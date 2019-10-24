Selena Gomez rilascia a sorpresa un nuovo singolo, Look At Her Now (Video)

Ieri Lose You To Love Me e oggi Look At Her Now, Selena Gomez ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo a sorpresa. Dopo la ballatona strappalacrime la popstar questa volta ha optato per un pezzo più movimentato. Questo è il genere di singolo che al primo ritornello mi fa pensare: “Porcheria o genialata?”

Proprio come successe con Work di Rihanna, anche con Look At Her Now mi sono serviti più ascolti per capire se gettare l’acqua santa sulle casse del computer o iniziare a twerkare. Anche in questo caso è finita così…



Intanto Lose You to Love Me si è piazzata alla numero 1 di iTunes USA (ed ha raggiunto 19 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube in 24 ore), con un grosso scarto dalla numero 2. Vedremo se questo nuovo singolo saprà cavarsela altrettanto bene.

Selena Gomez: Look At Her Now – il testo

They fell in love one summer

A little too wild for each other

Shiny ‘til it wasn’t

Feels good ’til it doesn’t

It was her first real lover

His too ’til he had another

Oh, God, when she found out

Trust levels went way down

Of course she was sad

But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet (Mm)

Took a few years to soak up the tears

But look at her now, watch her go

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Look at her now, watch her go

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Wow, look at her now

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Look at her now, watch her go

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Wow, look at her now

Wow, look at her now

Fast nights that got him

That new life was his problem

Not saying she was perfect

Still regrets that moment

Like that night

Wasn’t wrong, wasn’t right, yeah

What a thing to be human (What a thing to be human)

Made her more of woman (Made her more of a woman)

Of course she was sad

But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet (Mm)

Took a few years to soak up the tears

But look at her now, watch her go

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Look at her now, watch her go

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Wow, look at her now (Look at her now)

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Look at her now, watch her go

Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm

Wow, look at her now

Wow, look at her now (Look at her now)

(Look at her now)

Wow, look at her now

She knows she’ll find love (She knows)

Only if she wants it

She knows she’ll find love (She knows)

She knows she’ll find love (She knows)

Only if she wants it

She knows she’ll find love (She knows)

On the up from the way down

Look at her now, watch her go

Mm-mm, look at her now, mm-mm (Oh)

She knows she’ll find love (She knows she will)

Only if she wants it

She knows she’ll find love

Look at her now, yeah (Look at her now)

She knows she’ll find love (She knows she will)

Only if she wants it

She knows she’ll find love

Wow, look at her now