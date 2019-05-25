Spice Girls: foto e video dalla prima tappa del nuovo tour (è un trionfo pop)

Ieri sera le Spice Girls (orfane di Victora Beckham) hanno dato il via al loro nuovo tour. Dal Croke Park di Dublino, Emma, Geri, Mel B e Mel C hanno fatto scatenare 80.000 persone sulle note delle loro hit, da Wannabe e Spice Up Your Life, fino a Viva Forever, Let Love Lead the Way e Goodbye.

Alla faccia di chi parlava di “sagra di paese” e “baracconata”, dai video che sono sui social, questo nuovo tour mi sembra uno show molto ben fatto. Costumi, scaletta, energia e scenografia, tutto praticamente perfetto . Felice di aver preso un biglietto per la data del 13 giugno. B!tches ci sarà anche qualcuno di voi a Londra?



Visualizza questo post su Instagram @spicegirls #spicegirlstour2019 Un post condiviso da Mario E. Durán (@marioeduran) in data: 24 Mag 2019 alle ore 2:53 PDT