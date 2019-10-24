Selena Gomez rilascia a sorpresa un nuovo singolo, Look At Her Now (Video)
Ieri Lose You To Love Me e oggi Look At Her Now, Selena Gomez ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo a sorpresa. Dopo la ballatona strappalacrime la popstar questa volta ha optato per un pezzo più movimentato. Questo è il genere di singolo che al primo ritornello mi fa pensare: “Porcheria o genialata?”
Proprio come successe con Work di Rihanna, anche con Look At Her Now mi sono serviti più ascolti per capire se gettare l’acqua santa sulle casse del computer o iniziare a twerkare. Anche in questo caso è finita così…
Intanto Lose You to Love Me si è piazzata alla numero 1 di iTunes USA (ed ha raggiunto 19 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube in 24 ore), con un grosso scarto dalla numero 2. Vedremo se questo nuovo singolo saprà cavarsela altrettanto bene.
Selena Gomez: Look At Her Now – il testo
They fell in love one summer
A little too wild for each other
Shiny ‘til it wasn’t
Feels good ’til it doesn’t
It was her first real lover
His too ’til he had another
Oh, God, when she found out
Trust levels went way down
Of course she was sad
But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet (Mm)
Took a few years to soak up the tears
But look at her now, watch her go
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm
Look at her now, watch her go
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm
Wow, look at her now
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm
Look at her now, watch her go
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm
Wow, look at her now
Wow, look at her now
Fast nights that got him
That new life was his problem
Not saying she was perfect
Still regrets that moment
Like that night
Wasn’t wrong, wasn’t right, yeah
What a thing to be human (What a thing to be human)
Made her more of woman (Made her more of a woman)
Of course she was sad
But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet (Mm)
Took a few years to soak up the tears
But look at her now, watch her go
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm
Look at her now, watch her go
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm
Wow, look at her now (Look at her now)
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm
Look at her now, watch her go
Mm-mm-mm, mm-mm-mm, mm-mm
Wow, look at her now
Wow, look at her now (Look at her now)
(Look at her now)
Wow, look at her now
She knows she’ll find love (She knows)
Only if she wants it
She knows she’ll find love (She knows)
She knows she’ll find love (She knows)
Only if she wants it
She knows she’ll find love (She knows)
On the up from the way down
Look at her now, watch her go
Mm-mm, look at her now, mm-mm (Oh)
She knows she’ll find love (She knows she will)
Only if she wants it
She knows she’ll find love
Look at her now, yeah (Look at her now)
She knows she’ll find love (She knows she will)
Only if she wants it
She knows she’ll find love
Wow, look at her now
And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this especially for you. Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now. ❤️ https://t.co/aFDgALPxwl #ShotOniPhone #LookAtHerNow pic.twitter.com/cYBrStFt8f
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 24, 2019
.@SelenaGomez was wearing @NICKIMINAJ’s Fendi Collection in her new music video for #LookAtHerNow. 😍 pic.twitter.com/D6fnGZr892
— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 24, 2019