Rihanna è tornata a cantare: ecco Believe It il duetto con PartyNextDoor

27 Marzo, 2020 di Anthony Festa

Ci voleva una mezza apocalisse per far tornare Rihanna a cantare. Dopo anni di attesa, profumi, sfilate, copertine e trucchi di ogni tipo, finalmente Rihanna si è ricordata di essere una popstar ed oggi ha fatto il suo comeback musicale in un ft con PartyNextDoor. Questa Believe It è assolutamente dimenticabile e Rihanna canta 5 parole in croce, ma è sempre meglio di nulla? No?

Believe It, il testo (cantato da Rihanna)

Babe
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe)
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
Babe
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Believe you won’t deceive me

Non vuoi perderti le ultime news?

Seguici anche su Facebook, Instagram e Twitter!

TAGS