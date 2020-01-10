Rare, ascolta il nuovo album di Selena Gomez – top e flop del disco

A 5 anni da quel gioiellino di Revival, Selena Gomez oggi è tornata con il suo terzo album, Rare. Il disco è stato anticipato da due singoli, Lose You to Love Me e Look at Her Now.

Top del disco 👍Let Me Get Me, Lose You To Love Me, Dance Again

Flop del disco 👎Crowded Room, Kinda Crazy, Cut You Off

Ballate struggenti, pezzi pop gradevoli, anche due o tre canzoni ballabili, il tutto condito da brani “ASRM”, perfetti da ascoltare a letto.

Rare: ascolta il nuovo album di Selena.

HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it. https://t.co/ZtkCasbpnd 🌈🌸💐 #RareOutNow pic.twitter.com/6gyiwnl9Bt — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 10, 2020