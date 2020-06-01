Le popstar americane contro Donald Trump
1 Giugno, 2020 di Anthony Festa
Da Madonna a Beyoncé, passando per Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift: tutte le popstar americane in questi giorni si stanno scagliando contro Donald Trump, colpevole di aver minacciato di far intervenire l’esercito contro le proteste nate dalla morte di George Floyd, l’afroamericano ucciso da un poliziotto.
In queste settimane, infatti, oltre la pandemia del CoronaVirus gli Stati Uniti d’America stanno vivendo anche quella del razzismo, combattuto con manifestazioni e proteste a molte delle quali hanno partecipato anche volti noti.
Superfluo sottolineare come il movimento Black Lives Matter sia supportato pienamente anche da me.
THREAD: Help support the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Please reply with more resources. pic.twitter.com/x50gVqMAYA
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2020
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 31, 2020
After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020
with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time. This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride. This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops. God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end? 🙏🏼 I pray to GOD it does one day. Until then—Fuck The Police! Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice. @shaunking #georgefloyd #justice #guncontrol
again, i ask my followers to please keep signing these petitions, making donations if u are able to, continue having conversations w family and friends about racism (overt and covert) and the senseless acts of murder that happen in this country far too often, please keep reading up, following accounts on here (i will recommend some!) to keep u updated and learning and sharing links and resources.. our black friends need us to show up and to be better and to be vocal. now more than ever. online. offline even more so. this is more than a post. we have to show up. there is work that needs to be done and it is absolutely on us to do it. #blacklivesmatter here are some accounts i’ve followed that have helped me understand more about my privilege and how to use it to help others. @privtoprog @rachel.cargle @thegreatunlearn @blklivesmatter please feel free to recommend some more as well in my comments.
If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.