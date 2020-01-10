Rare, ascolta il nuovo album di Selena Gomez – top e flop del disco
10 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
A 5 anni da quel gioiellino di Revival, Selena Gomez oggi è tornata con il suo terzo album, Rare. Il disco è stato anticipato da due singoli, Lose You to Love Me e Look at Her Now.
Top del disco 👍Let Me Get Me, Lose You To Love Me, Dance Again
Flop del disco 👎Crowded Room, Kinda Crazy, Cut You Off
Ballate struggenti, pezzi pop gradevoli, anche due o tre canzoni ballabili, il tutto condito da brani “ASRM”, perfetti da ascoltare a letto.
Rare: ascolta il nuovo album di Selena.
