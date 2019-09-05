Alcuni turisti non riconoscono la Regina Elisabetta in abiti formali e lei si burla di loro
La Regina Elisabetta da oltre sessant’anni è un volto noto in tutto il mondo, ma probabilmente – ingannati dagli abiti informali e dal foulard in testa – alcuni turisti americani non l’hanno riconosciuta.
A raccontare l’aneddoto al Times è stato Richard Griffin che per oltre trent’anni si è occupato della sua sicurezza. Il fatto sarebbe avvenuto nei dintorni del castello di Balmoral, in Scozia, dove la Regina Elisabetta passa le vacanze estive. Un gruppo di turisti americani, che avevano raggiunto il luogo proprio per vedere da vicino The Queen, l’hanno incontrata casualmente per strada e l’hanno fermata…per chiederle informazioni proprio su lei.
I turisti, infatti, secondo il racconto di Griffin avrebbero chiesto ad Elisabetta II se avesse mai incontrato la Regina e la sua risposta è stata esilarante:
“So che abita qui vicino, non l’ho mai incontrata, ma questo poliziotto sì (indicando Richard Griffin, sua guardia del corpo, ndr), vi potrà raccontare qualche gossip su Sua Maestà”.
92 anni e ancora un’adorabile stron*etta.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Queen and members of The Royal Family have today attended a Garter Day service and ceremony at Windsor Castle. The King of Spain and The King of the Netherlands also attended this year’s Garter Day, during which they were installed in St. George’s Chapel as Supernumerary, or ‘Stranger’, Knights of the Garter. New appointments to “The Garter” were invested in the Garter Throne Room and include a Lady Companion, athlete Lady Mary Peters, and a Knight Companion, the Marquess of Salisbury, a former Chairman of the Thames Diamond Jubilee Foundation. The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, the Duke of Kent and The Duke of Gloucester are all Knights of the Garter. The Princess Royal and Princess Alexandra are both Lady Companions. Their Royal Highnesses all attended #GarterDay The Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Cornwall, The Countess of Wessex and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the service. 📷 PA Images & Royal Communications