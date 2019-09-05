La Sirenetta sempre più multietnica: ecco chi potrebbe interpretare il Principe Eric

Harry Styles non è l’unico ad aver sostenuto il provino per interpretare il ruolo del Principe Eric nel live action de La Sirenetta, dato che recentemente anche Christian Navarro è stato chiamato dal regista.

Christian – noto ai più per il ruolo di Tony nella fortunata serie di Netflix 13 Reasons Why – ha sostenuto il provino dopo averlo esplicitamente richiesto, scrivendo su Twitter di saper cantare. L’attore ha anche fatto leva sulle sue origini portoricane, specificando come sarebbe bello avere un Principe latino, dopo aver già arruolato una Sirenetta afroamericana.

So I heard Harry Styles passed on Prince Eric, well…I can sing. Black Ariel/Latino Prince…no ones called but Season 3 drops next week and I think it’s one hell of an audition 🤷🏽‍♂️ @DisneyStudios @melissamccarthy

La Disney alla fine ha letto davvero la candidatura ed ha accettato di far sostenere un provino a Christian Navarro. Riuscirà ad avere la parte?

Idk what happened to the other tweet.

But! @disney saw this, saw your support, and gave my team a call. They wanted to see what I could do. Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let’s make some history. #iloveyou3000 #PrinceEric #TheLittleMermaid https://t.co/192ZTsfqyH

— Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) September 3, 2019