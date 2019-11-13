Taylor Swift pubblica a sorpresa un duetto con Shawn Mendes
Così a sorpresa Taylor Swift ha rilasciato un duetto con Shawn Mendes sulle note del suo singolo Lover. La voce di Shawn è un valore aggiunto per questa ballad e sarebbe stato bello l’avessero registrata prima e inserita nell’album.
Ma non è finita qui, perché secondo HDD Taylor avrebbe un nuovo album pronto da lanciare entro la fine del 2019 e pare non abbia a che fare con la colonna sonora di Cats.
Taylor Swift e Shawn Mendes: Lover Remix – il testo
We could leave the Christmas lights up ‘til January
This is our place, we make the rules
And there’s a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you, dear
Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?
Can I go where you go?
Can we always be this close?
Forever and ever
And ah, take me out, and take me home
You’re my, my, my, my lover
We could light a bunch of candles
And dance around the kitchen, baby
Pictures of when we were young would hang on the wall
We would sit on the stoop
I’ll sing love songs to you when we’re eighty
See, I finally got you now, honey, I won’t let you fall
Can I go where you go?
Can we always be this close forever and ever?
And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)
You’re my, my, my, my lover
Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?
With every guitar string scar on my hand
I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover
Look in my eyes, they will tell you the truth
The girl in my story has always been you
I’d go down with the Titanic, it’s true, for you, lover
And you’ll save all your dirtiest jokes for me
And at every table, I’ll save you a seat, lover (Save you a seat)
Can I go where you go? (Can I go where you go, baby?)
Can we always be this close forever and ever?
And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)
You’re my, my, my, my
Oh, you’re my, my, my, my
Darling, you’re my, my, my, my lover
Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN. Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @ShawnMendes rn –
I’m so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW!https://t.co/BOxfgBKv1a pic.twitter.com/0dFyd1Lk5O
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2019
Attenzione: possibili allagamenti dovuti alle mie lacrime.
Shawn e Taylor insieme? Boh raga sono ancora instabile pic.twitter.com/lPQ4kT4sPw
— Shawn Mendes Updates 🇮🇹 (@mendesxitaly) November 13, 2019
🎶 | Shawn’s NEW #Lover lyrics
We could light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby. Pictures of when we were young, would hang on the wall. We’ll sit on the stoop, I’ll sing love songs to you when we’re 80. See I finally got you now honey, I won’t let you fall. pic.twitter.com/KnxYUr5erH
— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 13, 2019