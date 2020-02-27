Taylor Swift diventa un uomo nel video di The Man

Dopo Me, You Need To Calm Down e Lover, Taylor Swift ha rilasciato anche il video musicale di The Man, il suo ultimo singolo. Nella clip la cantante si trasforma in un uomo narcisista, sessista, volgare e megalomane. Ovviamente c’è un bel finale a sorpresa, come in molti video della Swift. Clip promossa a pieni voti, ma Taylor (come Katy e Gaga) non ne sbaglia mai una.

Speriamo che prima della fine dell’era Lover, Taylor sforni anche un bel video per Death By A Thousand Cuts o Cruel Summer, i miei pezzi preferiti dell’ultimo album.

Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)- pic.twitter.com/6G9G21Lw8J — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 27, 2020

Taylor Swift: The Man, il testo.

I would be complex

I would be cool

They’d say I played the field before

I found someone to commit to

And that would be okay

For me to do

Every conquest I had made

Would make me more of a boss to you

I’d be a fearless leader

I’d be an alpha type

When everyone believes ya

What’s that like?

I’m so sick of running

As fast as I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker

If I was a man

And I’m so sick of them

Coming at me again

‘Cause if I was a man

Then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man

They’d say I hustled

Put in the work

They wouldn’t shake their heads

And question how much of this I deserve

What I was wearing, if I was rude

Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves

And we would toast to me, oh, let the players play

I’d be just like Leo, in Saint-Tropez

I’m so sick of running

As fast as I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker

If I was a man

And I’m so sick of them

Coming at me again

‘Cause if I was a man

Then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man

What’s it like to brag about raking in dollars

And getting bitches and models?

And it’s all good if you’re bad

And it’s okay if you’re mad

If I was out flashin’ my dollas

I’d be a bitch, not a baller

They’d paint me out to be bad

So it’s okay that I’m mad

I’m so sick of running

As fast as I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker

If I was a man (you know that)

And I’m so sick of them

Coming at me again (coming at me again)

‘Cause if I was a man (if I was man)

Then I’d be the man (then I’d be the man)

I’m so sick of running

As fast as I can (as fast as I can)

Wondering if I’d get there quicker

If I was a man (hey!)

And I’m so sick of them

Coming at me again (coming at me again!)

‘Cause if I was a man (if I was man)

Then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man (oh)

I’d be the man (yeah)

I’d be the man (I’d be the man)