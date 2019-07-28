  1. Home »
  2. Shawn Mendes evita di rispondere ad una domanda e fa arrabbiare le fan (ma la cosa puzza di teatrino)

Dopo uno dei suoi ultimi concerti, Shawn Mendes ha incontrato i fan e una di loro gli ha chiesto cosa lo avesse ispirato per scrivere la canzone Senorita. Il cantante canadese non ha risposto e – con il sorriso stampato sulla faccia – si è alzato dicendo: “Vi amo ragazzi, buona giornata”.
Sui social è nata l’ennesima polemica, moltissimi fan di Shawn si sono detti delusi dal suo comportamento, qualcuno ha addirittura scritto che è stato irrispettoso e che per questo smetterà di seguirlo (addirittura?!).
Solo io ci vedo del marcio? La mossa di Mendes secondo me è pensata per lasciar intendere a tutti che ad ispirarlo per Senorita sia stata proprio Camila Cabello. La popstar infatti, poche ore dopo questo episodio si è fatta paparazzare mentre baciava Camila in un locale di Tampa.
Uscite di scena tattiche, paparazzate confezionate; scusa Shawn, ma a questa storia…

