Oscar 2019: top e flop del red carpet – tutte le foto
Oltre alle statuette dei vincitori, ieri sera agli Oscar 2019 gli occhi erano tutti puntati sui look che le grandi dive hanno sfoggiato sul red carpet più famoso al mondo.
Dopo gli MTV Movie Awards, i Golden Globes ed i Billboard Music Awards, ecco chi sarà la vincitrice della sfida e chi, invece, andrà al lipsync della salvezza.
Category is: Red Carpet Oscars 2019 Eleganza Extravaganza!
Good luck girls…and don’t f**k it up.
Shangela…you’re safe
Lady Gaga you’re safe
Jennifer Lopez, you’re safe
Rachel Weisz, you’re safe
Sarah Paulson, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination
Emma Stone, you’re safe
Charlize Theron, you’re safe
Angela Bassett, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination
Helen Mirren, you’re safe
Glenn Close condragulation baby: you are the winner of this challenge
