Rita Ora debutta nel cast di The Masked Singer Uk: ecco chi è Butterfly, la prima maschera eliminata
5 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
A meno di una settimana dall’arrivo de Il Cantante Mascherato di Milly Carlucci su Rai Uno, lo show The Masked Singer ha debuttato anche in UK con Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall e Ken Jeong (giurato anche nella versione statunitense) in giuria.
I am sooo excited to be part of @maskedsingerUK family!! I’m sorry I can’t be with my fellow judges @thisisdavina, @kenjeong and @wossy today but I’m sure they have it covered. If they all make jokes about me – it’s probably true! Catch #MaskedSingerUK in January!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/wYkIUQ8zA5
— Rita Ora 🧡 (@RitaOra) December 12, 2019
Nel cast della prima edizione di The Masked Singer Uk ci son ben dodici maschere, dal Camaleonte alla Margherita, passando per l’Anatra, la Volpe, il Riccio, il Polpo, il Faraone, l’Ape, l’Albero, la Farfalla, il Mostro e l’Unicorno (queste ultime due maschere sono presenti anche nella versione italiana).
La prima ad uscire, come spoilerato nel titolo, è stata la Farfalla / Butterfly, indossata dall’attrice Pasty Palmer.
The Masked Singer Uk: il video dell’eliminazione
The Masked Singer starts TONIGHT ✨🎤 Grab a notepad and get ready to guess along 👀🙌 The guessing game starts on @ITV and @WeAreSTV at 7pm! 😎 #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ODeIkKVnhJ
— The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 4, 2020