William, Prince Harry, Nicole Richie, Simon Cowell, David Copperfield, Desi Arnaz Jr., Angie Dickinson, Jimmy Fallon, Christopher Plummer, Katherine Jackson, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Jane Seymour, Richard Simmons, Olivia de Havilland, Hazel McCallion, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, Martha Stewart, David Cameron, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Scott Peterson, Jian Ghomeshi, George Zimmerman, former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, U2’s Bono, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Steven Seagal, Heather Locklear, Joan Collins, Petula Clark, Warren Beatty, Shirley Maclaine, Mel Gibson, Angie Everhart, Sharon Stone, Pamela Anderson, Liza Minnelli, Robert Wagner, Oscar Pistorius, Bill Cosby, Pierce Brosnan, Jerry Springer, Céline Dion, Howard Stern, Dick van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Christopher Walken, Don Cherry, Gerard Depardieu, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Gerard Butler, “Crocodile Dundee” Paul Hogan, Bindi Irwin, Sir Anthony Hopkins

 

