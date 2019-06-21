Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello: ecco il nuovo singolo Señorita (VIDEO)

Dopo If I Can’t Have You, Shawn Mendes è tornato con un nuovo singolo, questa volta è un duetto con Camila Cabello. Señorita è una canzoncina pop orecchiabile e perfetta per questo periodo dell’anno, quindi non avrà problemi in radio e in classifica.

Non ho mai invidiato così tanto la Cabello. Chi non vorrebbe essere la señorita ooh-la-la-la di Shawn?!



Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita: il testo

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

Late in Miami

The air was hot from summer rains

Sweat drippin’ off me

Before I even knew her name, la-la-la

It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah no

Sapphire and moonlight, we danced for hours in the sand

Tequila sunrise, her body fit right in my hands, ooh-la-la-la

It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

You know I love it when you call me señorita

I wish it wasn’t so damn hard to leave ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

In the hotel, there’s just somethings that never change

You say we’re just friends

But friends don’t know the way you taste, la-la-la

God knows it’s been a long time coming, don’t ya let me fall, ooh

Hooked on your lips, undress me

Hooked on your tongue

Oh, I love your kisses don’t stop

I love it when you call me señorita

I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita

I wish it wasn’t so damn hard to leave ya

But every touch is ooh-la-la-la

It’s true, la-la-la

Ooh, I should be runnin’

Ooh, you keep me coming for ya

All along I’ve been coming for ya (For you)

And I hope it means something to you

Call my name, I’ll be coming for ya

Calling for ya

For ya

For ya