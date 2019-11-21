RuPaul: nel 2020 previste tre stagioni di Drag Race ed una serie Netflix

RuPaul nel 2020 soffierà 60 candeline e lo farà nel boom della sua carriera in continua ascesa.

Solo quest’anno, infatti, ha debuttato in Gran Bretagna con la prima stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, con tanto di finalissima prevista nei prossimi giorni (SPOILER: *chi vincerà fra Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo e The Vivienne?*), già rinnovata per una seconda stagione.

Nel 2020, infatti, RuPaul presenzierà ben tre stagioni di Drag Race: la seconda britannica, la dodicesima statunitense e la quinta All Stars che avrà nel cast celebrità come Shea Coulée, Derrick Barry, JuJuBee e Miz Cracker.

Non solo reality. RuPaul a gennaio debutterà su Netflix anche con la sitcom AJ And The Queen – Big Mama Little Drama che la vedrà protagonista nei panni di Robert Lee e del suo alter ego drag queen Ruby Red. Il comedy durerà 10 episodi ed è stato creato da RuPaul con Michael Patrick King (creatore di Sex and the City).

Inarrestabile, inimitabile. Semplicemente RuPaul.



