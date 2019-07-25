Organizzazione omofoba ‘Saw’ pubblica una lista di personalità LGBT russe da uccidere – hanno già fatto la prima vittima
Nella notte tra sabato e domenica è stata uccisa l’attivista LGBT Elena Grigorieva. Dietro a questo terribile omicidio pare ci sia l’ombra di un’organizzazione omofoba ‘Saw’. Questi mostri avevano anche un sito ispirato alla saga horror, sul quale tre settimane fa hanno dichiarato aperta “la caccia agli attivisti Lgbt” mettendo in palio addirittura premi in denaro per la loro morte. Su questa lista appaiono anche due noti youtuber russi Andrey Petrov e Женя Светски.
Mi auguro che tutti i ragazzi presenti su questa lista valutino l’idea di lasciare il paese (anche temporaneamente), perché onestamente non so quanto la polizia russa li tutelerà e prenderà sul serio questa minaccia.
Questo in Russia è solo l’ultimo orrore che ha colpito la comunità LGBT, visto che in pochi anni sono stati commessi almeno 267 crimini violenti contro gay, lesbiche e trans, soprattutto da quando è stata approvata la legge contro la propaganda gay.
The Russian homophobic organization «Saw» published a list of people who will be killed for being part of the LGBT+ community. ⠀ @andrewpetrov1 @ssvetski and ten more people are on their list. Activist Elena Grigoryeva was on that list too, but not anymore. She was stabbed to death near her home 3 days ago. ⠀ She had regularly received death threats and reported them to the police, who did nothing to protect her before she was murdered. Grioryeva wrote that the site, which organizes a «hunt for homosexual, bisexual and transgender people» went online in spring 2018 and was shut down several times but always popped back up. The website posted the personal data of «presumably LGBT+» activists, «including photos and addresses» and offered prizes to those who completed an attack. ⠀ ⠀ Share this with everybody you know, tag news sites accounts. This story shouldn’t be hushed up or they will continue to kill people with impunity.⠀ ⠀ #StopSAW #ОстановитьПилу
LGBT-activist Elena Grigorieva was killed on the night of July20/21. There is reason to believe that the murder was committed by homophobic organisation Saw, because Elena was on their list.
Please help spread this information. It can save lives 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JVGXOZgzEx
— Ежевика (@Vicvictory4) July 24, 2019
Anti-LGBT+ organisation “Saw” is believed to follow the ideas of Chechnya’s radicals hunting gay people.
“Saw” has already made a list of “the victims” among whom there are influential gay people and LGBT+ activists.#ProtectPeopleFromSaw #ЗащититеЛюдейОтПилы pic.twitter.com/Ww9emrYXcK
— штурманесса шелупень (@lightwoman10th) July 24, 2019