red carpet oscars 2019 gaga shangela

Oscar 2019: top e flop del red carpet – tutte le foto

Oltre alle statuette dei vincitori, ieri sera agli Oscar 2019 gli occhi erano tutti puntati sui look che le grandi dive hanno sfoggiato sul red carpet più famoso al mondo.

Dopo gli MTV Movie Awards, i Golden Globes ed i Billboard Music Awards, ecco chi sarà la vincitrice della sfida e chi, invece, andrà al lipsync della salvezza.
Category is: Red Carpet Oscars 2019 Eleganza Extravaganza!

Good luck girls…and don’t f**k it up.

 

Shangela…you’re safe

shangela gay oscar drag queen red carpet

Lady Gaga you’re safe

Jennifer Lopez, you’re safe
jennifer lopez oscars 2019 red carpet

Rachel Weisz, you’re safe

Sarah Paulson, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination

Emma Stone, you’re safe

Charlize Theron, you’re safe

Angela Bassett, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination

Helen Mirren, you’re safe

Glenn Close condragulation baby: you are the winner of this challenge

