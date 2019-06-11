  1. Home »
Selena Gomez cancella un post Instagram dedicato a Justin Bieber

Nonostante Justin Bieber sia sposato con Hailey Baldwin, molti fan del cantante continuano a sperare in un ritorno di fiamma con la sua storica ex, Selena Gomez. I due in realtà nel 2017 avevano ricominciato a frequentarsi, dopo che lei aveva rotto con The Weeknd, ma la reunion è durata poche settimane.
Adesso però Selena ha spezzato il cuore agli ultimi follower che ancora la shippavano con Justin. La popstar ha cancellato l’ultima foto dedicata a Bieber, ancora presente sul suo profilo Instagram. Si trattava di uno scatto pubblicato nel 2018 durante il compleanno del suo ex.

Ma quali Bieber e Selena, questo è l’unico ritorno – impossibile – che dobbiamo sognare…

