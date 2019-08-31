  1. Home »
Taylor Swift: debutto record per Lover – ecco quante copie ha venduto la prima settimana

Debutto col botto per Lover di Taylor Swift. Il nuovo album della popstar americana doveva vendere 720/820.000 copie secondo le previsioni e invece è andata anche meglio. Lover è arrivato alla cifra monster di 885.349 copie (700.335 senza lo streaming).
Reputation nel 2017 riuscì a vendere ben 1.266.000, ma è anche vero che era trainato da un singolo di enorme successo, che ha superato il miliardo di visualizzazioni su You Tube.

Con quasi 900.000 copi, Lover è ufficialmente l’album con il miglior debutto del 2019, ennesimo record per Taylor.

