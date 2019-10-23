Selena Gomez: ecco il nuovo singolo Lose You To Love Me

A due anni da Wolves e Fetish, Selena Gomez è tornata con un nuovo singolo. La cantante americana ha appena rilasciato Lose You To Love Me e come era facile intuire dal titolo si tratta di una ballad. Forse meno immediata di altre canzoni di Selena, ma dopo qualche ascolto mi ha convinto, soprattutto grazie al testo.

Ma solo a me questa Lose You To Love Me sa tanto di addio definitivo a Justino?

Selena Gomez: Lose You To Love Me – il testo

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

‘Cause it wasn’t yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Rose-colored glasses all distorted

Set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin’

When it wasn’t yours, yeah

We always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

I gave my all and they all know it

You turned me down and now it’s showing

In two months, you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

In the thick of healing, yeah

We’d always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me (Yeah)

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

You promised the world, and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

(To love, love, yeah)

(To love, love, yeah)

(To love, yeah)

And now the chapter is closed and done

(To love, love, yeah)

(To love, love, yeah)

(To love, yeah)

And now it’s goodbye, it’s goodbye for us

(To love, love, yeah)

(To love, love, yeah)

(To love)

“and now the chapter is closed… And now it’s goodbye for us” TE AMO SELENA GOMEZ#LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/xoXha9z0yG — rocio (@selenabardo) October 23, 2019