Roddy l’ex Ken Umano spiega come diventerà donna: “Vi spiego come farò rimuovere i genitali”

6 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci

Rodrigo Alves negli ultimi due anni ha detto più volte che in futuro si sarebbe potuto operare per diventare una Barbie. L’ex Ken Umano in questi mesi era anche apparso in versione drag queen e si faceva chiamare Jessica.

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

In very happy to release my #FemmeTheMan photo shoot with #HumanKenDoll @rodrigoalvesuk Created and photographed by #thomasevansphotography #thomasevans Amazing Makeup by @trustmondo Gorgeous hair by @irvingstirving “Attempting to redefine how society expects people to dress and behave based on physical anatomy, as well as support men who feel unable to express themselves, the defiant star rocks pink talons, a blonde bobbed wig and smoky eye make-up for the stunning shoot, where crew members nicknamed him ‘Jessica Alves.’ #feminizingthemasculineman #homotography #meninmakeup #genderbender #genderfluid #nycphotographer #nycartist #welovequeens #dragartist #MuscleQueen #rodrigoalves #welovequeens

Un post condiviso da Thomas Evans (@thomasevansphotography) in data:

Ieri però è arrivato il coming out, Rodrigo Alves è scomparso ed è nata Roddy e l’annuncio l’ha fatto proprio su Instagram.

“Oggi 5 gennaio 2020 sono nata nuovamente. Grazie a tutti quelli che hanno supportato questo processo di transizione. da Ken umano ora sono una Barbie. Dentro mi sono sempre sentita come Barbie. Adesso posso finalmente dire al mondo che sono una ragazza. Per anni ho provato a vivere la mia vita da uomo. Avevo messo anche dei finti addominali, avevo i muscoli di silicone sulle braccia ma mentivo a me stessa”.

Roddy oggi ha spiegato bene il passo finale della sua transizione.

“Esatto, come ho detto farò rimuovere i miei organi maschili. Mi verrà effettuata un’inversione del pene e successivamente i miei testicoli verranno rimossi. L’inversione peniena è una tecnica di vaginoplastica in cui verrà utilizzata la mia pelle. Questi saranno i passi finali”.

 

Le foto di Roddy, l’ex Ken umano.

ph: Adam Gerrard e Daily Mirror

Non vuoi perderti le ultime news?

Seguici anche su Facebook, Instagram e Twitter!