Taylor Swift pubblica a sorpresa un duetto con Shawn Mendes

Così a sorpresa Taylor Swift ha rilasciato un duetto con Shawn Mendes sulle note del suo singolo Lover. La voce di Shawn è un valore aggiunto per questa ballad e sarebbe stato bello l’avessero registrata prima e inserita nell’album.

Ma non è finita qui, perché secondo HDD Taylor avrebbe un nuovo album pronto da lanciare entro la fine del 2019 e pare non abbia a che fare con la colonna sonora di Cats.

Taylor Swift e Shawn Mendes: Lover Remix – il testo

We could leave the Christmas lights up ‘til January

This is our place, we make the rules

And there’s a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you, dear

Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close?

Forever and ever

And ah, take me out, and take me home

You’re my, my, my, my lover

We could light a bunch of candles

And dance around the kitchen, baby

Pictures of when we were young would hang on the wall

We would sit on the stoop

I’ll sing love songs to you when we’re eighty

See, I finally got you now, honey, I won’t let you fall

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)

You’re my, my, my, my lover

Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?

With every guitar string scar on my hand

I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover

Look in my eyes, they will tell you the truth

The girl in my story has always been you

I’d go down with the Titanic, it’s true, for you, lover

And you’ll save all your dirtiest jokes for me

And at every table, I’ll save you a seat, lover (Save you a seat)

Can I go where you go? (Can I go where you go, baby?)

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)

You’re my, my, my, my

Oh, you’re my, my, my, my

Darling, you’re my, my, my, my lover

Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN. Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @ShawnMendes rn

I'm so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW!

Attenzione: possibili allagamenti dovuti alle mie lacrime.

Shawn e Taylor insieme? Boh raga sono ancora instabile