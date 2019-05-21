Rihanna svela il genere del nuovo album e il possibile titolo

Dopo trucchi, profumi e vestiti, finalmente Rihanna si è ricordata di parlare anche della sua musica. In una recente intervista rilasciata a T Magazine, la popstar ha rivelato che il suo nuovo album sarà reggae, che non conterrà nessun duetto con Lady Gaga e che potrebbe intitolarsi R9, anche se al momento non c’è un titolo ufficiale.

“Sì è vero, sto facendo un album reggae. No, non ci sarà una collaborazione con Lady Gaga, ma non la escludo per il futuro. […] Se ho già un titolo in mente? Per ora ti dico R9, grazie alla mia fanbase, i Navy. Sto pensando che potrei chiamarlo proprio così visto che mi perseguitano da tanto tempo con domande tipo ‘R9, quando avremo R9, quando uscirà R9?’ Come potrei accettare un altro titolo quando questo mi rimbomba in testa?”

Mi auguro solo che almeno lei, come primo singolo sforni una hit che ci faccia ballare. Rihanna non deluderci.

