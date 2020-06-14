Spongebob gay? Un post di Nickelodeon scatena il dubbio

Spongebob gay?

Qualche ora fa – in occasione del Pride Month – il profilo ufficiale di Nickelodeon ha pubblicato un tweet con Spongebob, Swoz Schwartz e Avatar Korra per celebrare la comunità LGBTQ+ e molti hanno creduto in un outing in piena regola.

In realtà così non è, dato che Nickelodeon ha parlato di “comunità LGBTQ+ e alleati” e qualche tempo fa, il compianto autore di Spongebob, Stephen Hillenburg, ha detto che la sua creatura è asessuata, né etero, né gay.