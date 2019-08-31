Taylor Swift: BOOM di vendite in Cina per Lover – la cifra record

Periodo d’oro per Taylor Swift, perché dopo i fortunatissimi dati di vendita USA (qui per leggere le cifre), Billboard ha rivelato che la cantante ha segnato un importante record in Cina. Lover ha venduto più un milione di copie al suo debutto nella Repubblica socialista. Mai nessun artista straniero era riuscito ad arrivare ad una cifra simile

祝贺



#Lover surpasses 1 MILLION albums in China. The album has become the country’s most consumed international album of 2019, setting a new record by an international artist for first week album consumption – more than doubling the previous record.

.@TaylorSwift13 is now the FIRST Western artist in HISTORY to have an album debut in China with over 1 million copies sold.

She achieved this with “Lover”, which is also now eligible for 2x DIAMOND in China for selling over 10 million song units in the country. pic.twitter.com/9hC9SgKLOY

— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) August 30, 2019