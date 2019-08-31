Taylor Swift: debutto record per Lover – ecco quante copie ha venduto la prima settimana

Debutto col botto per Lover di Taylor Swift. Il nuovo album della popstar americana doveva vendere 720/820.000 copie secondo le previsioni e invece è andata anche meglio. Lover è arrivato alla cifra monster di 885.349 copie (700.335 senza lo streaming).

Reputation nel 2017 riuscì a vendere ben 1.266.000, ma è anche vero che era trainato da un singolo di enorme successo, che ha superato il miliardo di visualizzazioni su You Tube.

Con quasi 900.000 copi, Lover è ufficialmente l’album con il miglior debutto del 2019, ennesimo record per Taylor.

Probably Lover didn’t get the 1M but she smashed the record for biggest album opening sales of 2019 by the Jonas Brothers with 357,000 in one week, Taylor sold 885,000!! like 530,000 copies more so yeah i think it’s a great achievement 🙂 — 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮, 𝐧𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐥𝐢 🇲🇽 (@t4ylorswift89) August 30, 2019

us swifties allowed that mess! drop with #2 and now they just let lover debut with 885k copies…. chair but make it electric — ٰ🏹 (@repselg) August 30, 2019