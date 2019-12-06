Taylor Swift pubblica il suo singolo natalizio Christmas Tree Farm (VIDEO)

Qualche settimana fa un noto sito musicale americano ha rivelato che sarebbe arrivata nuova musica da Taylor Swift e così è stato. Dopo Katy Perry anche la Swift ha deciso di rilasciare il suo singolo natalizio, Christmas Tree Farm. Pezzo carino (proprio come Cozy Little Christmas), ma la vera chicca è il video musicale, un collage di diverse clip di Taylor da piccola intorno all’albero di natale e sulla neve.

Riuscirà Christmas Tree Farm a battere nella classifica Billboard la storica All I Want For Christmas Is You?

I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now 🎄https://t.co/p9Hk8blYpS pic.twitter.com/rTdGd1wIhK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2019

Taylor Swift: Christmas Tree Farm – il testo

My winter nights are taken up by static

Stress and holiday shopping traffic

But I close my eyes and I’m somewhere else

Just like magic

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come

To dance under sparkles and lights

Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow

And I just wanna be there tonight

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there too

Under the mistletoe

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, “I love you”

Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

There’s a light in the barn

We run inside out from the cold

In the town, kids are dreaming of sleighs

And they’re warm and they’re safe

They wake to see a blanket of snow

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there too

Under the mistletoe

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, “I love you”

Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

Baby, yeah

And when I’m feeling alone

You remind me of home

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

And when the world isn’t fair

I pretend that we’re there

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas (To you)

Under the mistletoe (To you)

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, “I love you”

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (Darling)

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

I love you

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (I just want you to know)

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Make every wish come true

I love you