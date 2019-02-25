Oscar 2019: top e flop del red carpet – tutte le foto

Oltre alle statuette dei vincitori, ieri sera agli Oscar 2019 gli occhi erano tutti puntati sui look che le grandi dive hanno sfoggiato sul red carpet più famoso al mondo.

Dopo gli MTV Movie Awards, i Golden Globes ed i Billboard Music Awards, ecco chi sarà la vincitrice della sfida e chi, invece, andrà al lipsync della salvezza.

Category is: Red Carpet Oscars 2019 Eleganza Extravaganza!

Good luck girls…and don’t f**k it up.

Shangela…you’re safe



Lady Gaga you’re safe



Jennifer Lopez, you’re safe



Rachel Weisz, you’re safe



Sarah Paulson, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination



Emma Stone, you’re safe



Charlize Theron, you’re safe



Angela Bassett, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination



Helen Mirren, you’re safe



Glenn Close condragulation baby: you are the winner of this challenge

