  1. Home »
    2. POP NEWS »
  2. Oscar 2019: Lady Gaga parla in italiano con l’inviata napoletana (VIDEO)

POP NEWS

,
lady gaga giuliana rancic italian oscar red carpet

Oscar 2019: Lady Gaga parla in italiano con l’inviata napoletana (VIDEO)

Ieri sera sul red carpet degli Oscar, Lady Gaga ha ricordato al mondo che…

La Germanotta non appena ha beccato l’inviata di E News (Giuliana Rancic De Pandi , che è nata a Napoli) sul red carpet, si è messa a parlare in italiano.

L G: “Come stai bellissima?”
G R: “Tutto bene, tutto bene. Grazie bella. E tu come stai?”
L G: “Bene, sto bene”
G R: “Grazie bella”
L G: “Grazie mille”

L’intervista di Lady Gaga per E News.

Lady Gaga

comments

POP NEWS

Articoli più letti del mese