Roddy l’ex Ken Umano spiega come diventerà donna: “Vi spiego come farò rimuovere i genitali”
6 Gennaio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Rodrigo Alves negli ultimi due anni ha detto più volte che in futuro si sarebbe potuto operare per diventare una Barbie. L’ex Ken Umano in questi mesi era anche apparso in versione drag queen e si faceva chiamare Jessica.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
In very happy to release my #FemmeTheMan photo shoot with #HumanKenDoll @rodrigoalvesuk Created and photographed by #thomasevansphotography #thomasevans Amazing Makeup by @trustmondo Gorgeous hair by @irvingstirving “Attempting to redefine how society expects people to dress and behave based on physical anatomy, as well as support men who feel unable to express themselves, the defiant star rocks pink talons, a blonde bobbed wig and smoky eye make-up for the stunning shoot, where crew members nicknamed him ‘Jessica Alves.’ #feminizingthemasculineman #homotography #meninmakeup #genderbender #genderfluid #nycphotographer #nycartist #welovequeens #dragartist #MuscleQueen #rodrigoalves #welovequeens
Ieri però è arrivato il coming out, Rodrigo Alves è scomparso ed è nata Roddy e l’annuncio l’ha fatto proprio su Instagram.
“Oggi 5 gennaio 2020 sono nata nuovamente. Grazie a tutti quelli che hanno supportato questo processo di transizione. da Ken umano ora sono una Barbie. Dentro mi sono sempre sentita come Barbie. Adesso posso finalmente dire al mondo che sono una ragazza. Per anni ho provato a vivere la mia vita da uomo. Avevo messo anche dei finti addominali, avevo i muscoli di silicone sulle braccia ma mentivo a me stessa”.
Roddy oggi ha spiegato bene il passo finale della sua transizione.
“Esatto, come ho detto farò rimuovere i miei organi maschili. Mi verrà effettuata un’inversione del pene e successivamente i miei testicoli verranno rimossi. L’inversione peniena è una tecnica di vaginoplastica in cui verrà utilizzata la mia pelle. Questi saranno i passi finali”.
Le foto di Roddy, l’ex Ken umano.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I followed the trail out of the room, invigorated by the possibility of reinventing my own body. The meaning was mine, as long as I was with those who had the vision and vocabulary to understand my creation. Image credits to @_adamgerrard_ & @dailymirror image editing by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul dress from @prettylittlething 👩🏼 stylist Mr @nickhowardlanes. #beauty #glam #blonde #barbie #rodrigoalves #transgender #transgenderwoman #pretty #fierce #fashion #lifestyle
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Today the 5th of January 2020 I was Born again ! Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me through this transition process. Imagine credits to @_adamgerrard_ photographer copy right to @dailymirror image edited by @dsp._design & @dillonstpaul our fit from @prettylittlething. #beauty #blonde #pretty #editorial #girl
Altro che Barbie, il Ken umano ha deciso di trasformarsi definitivamente in Ilary Blasi!
Anno nuovo, vita nuova! pic.twitter.com/fzCMOgfvph
— 𝗩𝗜𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗠𝗔 trαsh (@Viperissima_) January 5, 2020
raga ma del Ken Umano che sta diventando Barbie?
Certo sembra La Blasi, Un po’ Cicciolina… Ma anche e soprattutto Matilde Brandi. pic.twitter.com/CMcHBIAPfd
— Miss Buonanotte (@missbuonanotte) January 5, 2020
Rodrigo Alves – que agora se identifica como Roddy – usou suas redes sociais para contar a seus seguidores que se reconhece como uma mulher trans. #rodrigoalves #kenhumano #barbie #eua #ira pic.twitter.com/v6a6tucD1s
— Divulgue Seu Talento (@dstalento) January 5, 2020
ph: Adam Gerrard e Daily Mirror