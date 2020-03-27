Rita Ora: ecco il video di How To Be Lonely

Una giornata di quarantena popparola quella di oggi che ha visto – oltre il ritorno di Ava Max – anche quello di Rita Ora sulle note di How To Be Lonely.

A livello musicale non è mai riuscita ad imporsi, ma da circa 10 anni Rita Ora esiste e la televisione britannica (The Voice, X Factor, The Masked Singer) ringrazia.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Rita Ora | How To Be Lonely | Testo

He’d tell me that he loved me more than most

That he could be the one to take me home

But am I good enough to-

Be the everything that he could want?

He told me that he loved me more than most

Been lookin’ for a non-material love

Soon as I find it I’ll be fuckin’ it up (Break it up)

Like I ain’t made a mess here often enough

Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely

Ain’t nobody can hold me like the way you hold me

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely

But am I good enough to-

Tell you that I love you more than most?

That you could be the one to take me home?

But am I good enough to-

To give you everything that you can hold?

In truth, I’m being honest, I don’t know

Been lookin’ for a non-material love

Soon as I find it I’ll be fuckin’ it up (Break it up)

Like I ain’t made a mess here often enough

Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely

[Break]

But am I good enough to-

Hmm

Yeah, yeah

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely

Ain’t nobody can hold me, I like the way you hold me

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (lonely)

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (be lonely)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (be lonely)

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely