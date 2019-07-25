Organizzazione omofoba ‘Saw’ pubblica una lista di personalità LGBT russe da uccidere – hanno già fatto la prima vittima

Nella notte tra sabato e domenica è stata uccisa l’attivista LGBT Elena Grigorieva. Dietro a questo terribile omicidio pare ci sia l’ombra di un’organizzazione omofoba ‘Saw’. Questi mostri avevano anche un sito ispirato alla saga horror, sul quale tre settimane fa hanno dichiarato aperta “la caccia agli attivisti Lgbt” mettendo in palio addirittura premi in denaro per la loro morte. Su questa lista appaiono anche due noti youtuber russi Andrey Petrov e Женя Светски.

Mi auguro che tutti i ragazzi presenti su questa lista valutino l’idea di lasciare il paese (anche temporaneamente), perché onestamente non so quanto la polizia russa li tutelerà e prenderà sul serio questa minaccia.

Questo in Russia è solo l’ultimo orrore che ha colpito la comunità LGBT, visto che in pochi anni sono stati commessi almeno 267 crimini violenti contro gay, lesbiche e trans, soprattutto da quando è stata approvata la legge contro la propaganda gay.

#ProtectPeopleFromSaw LGBT-activist Elena Grigorieva was killed on the night of July20/21. There is reason to believe that the murder was committed by homophobic organisation Saw, because Elena was on their list.

Please help spread this information. It can save lives 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JVGXOZgzEx — Ежевика (@Vicvictory4) July 24, 2019