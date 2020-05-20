I 100 singoli di debutto più belli di sempre: la classifica di Rolling Stone
20 Maggio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Chi ben comincia è a metà dell’opera e questo vale anche nel mondo della musica. Un ottimo singolo di debutto può lanciare la carriera di un artista e farlo arrivare ai piani alti di qualsiasi classifica. Per questo motivo Rolling Stone USA ha deciso di analizzare i primi singoli dei più famosi cantanti e stilare la classifica dei 100 debutti più belli.
In questa lista troviamo molte delle nostre regine del pop, da Madonna con Everybody e Rihanna con Pon De Replay, fino a Lana Del Rey con Video Games. Al primo posto però c’è Britney Spears con Baby One More Time e non posso che essere d’accordo con questa posizione e non solo perché questo pezzo ha segnato la mia infanzia. Questo brano e il suo video musicale sono davvero iconici, hanno fatto la storia del pop come pochi altri e al momento non mi viene in mente un singolo di debutto che meriti di più questa posizione.
Quel pasticcino della Spears ha anche ringraziato Rolling Stone.
Number ONE 😱 ??!!? Thank you @RollingStone …. what an honor 💋💋💋 !!!!!! https://t.co/GnFH7Mqxjn
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 19, 2020
Mi spiace invece non trovare nella classifica Crazy in Love di Beyonce, Genie in a Bottle, ma soprattutto A Thousand Miles di Vanessa Carlton.
Rolling Stone: i 100 singoli di debutto migliori di sempre.
1. Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time
2. The Jackson 5 – I Want You Back
3. The S*x Pistols – Anarchy in the U.K.
4. Run-DMC – Sucker M.C.’s/It’s Like That
5. Chuck Berry – Maybellene
6. R.E.M. – Radio Free Europe
7. Led Zeppelin – Good Times Bad Times
8. Elvis Presley – That’s All Right
9. The Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop
10. The Smiths – Hand in Glove
11. Taylor Swift – Tim McGraw
12. Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
13. The Clash – Whit Riot
14. Kanye West – Through the Wire
15. The B-52s – Rock Lobster
16. Radiohead – Creep
17. Outkast – Player’s Ball
18. The Box Tops – The Letter
19. Depeche Mode – Dreaming of Me
20. Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights
21. The Beatles – Love Me Do
22. Otis Redding – These Arms of Mine
23. Buddy Holly and the Crickets – That’ll Be the Day
24. Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott – The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)
25. Credence Clearwater Revival – Suzie Q
26. New Order – Ceremony
27. Oasis – Supersonic
28. The Doors – Break on Through (to the Other Side)
29. Lorde – Royals
30. Chic – Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)
31. Prince – Soft and Wet
32. The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
33. Pearl Jam – Alive
34. D’Angelo – Brown Sugar
35. Frank Ocean – Novacane
36. The Eagles – Take It Easy
37. Wu-Tang Clan – Protect Ya Neck
38. One Direction – What Makes You Beautiful
39. Black Flag – Nervous Breakdown
40. Blondie – X Offender
41. Joy Division – Digital
42. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe
43. Madonna – Everybody
44. The Replacements – I’m in Trouble” / “If Only You Were Lonely
45. LCD Soundsystem – Losing My Edge
46. X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage! Up Yours!
47. Eric B and Rakim – Eric B Is President
48. Patti Smith – Hey Joe / Piss Factory
49. LL Cool J – I Need a Beat
50. The Knack – My Sharona
51. Aaliyah – Back and Forth
52. Booker T and the MGs – Green Onions
53. Alicia Keys – Fallin’
54. The Monkees – Last Train to Clarksville
55. Boston – More Than a Feeling
56. Hanson – MMMBop
57. Spoonie Gee – Spoonin’ Rap
58. Metallica – Whiplash
59. Television – Little Johnny Jewel
60. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
61. De La Soul – Plug Tunin’
62. Aerosmith – Dream On
63. Lana Del Rey – Video Games
64. Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song
65. Maren Morris – My Church
66. Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes
67. Gang of Four – Damaged Goods
68. A Tribe Called Quest – Description of a Fool
69. Boogie Down Productions – South Bronx
70. The Grateful Dead – Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion)
71. Nas – Halftime
72. Pere Ubu – Heart of Darkness
73. Pylon – Cool
74. Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
75. Toto – Hold the Line
76. Sade – Your Love Is King
77. Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley
78. Rihanna – Pon de Replay
79. Archers of Loaf – Web in Front
80. New Edition – Candy Girl
81. M.I.A. – Galang
82. Mudhoney – Touch Me I’m Sick
83. The Raincoats – Fairytale in the Supermarket
84. Jackson Browne – Doctor My Eyes
85. Weezer – Undone — The Sweater Song
86. Public Image Ltd. – Public Image
87. Duran Duran – Planet Earth
88. Pink Floyd – Arnold Layne
89. Destiny’s Child – No No No
90. The Weather Girls – It’s Raining Men
91. Roxanne Shanté – Roxanne’s Revenge
92. Roxy Music – Virginia Plain
93. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
94. Dinosaur Jr. – Repulsion
95. Dire Straits – Sultans of Swing
96. Alabama Shakes – Hold On
97. The New Pornographers – Letter From an Occupant
98. Kesha – Tik Tok
99. The Zombies – She’s Not There
100. Billy Ray Cyrus – Achy Breaky Heart