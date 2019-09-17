Rihanna sta per pubblicare 2 album – le novità

Tra collaborazioni con grandi stilisti, trucchi, profumi e sfilate, Rihanna pare essersi scordata di essere una cantante. I fan continuano a chiederle informazioni sul nuovo album, ma a parte qualche battuta, lei non si è lasciata scappare nemmeno mezza news.

Adesso però arriva la bomba, secondo Variety la popstar ha lavorato a ben 2 dischi diversi, uno pop/R&B e l’altro reggae.

Pare che ancora non ci sia una data fissata per l’uscita della nuova musica, ma stando a quello che riporta il noto sito, il nuovo singolo potrebbe uscire da un momento all’altro.

Cara Rihanna…



Rihanna has been working 2 albums, one a Pop/R&B & the other a Dancehall, Variety reports. 👀🔥 The albums could ‘drop at anytime’ & Rihanna is expected to sign with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. pic.twitter.com/smEKqi1Juj — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 16, 2019

Rihanna joins “Sony / ATV Music Publishing” for the promotion of her next studio album.

In addition, Variety confirms that Rihanna has been working on two albums simultaneously, one Pop and one Reggae, the Reggae / Dancehall album being released first.#Rihanna #R9 pic.twitter.com/9umWJz4ft7 — Multi Fandom👑🍒 (@Badgaliggy) September 16, 2019