Alcuni turisti non riconoscono la Regina Elisabetta in abiti formali e lei si burla di loro

La Regina Elisabetta da oltre sessant’anni è un volto noto in tutto il mondo, ma probabilmente – ingannati dagli abiti informali e dal foulard in testa – alcuni turisti americani non l’hanno riconosciuta.

A raccontare l’aneddoto al Times è stato Richard Griffin che per oltre trent’anni si è occupato della sua sicurezza. Il fatto sarebbe avvenuto nei dintorni del castello di Balmoral, in Scozia, dove la Regina Elisabetta passa le vacanze estive. Un gruppo di turisti americani, che avevano raggiunto il luogo proprio per vedere da vicino The Queen, l’hanno incontrata casualmente per strada e l’hanno fermata…per chiederle informazioni proprio su lei.

I turisti, infatti, secondo il racconto di Griffin avrebbero chiesto ad Elisabetta II se avesse mai incontrato la Regina e la sua risposta è stata esilarante:

“So che abita qui vicino, non l’ho mai incontrata, ma questo poliziotto sì (indicando Richard Griffin, sua guardia del corpo, ndr), vi potrà raccontare qualche gossip su Sua Maestà”.

92 anni e ancora un’adorabile stron*etta.