Rihanna sta per pubblicare 2 album – le novità

Tra collaborazioni con grandi stilisti, trucchi, profumi e sfilate, Rihanna pare essersi scordata di essere una cantante. I fan continuano a chiederle informazioni sul nuovo album, ma a parte qualche battuta, lei non si è lasciata scappare nemmeno mezza news.
Adesso però arriva la bomba, secondo Variety la popstar ha lavorato a ben 2 dischi diversi, uno pop/R&B e l’altro reggae.
Pare che ancora non ci sia una data fissata per l’uscita della nuova musica, ma stando a quello che riporta il noto sito, il nuovo singolo potrebbe uscire da un momento all’altro.
Cara Rihanna…

