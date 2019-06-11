Selena Gomez cancella un post Instagram dedicato a Justin Bieber

Nonostante Justin Bieber sia sposato con Hailey Baldwin, molti fan del cantante continuano a sperare in un ritorno di fiamma con la sua storica ex, Selena Gomez. I due in realtà nel 2017 avevano ricominciato a frequentarsi, dopo che lei aveva rotto con The Weeknd, ma la reunion è durata poche settimane.

Adesso però Selena ha spezzato il cuore agli ultimi follower che ancora la shippavano con Justin. La popstar ha cancellato l’ultima foto dedicata a Bieber, ancora presente sul suo profilo Instagram. Si trattava di uno scatto pubblicato nel 2018 durante il compleanno del suo ex.

Ma quali Bieber e Selena, questo è l’unico ritorno – impossibile – che dobbiamo sognare…

Selena Gomez has deleted this last Justin Bieber-related post from her Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/Ajl9iJhIgx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 11 giugno 2019

Selena Gomez, 26, has deleted the final picture of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 25, that was remaining on her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/nlqSxegBrb — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) 10 giugno 2019

Selena started following Olivia Wilde and Big Slick KC and deleted a post which she posted for Justin Bieber’s birthday last year on Instagram pic.twitter.com/v3kGs9uGEV — Selena Gomez News (@WorldwideSelG) 9 giugno 2019

Remember when Justin and Selena went out together on Valentine’s Day and the pictures taken looked like they were both in a romance movie? pic.twitter.com/v1XcAvO7zV — mia (@purposerewivaI) 6 giugno 2019