Spongebob gay? Un post di Nickelodeon scatena il dubbio
14 Giugno, 2020 di Anthony Festa
Spongebob gay?
Qualche ora fa – in occasione del Pride Month – il profilo ufficiale di Nickelodeon ha pubblicato un tweet con Spongebob, Swoz Schwartz e Avatar Korra per celebrare la comunità LGBTQ+ e molti hanno creduto in un outing in piena regola.
In realtà così non è, dato che Nickelodeon ha parlato di “comunità LGBTQ+ e alleati” e qualche tempo fa, il compianto autore di Spongebob, Stephen Hillenburg, ha detto che la sua creatura è asessuata, né etero, né gay.
Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈
(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h
— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020