Roddy l’ex Ken Umano spiega come diventerà donna: “Vi spiego come farò rimuovere i genitali”

Rodrigo Alves negli ultimi due anni ha detto più volte che in futuro si sarebbe potuto operare per diventare una Barbie. L’ex Ken Umano in questi mesi era anche apparso in versione drag queen e si faceva chiamare Jessica.

Ieri però è arrivato il coming out, Rodrigo Alves è scomparso ed è nata Roddy e l’annuncio l’ha fatto proprio su Instagram.

“Oggi 5 gennaio 2020 sono nata nuovamente. Grazie a tutti quelli che hanno supportato questo processo di transizione. da Ken umano ora sono una Barbie. Dentro mi sono sempre sentita come Barbie. Adesso posso finalmente dire al mondo che sono una ragazza. Per anni ho provato a vivere la mia vita da uomo. Avevo messo anche dei finti addominali, avevo i muscoli di silicone sulle braccia ma mentivo a me stessa”.

Roddy oggi ha spiegato bene il passo finale della sua transizione.

“Esatto, come ho detto farò rimuovere i miei organi maschili. Mi verrà effettuata un’inversione del pene e successivamente i miei testicoli verranno rimossi. L’inversione peniena è una tecnica di vaginoplastica in cui verrà utilizzata la mia pelle. Questi saranno i passi finali”.

Le foto di Roddy, l’ex Ken umano.

Altro che Barbie, il Ken umano ha deciso di trasformarsi definitivamente in Ilary Blasi!

Anno nuovo, vita nuova! pic.twitter.com/fzCMOgfvph — 𝗩𝗜𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗠𝗔 trαsh (@Viperissima_) January 5, 2020

raga ma del Ken Umano che sta diventando Barbie?

Certo sembra La Blasi, Un po’ Cicciolina… Ma anche e soprattutto Matilde Brandi. pic.twitter.com/CMcHBIAPfd — Miss Buonanotte (@missbuonanotte) January 5, 2020

Rodrigo Alves – que agora se identifica como Roddy – usou suas redes sociais para contar a seus seguidores que se reconhece como uma mulher trans. #rodrigoalves #kenhumano #barbie #eua #ira pic.twitter.com/v6a6tucD1s — Divulgue Seu Talento (@dstalento) January 5, 2020

ph: Adam Gerrard e Daily Mirror