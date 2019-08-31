  1. Home »
  2. Taylor Swift: BOOM di vendite in Cina per Lover – la cifra record

Taylor Swift - Lover (screen grab) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BjZmE2gtdo Credit: Taylor Swift/Youtube

Taylor Swift: BOOM di vendite in Cina per Lover – la cifra record

Periodo d’oro per Taylor Swift, perché dopo i fortunatissimi dati di vendita USA (qui per leggere le cifre), Billboard ha rivelato che la cantante ha segnato un importante record in Cina. Lover ha venduto più un milione di copie al suo debutto nella Repubblica socialista. Mai nessun artista straniero era riuscito ad arrivare ad una cifra simile

“Taylor Swift segna il record di artista internazionale con il miglior debutto di sempre in Cina. Più di un milione di copie vendute in appena 7 giorni”.

祝贺

Taylor Swift
