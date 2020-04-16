Sam Smith e Demi Lovato: il video del duetto ‘I’m Ready’

“Sono davvero felice di pubblicare questa canzone con la mia meravigliosa e talentuosa amica“, così Sam Smith ha annunciato l’uscita di I’m Ready, il duetto con Demi Lovato. La canzone è in pieno stile Smith e questo duo olimpico in salsa rainbow sembra funzionale bene, le voci di Demi e Sam si sposano benissimo. Il video musicale (diretto da Jora Frantzis e a cui ha lavorato il coreografo Sean Bankhead) è un vero tributo alla comunità LGBT in tutte le sue sfumature, praticamente Pose che incontra i giochi olimpici. Ammetto di aver sperato fino all’ultimo in un cameo del mio Tom…



Sam Smith e Demi Lovato: il testo di I’m Ready

It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer

I’ve been waitin’ patiently for a beautiful lover

He’s not a cheater, a believer

He’s a warm, warm-blooded achiever

It’s a lonely night in my bed in the heat of the summer

It’s so hard when you’re with someone

Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun

But I gotta take that risk tonight

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

For someone to love me, for someone to love me

Ooh, yeah

It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter

No, I’ve been lookin’ hard for a lover disguised as a sinner

No, not a cheater, a redeemer

He’s a cold, cold-blooded defeater

It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no

It’s so hard when you’re with someone

Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun

But I gotta take that risk tonight

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

For someone to love me, for someone to love me

I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer (Summer, summer)

No, I’ve been lookin’ hard for a lover disguised as a sinner (Sinner, sinner, sinner)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)

For someone to love me, for someone to love me