Le popstar americane contro Donald Trump

Da Madonna a Beyoncé, passando per Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift: tutte le popstar americane in questi giorni si stanno scagliando contro Donald Trump, colpevole di aver minacciato di far intervenire l’esercito contro le proteste nate dalla morte di George Floyd, l’afroamericano ucciso da un poliziotto.

In queste settimane, infatti, oltre la pandemia del CoronaVirus gli Stati Uniti d’America stanno vivendo anche quella del razzismo, combattuto con manifestazioni e proteste a molte delle quali hanno partecipato anche volti noti.

Superfluo sottolineare come il movimento Black Lives Matter sia supportato pienamente anche da me.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020