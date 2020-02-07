Le Pussycat Dolls sono tornate: ecco il video di React

A distanza di 2 mesi dalla loro performance ad X Factor, le Pussycat Dolls sono tornate con il video del loro singolo React.

La clip è super sexy, in pieno stile Pussycat, il pezzo è bello, anche se lontano dalle hit super catchy dei tempi d’oro. Personalmente speravo in una canzone con un ritornello più potente e orecchiabile, ma non è andata così male, React potrebbe andare benino in radio

We are officially BACK!!! 😻 Our brand new single #REACT is finally here and we are SO excited to share it with you. We hope you love it as much as we do!! 💖💋https://t.co/22xTX6KkN9 pic.twitter.com/eQGSgQ6LLg — PUSSYCAT DOLLS (@pussycatdolls) February 7, 2020

Pussycat Dolls: React – il testo

When I get messed up at the party

I make a scene and get upset

But when I wake up in the morning

You bring me breakfast in bed and act like there’s nothin’ to forget

Maybe I should count my blessings

That you’re just that type

So call me masochistic

But sometimes, I want to fight

Every time I leave, you pull me closer

I hang up the phone, you call me back

Why don’t you mess me ‘round like you’re supposed to?

You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey

You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react

If I say jump, you just say “How high?”

I think you might love me to death

The way you do me, boy, you’re too nice

You gas me up when I wanna be losin’ my breath

Maybe I should count my blessings

That you’re just that type

So call me masochistic

But sometimes, I want to fight (Rrah)

Every time I leave, you pull me closer

I hang up the phone, you call me back

Why don’t you mess me ‘round like you’re supposed to?

You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react

Looking for a little confrontation

Now I know the nice guys turn me bad

The less you do, the more it makes me crazy (Crazy)

You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey

You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react

Every time I leave, you pull me closer (Pull me closer)

I hang up the phone, you call me back

Why don’t you mess me ‘round like you’re supposed to? (Mess me ‘round)

You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react

Looking for a little confrontation

Now I know the nice guys turn me bad

The less you do the more it makes me crazy

You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey

You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react