Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello: ecco il nuovo singolo Señorita (VIDEO)
Dopo If I Can’t Have You, Shawn Mendes è tornato con un nuovo singolo, questa volta è un duetto con Camila Cabello. Señorita è una canzoncina pop orecchiabile e perfetta per questo periodo dell’anno, quindi non avrà problemi in radio e in classifica.
Non ho mai invidiato così tanto la Cabello. Chi non vorrebbe essere la señorita ooh-la-la-la di Shawn?!
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita: il testo
I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It’s true, la-la-la
Ooh, I should be runnin’
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
Late in Miami
The air was hot from summer rains
Sweat drippin’ off me
Before I even knew her name, la-la-la
It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah no
Sapphire and moonlight, we danced for hours in the sand
Tequila sunrise, her body fit right in my hands, ooh-la-la-la
It felt like ooh-la-la-la, yeah
I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It’s true, la-la-la
Ooh, I should be runnin’
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
You know I love it when you call me señorita
I wish it wasn’t so damn hard to leave ya
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It’s true, la-la-la
Ooh, I should be runnin’
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
In the hotel, there’s just somethings that never change
You say we’re just friends
But friends don’t know the way you taste, la-la-la
God knows it’s been a long time coming, don’t ya let me fall, ooh
Hooked on your lips, undress me
Hooked on your tongue
Oh, I love your kisses don’t stop
I love it when you call me señorita
I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It’s true, la-la-la
Ooh, I should be runnin’
Ooh, you know I love it when you call me señorita
I wish it wasn’t so damn hard to leave ya
But every touch is ooh-la-la-la
It’s true, la-la-la
Ooh, I should be runnin’
Ooh, you keep me coming for ya
All along I’ve been coming for ya (For you)
And I hope it means something to you
Call my name, I’ll be coming for ya
Calling for ya
For ya
For ya