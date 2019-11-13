Le Spice Girls dicono di no ad Adele: Mel C rivela cosa avrebbero dovuto fare insieme

Adele è da sempre una grandissima fan delle Spice Girls e lo scorso giugno è stata a Wembley a vederle in concerto.

“L’ultima volta che ho visto le Spice Girls a Wembley è stato 21 anni fa! Stasera rivedendole ho pianto, riso, urlato, ballato, ricordato e ho sentito lo stesso amore di quando avevo 10 anni. Sono state pazzesche, ho anche bevuto con loro. Sono 5 leggende”.

Sembra anche che Adele si sia proposta di cantare 2 Become 1 insieme alle Spice Girls. Mel C in un’intervista rilasciata al The Sun ha svelato come mai la cosa non è andata in porto.

“Si ho letto del rumour secondo cui lei sarebbe voluta venire e avrebbe cantato con noi ‘2 Become 1’. Ma noi abbiamo rifiutato l’offerta. Chi è che vuole cantare con Adele? Ve lo immaginate? Lei con la sua estensione vocale pazzesca e noi che facciamo del nostro meglio per prendere bene qualche nota… ci eclisserebbe! Non se ne parla proprio!”

Mel non ha tutti i torti, ma se Adele si fosse trattenuta sarebbe venuta fuori una performance storica. Il gruppo femminile più famoso degli ultimi 30 anni che duetta con l’artista attualmente più di successo del Regno Unito (e non solo).

Mel C ha anche confessato che le piacerebbe tornare in tour con Emma, Geri e Mel B.

“Mi piacerebbe fare altri show. I concerti sono piaciuti a tante persone e abbiamo visto fan arrivare da ogni parte del pianeta. Ci sono anche tanti posti dove abbiamo molti ammiratori ma dove non siamo mai state, come sul Sud Est Asiatico, l’America del Sud e anche l’Australia”.

Anche tornassero in tour scordiamoci l’Italia. A questo giro dobbiamo preparaci ad andarle a vedere a Sydney?



