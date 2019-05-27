She Is Coming, il nuovo disco di Miley Cyrus: cover e tracklist

Miley Cyrus è ufficialmente tornata, sabato scorso si è esibita al Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2019 con tre nuovi brani, Mother’s Daughter, D.R.E.A.M e Cattitude.

Questi pezzi fanno parte del nuovo disco della popstar, She is Coming, in uscita il 31 maggio.

Per quanto Mother’s Daughter sembri molto interessante, ho davvero paura per questo nuovo progetto di Miley.



She Is Coming, la tracklist.

1.Party Up the Street (Ft. Swae Lee)

2. Cattitude (Ft. RuPaul)

3. The Most

4. Drugs Ruled Everything Around Me (Ft. Ghostface Killah)

5. Unholy

6. Mother’s Daughter

She Is Coming, la cover.

Video 🎥 | #M7 | Miley si è esibita la sua nuova canzone “Mother’s Daughter” al @BBCR1 #BigWeekend!

Che ne pensate? 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Wmpb9fbSXZ — Miley Team Italy (@MileyTeamITALY) 26 maggio 2019

🚨 | Video of Miley singing another NEW song “Dream” today at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend! pic.twitter.com/7KmjP5z5gA — Miley Cyrus Charts (@mileyccharts) 25 maggio 2019