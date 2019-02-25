Oscar 2019: Lady Gaga parla in italiano con l’inviata napoletana (VIDEO)

Ieri sera sul red carpet degli Oscar, Lady Gaga ha ricordato al mondo che…



La Germanotta non appena ha beccato l’inviata di E News (Giuliana Rancic De Pandi , che è nata a Napoli) sul red carpet, si è messa a parlare in italiano.

L G: “Come stai bellissima?”

G R: “Tutto bene, tutto bene. Grazie bella. E tu come stai?”

L G: “Bene, sto bene”

G R: “Grazie bella”

L G: “Grazie mille”

L’intervista di Lady Gaga per E News.

WOW. GaGa looks beautiful, elegant. Speaking Italian with Guiliana Rancic was awesome! ❤️#Oscars @enews — 🍓Jules M.🍓 (@Starstruck3160) 25 febbraio 2019

lady gaga talking Italian has me *KEYBOARD SMASH* #Oscars — r 💫 (@tmylmdakota) 25 febbraio 2019

Lady Gaga speaking Italian… This is already a win for us.#Oscars#Oscars2019#LadyGagaOscar — Child Of Lady Gaga (@BloodyJudasGaga) 25 febbraio 2019