Selena Gomez cancella un post Instagram dedicato a Justin Bieber
Nonostante Justin Bieber sia sposato con Hailey Baldwin, molti fan del cantante continuano a sperare in un ritorno di fiamma con la sua storica ex, Selena Gomez. I due in realtà nel 2017 avevano ricominciato a frequentarsi, dopo che lei aveva rotto con The Weeknd, ma la reunion è durata poche settimane.
Adesso però Selena ha spezzato il cuore agli ultimi follower che ancora la shippavano con Justin. La popstar ha cancellato l’ultima foto dedicata a Bieber, ancora presente sul suo profilo Instagram. Si trattava di uno scatto pubblicato nel 2018 durante il compleanno del suo ex.
#jelena
Ma quali Bieber e Selena, questo è l’unico ritorno – impossibile – che dobbiamo sognare…
Selena Gomez has deleted this last Justin Bieber-related post from her Instagram account.
Selena Gomez, 26, has deleted the final picture of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 25, that was remaining on her Instagram.
Selena started following Olivia Wilde and Big Slick KC and deleted a post which she posted for Justin Bieber's birthday last year on Instagram
Remember when Justin and Selena went out together on Valentine's Day and the pictures taken looked like they were both in a romance movie?
SELENA FINALLY DELETED JUSTIN'S POST ON INSTAGRAM WELL SHE MIGHT BE COMING YALL
