  2. She Is Coming, il nuovo disco di Miley Cyrus: cover e tracklist

miley cyrus she is coming

She Is Coming, il nuovo disco di Miley Cyrus: cover e tracklist

Miley Cyrus è ufficialmente tornata, sabato scorso si è esibita al Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2019 con tre nuovi brani, Mother’s Daughter, D.R.E.A.M e Cattitude.
Questi pezzi fanno parte del nuovo disco della popstar, She is Coming, in uscita il 31 maggio.
Per quanto Mother’s Daughter sembri molto interessante, ho davvero paura per questo nuovo progetto di Miley.

 

She Is Coming, la tracklist.

1.Party Up the Street (Ft. Swae Lee)
2. Cattitude (Ft. RuPaul)
3. The Most
4. Drugs Ruled Everything Around Me (Ft. Ghostface Killah)
5. Unholy
6. Mother’s Daughter

She Is Coming, la cover.

she is coming

Miley Cyrus
