Oscar 2019: Lady Gaga parla in italiano con l’inviata napoletana (VIDEO)
Ieri sera sul red carpet degli Oscar, Lady Gaga ha ricordato al mondo che…
La Germanotta non appena ha beccato l’inviata di E News (Giuliana Rancic De Pandi , che è nata a Napoli) sul red carpet, si è messa a parlare in italiano.
L G: “Come stai bellissima?”
G R: “Tutto bene, tutto bene. Grazie bella. E tu come stai?”
L G: “Bene, sto bene”
G R: “Grazie bella”
L G: “Grazie mille”
L’intervista di Lady Gaga per E News.
Quando incontro amici paesani a Milano #oscars #oscars2019 #LadyGaga pic.twitter.com/alKa8agtlo
— AlbertoFacco (@AlbertoFacco) 25 febbraio 2019
WOW. GaGa looks beautiful, elegant. Speaking Italian with Guiliana Rancic was awesome! ❤️#Oscars @enews
— 🍓Jules M.🍓 (@Starstruck3160) 25 febbraio 2019
lady gaga talking Italian has me *KEYBOARD SMASH* #Oscars
— r 💫 (@tmylmdakota) 25 febbraio 2019
Lady Gaga speaking Italian… This is already a win for us.#Oscars#Oscars2019#LadyGagaOscar
— Child Of Lady Gaga (@BloodyJudasGaga) 25 febbraio 2019
Lady Gaga stuns on the 2019 #Oscars red carpet wearing Tiffany & Co’s legendary 128-carat yellow diamond, which hasn’t been worn since Audrey Hepburn over half a century ago. pic.twitter.com/XSyTiTHZov
— Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) 25 febbraio 2019
