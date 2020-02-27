Taylor Swift diventa un uomo nel video di The Man
27 Febbraio, 2020 di Fabiano Minacci
Dopo Me, You Need To Calm Down e Lover, Taylor Swift ha rilasciato anche il video musicale di The Man, il suo ultimo singolo. Nella clip la cantante si trasforma in un uomo narcisista, sessista, volgare e megalomane. Ovviamente c’è un bel finale a sorpresa, come in molti video della Swift. Clip promossa a pieni voti, ma Taylor (come Katy e Gaga) non ne sbaglia mai una.
Speriamo che prima della fine dell’era Lover, Taylor sforni anche un bel video per Death By A Thousand Cuts o Cruel Summer, i miei pezzi preferiti dell’ultimo album.
Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)- pic.twitter.com/6G9G21Lw8J
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 27, 2020
Taylor Swift: The Man, il testo.
I would be complex
I would be cool
They’d say I played the field before
I found someone to commit to
And that would be okay
For me to do
Every conquest I had made
Would make me more of a boss to you
I’d be a fearless leader
I’d be an alpha type
When everyone believes ya
What’s that like?
I’m so sick of running
As fast as I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker
If I was a man
And I’m so sick of them
Coming at me again
‘Cause if I was a man
Then I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man
They’d say I hustled
Put in the work
They wouldn’t shake their heads
And question how much of this I deserve
What I was wearing, if I was rude
Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves
And we would toast to me, oh, let the players play
I’d be just like Leo, in Saint-Tropez
I’m so sick of running
As fast as I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker
If I was a man
And I’m so sick of them
Coming at me again
‘Cause if I was a man
Then I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man
What’s it like to brag about raking in dollars
And getting bitches and models?
And it’s all good if you’re bad
And it’s okay if you’re mad
If I was out flashin’ my dollas
I’d be a bitch, not a baller
They’d paint me out to be bad
So it’s okay that I’m mad
I’m so sick of running
As fast as I can
Wondering if I’d get there quicker
If I was a man (you know that)
And I’m so sick of them
Coming at me again (coming at me again)
‘Cause if I was a man (if I was man)
Then I’d be the man (then I’d be the man)
I’m so sick of running
As fast as I can (as fast as I can)
Wondering if I’d get there quicker
If I was a man (hey!)
And I’m so sick of them
Coming at me again (coming at me again!)
‘Cause if I was a man (if I was man)
Then I’d be the man
I’d be the man
I’d be the man (oh)
I’d be the man (yeah)
I’d be the man (I’d be the man)