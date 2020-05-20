I 100 singoli di debutto più belli di sempre: la classifica di Rolling Stone

Chi ben comincia è a metà dell’opera e questo vale anche nel mondo della musica. Un ottimo singolo di debutto può lanciare la carriera di un artista e farlo arrivare ai piani alti di qualsiasi classifica. Per questo motivo Rolling Stone USA ha deciso di analizzare i primi singoli dei più famosi cantanti e stilare la classifica dei 100 debutti più belli.

In questa lista troviamo molte delle nostre regine del pop, da Madonna con Everybody e Rihanna con Pon De Replay, fino a Lana Del Rey con Video Games. Al primo posto però c’è Britney Spears con Baby One More Time e non posso che essere d’accordo con questa posizione e non solo perché questo pezzo ha segnato la mia infanzia. Questo brano e il suo video musicale sono davvero iconici, hanno fatto la storia del pop come pochi altri e al momento non mi viene in mente un singolo di debutto che meriti di più questa posizione.

Quel pasticcino della Spears ha anche ringraziato Rolling Stone.

Number ONE 😱 ??!!? Thank you @RollingStone …. what an honor 💋💋💋 !!!!!! https://t.co/GnFH7Mqxjn — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 19, 2020

Mi spiace invece non trovare nella classifica Crazy in Love di Beyonce, Genie in a Bottle, ma soprattutto A Thousand Miles di Vanessa Carlton.

Rolling Stone: i 100 singoli di debutto migliori di sempre.

1. Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time

2. The Jackson 5 – I Want You Back

3. The S*x Pistols – Anarchy in the U.K.

4. Run-DMC – Sucker M.C.’s/It’s Like That

5. Chuck Berry – Maybellene

6. R.E.M. – Radio Free Europe

7. Led Zeppelin – Good Times Bad Times

8. Elvis Presley – That’s All Right

9. The Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop

10. The Smiths – Hand in Glove

11. Taylor Swift – Tim McGraw

12. Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

13. The Clash – Whit Riot

14. Kanye West – Through the Wire

15. The B-52s – Rock Lobster

16. Radiohead – Creep

17. Outkast – Player’s Ball

18. The Box Tops – The Letter

19. Depeche Mode – Dreaming of Me

20. Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights

21. The Beatles – Love Me Do

22. Otis Redding – These Arms of Mine

23. Buddy Holly and the Crickets – That’ll Be the Day

24. Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott – The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)

25. Credence Clearwater Revival – Suzie Q

26. New Order – Ceremony

27. Oasis – Supersonic

28. The Doors – Break on Through (to the Other Side)

29. Lorde – Royals

30. Chic – Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)

31. Prince – Soft and Wet

32. The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

33. Pearl Jam – Alive

34. D’Angelo – Brown Sugar

35. Frank Ocean – Novacane

36. The Eagles – Take It Easy

37. Wu-Tang Clan – Protect Ya Neck

38. One Direction – What Makes You Beautiful

39. Black Flag – Nervous Breakdown

40. Blondie – X Offender

41. Joy Division – Digital

42. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe

43. Madonna – Everybody

44. The Replacements – I’m in Trouble” / “If Only You Were Lonely

45. LCD Soundsystem – Losing My Edge

46. X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage! Up Yours!

47. Eric B and Rakim – Eric B Is President

48. Patti Smith – Hey Joe / Piss Factory

49. LL Cool J – I Need a Beat

50. The Knack – My Sharona

51. Aaliyah – Back and Forth

52. Booker T and the MGs – Green Onions

53. Alicia Keys – Fallin’

54. The Monkees – Last Train to Clarksville

55. Boston – More Than a Feeling

56. Hanson – MMMBop

57. Spoonie Gee – Spoonin’ Rap

58. Metallica – Whiplash

59. Television – Little Johnny Jewel

60. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead

61. De La Soul – Plug Tunin’

62. Aerosmith – Dream On

63. Lana Del Rey – Video Games

64. Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song

65. Maren Morris – My Church

66. Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes

67. Gang of Four – Damaged Goods

68. A Tribe Called Quest – Description of a Fool

69. Boogie Down Productions – South Bronx

70. The Grateful Dead – Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion)

71. Nas – Halftime

72. Pere Ubu – Heart of Darkness

73. Pylon – Cool

74. Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

75. Toto – Hold the Line

76. Sade – Your Love Is King

77. Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley

78. Rihanna – Pon de Replay

79. Archers of Loaf – Web in Front

80. New Edition – Candy Girl

81. M.I.A. – Galang

82. Mudhoney – Touch Me I’m Sick

83. The Raincoats – Fairytale in the Supermarket

84. Jackson Browne – Doctor My Eyes

85. Weezer – Undone — The Sweater Song

86. Public Image Ltd. – Public Image

87. Duran Duran – Planet Earth

88. Pink Floyd – Arnold Layne

89. Destiny’s Child – No No No

90. The Weather Girls – It’s Raining Men

91. Roxanne Shanté – Roxanne’s Revenge

92. Roxy Music – Virginia Plain

93. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car

94. Dinosaur Jr. – Repulsion

95. Dire Straits – Sultans of Swing

96. Alabama Shakes – Hold On

97. The New Pornographers – Letter From an Occupant

98. Kesha – Tik Tok

99. The Zombies – She’s Not There

100. Billy Ray Cyrus – Achy Breaky Heart