Rick Cosnett è gay, l’attore di Vampire Diaries e The Flash ha fatto coming out
15 Febbraio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Rick Cosnett è un attore australiano noto al grande pubblico per aver recitato in The Flash, Quantico e anche in The Vampire Diaries. Ieri Rick ha pubblicato un video su Instagram in cui ha fatto coming out e senza troppi giri di parole ha dichiarato di essere gay.
“Ciao a tutti. Sono gay e vorrei che tutti lo sapessero. Sono omosessuale. Ho promesso a me stesso di vivere ogni giorno nella verità ma non sembra è facile, è una cosa difficile da fare quando hai un problema che non riesci ad affrontare, e non riesci a rispondere a tutte quelle domande che ti porti dentro fin da quando si è piccoli. Problemi che sono imposti dalla società e dalla vita stessa. Sono sicuro che molti di voi lo sospettavano già, ma ora non importa”.
La risposta dei follower è stata più che positiva, tutti si sono congratulati con Rick per il coraggio. Tra i tanti commenti c’è anche quello di Colton Haynes.
“Ti voglio tanto bene Rick! Sono felice per te”.
E bravo Rick. Perché è anche con gesti semplici come questo che si gettano le basi per sconfiggere l’omofobia e cambiare il mondo. E il mondo va cambiato anche per chi non ha lo stesso coraggio di Rick, così che magari tra qualche anno si senta libero di vivere alla luce del sole e abbandonare il triste e ipocrita mantra “non parlo del mio privato, non deve interessare a nessuno” .
Rick Cosnett: il video del coming out.
