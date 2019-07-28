Shawn Mendes evita di rispondere ad una domanda e fa arrabbiare le fan (ma la cosa puzza di teatrino)

Dopo uno dei suoi ultimi concerti, Shawn Mendes ha incontrato i fan e una di loro gli ha chiesto cosa lo avesse ispirato per scrivere la canzone Senorita. Il cantante canadese non ha risposto e – con il sorriso stampato sulla faccia – si è alzato dicendo: “Vi amo ragazzi, buona giornata”.

Sui social è nata l’ennesima polemica, moltissimi fan di Shawn si sono detti delusi dal suo comportamento, qualcuno ha addirittura scritto che è stato irrispettoso e che per questo smetterà di seguirlo (addirittura?!).

Solo io ci vedo del marcio? La mossa di Mendes secondo me è pensata per lasciar intendere a tutti che ad ispirarlo per Senorita sia stata proprio Camila Cabello. La popstar infatti, poche ore dopo questo episodio si è fatta paparazzare mentre baciava Camila in un locale di Tampa.

Uscite di scena tattiche, paparazzate confezionate; scusa Shawn, ma a questa storia…



Q: What inspired you to write Señorita? Shawn: I love you guys have a great time! *Leaves*#ShawnMendesTheTourTampa pic.twitter.com/qIB9q7ENl8 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) July 27, 2019

This is so upsetting.. imagine seeing your idol like this for the first time, asking a simple question just for it to be avoided like this. Honestly such a dick move. I love Shawn but if he keeps this up idk if I’ll be a fan anymore.(And I’ve been a fan for 4+ years) #shawnmendes pic.twitter.com/nfZLWabrop — not impressed (@superiormulti) July 27, 2019

shawn : avoids question about camila during q&a

also shawn : #shawnmendes pic.twitter.com/V4z69gMf4O — megan es un señorita 💃🏼 (@ruinmeg) July 27, 2019

if shawn cant tell fans what inspired señorita , a question about his career, maybe the song shouldn’t of come out in the first place just saying — the archer fan cat (@swiftvivals) July 28, 2019

and I’m , I’m not happy about it because he literally said “what inspired me to write señorita?” like he was gonna answer her question. I love shawn, but I just don’t agree with this. People pay hundreds to go and see him. It was disrespectful. — ✧･ﾟjas (@lslandtime) July 27, 2019

shawn and camila kissing 🥰 they look so happy and in love pic.twitter.com/naE647fW3S — shawmila updates (@shawncamilaupd) July 27, 2019