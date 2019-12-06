Taylor Swift pubblica il suo singolo natalizio Christmas Tree Farm (VIDEO)
Dicembre 6, 2019 di Fabiano Minacci
Qualche settimana fa un noto sito musicale americano ha rivelato che sarebbe arrivata nuova musica da Taylor Swift e così è stato. Dopo Katy Perry anche la Swift ha deciso di rilasciare il suo singolo natalizio, Christmas Tree Farm. Pezzo carino (proprio come Cozy Little Christmas), ma la vera chicca è il video musicale, un collage di diverse clip di Taylor da piccola intorno all’albero di natale e sulla neve.
Riuscirà Christmas Tree Farm a battere nella classifica Billboard la storica All I Want For Christmas Is You?
I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now 🎄https://t.co/p9Hk8blYpS pic.twitter.com/rTdGd1wIhK
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2019
Taylor Swift: Christmas Tree Farm – il testo
My winter nights are taken up by static
Stress and holiday shopping traffic
But I close my eyes and I’m somewhere else
Just like magic
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
Where the people would come
To dance under sparkles and lights
Bundled up in their mittens and coats
And the cider would flow
And I just wanna be there tonight
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everything is icy and blue
And you would be there too
Under the mistletoe
Watching the fire glow
And telling me, “I love you”
Just being in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
There’s a light in the barn
We run inside out from the cold
In the town, kids are dreaming of sleighs
And they’re warm and they’re safe
They wake to see a blanket of snow
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everything is icy and blue
And you would be there too
Under the mistletoe
Watching the fire glow
And telling me, “I love you”
Just being in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
Baby, yeah
And when I’m feeling alone
You remind me of home
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
And when the world isn’t fair
I pretend that we’re there
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas (To you)
Under the mistletoe (To you)
Watching the fire glow
And telling me, “I love you”
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (Darling)
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
I love you
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (I just want you to know)
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Make every wish come true
I love you