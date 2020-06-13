Rupert Grint, Ron Weasley di Harry Potter contro J.K. Rowling: “Sono dalla parte della comunità trans”

Prima Daniel Radcliffe, poi Emma Watson, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch ed ora a completare il cerchio dei protagonisti di Harry Potter contro J.K. Rowling è arrivato anche Rupert Grint. Anche l’attore che ha interpretato Ron Weasley si è detto in disaccordo con le dichiarazioni della scrittrice sulle persone trans. Rupert (proprio come i suoi colleghi) in un’intervista rilasciata al The Times ha dichiarato che le donne trans sono prima di tutto delle donne.

Adesso l’unica speranza per la femminista Joanne è che a difenderla arrivino i dissennatori…



Rupert Grint spoke with @TheTimes about J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans comments:

“I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment” pic.twitter.com/lNP5y1jhak

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2020