Le Pussycat Dolls sono tornate: ecco il video di React
7 Febbraio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
A distanza di 2 mesi dalla loro performance ad X Factor, le Pussycat Dolls sono tornate con il video del loro singolo React.
La clip è super sexy, in pieno stile Pussycat, il pezzo è bello, anche se lontano dalle hit super catchy dei tempi d’oro. Personalmente speravo in una canzone con un ritornello più potente e orecchiabile, ma non è andata così male, React potrebbe andare benino in radio
We are officially BACK!!! 😻 Our brand new single #REACT is finally here and we are SO excited to share it with you. We hope you love it as much as we do!! 💖💋https://t.co/22xTX6KkN9 pic.twitter.com/eQGSgQ6LLg
— PUSSYCAT DOLLS (@pussycatdolls) February 7, 2020
Pussycat Dolls: React – il testo
When I get messed up at the party
I make a scene and get upset
But when I wake up in the morning
You bring me breakfast in bed and act like there’s nothin’ to forget
Maybe I should count my blessings
That you’re just that type
So call me masochistic
But sometimes, I want to fight
Every time I leave, you pull me closer
I hang up the phone, you call me back
Why don’t you mess me ‘round like you’re supposed to?
You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey
You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react
If I say jump, you just say “How high?”
I think you might love me to death
The way you do me, boy, you’re too nice
You gas me up when I wanna be losin’ my breath
Maybe I should count my blessings
That you’re just that type
So call me masochistic
But sometimes, I want to fight (Rrah)
Every time I leave, you pull me closer
I hang up the phone, you call me back
Why don’t you mess me ‘round like you’re supposed to?
You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react
Looking for a little confrontation
Now I know the nice guys turn me bad
The less you do, the more it makes me crazy (Crazy)
You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey
You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react
Every time I leave, you pull me closer (Pull me closer)
I hang up the phone, you call me back
Why don’t you mess me ‘round like you’re supposed to? (Mess me ‘round)
You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react
Looking for a little confrontation
Now I know the nice guys turn me bad
The less you do the more it makes me crazy
You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey
You’re turning me cruel ‘cause I’m just wanting you to react